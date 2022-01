Looking forward to this - undoubtedly my favourite sports even that doesn't involve Liverpool.



Scotland squad not being announced until tomorrow. This is probably our best chance to win it in years, on paper better than last year where we were one conversion away from winning it, given this year we have England and France at home. We have pretty much a fully fit squad, apart from Redpath, who only got that one - brilliant - cap against England last year before serious injury.



We probably have the most stable XV as well. You can pretty much guarantee what it will be already, with the only slight doubts being maybe at hooker (Turner came in to replace injured McInally and Brown but is ahead of both now) and at 8 but almost certainly will be Matt Fagerson. Rory Sutherland hasn't played much since the Lions tour either so might not start.