Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 06:24:29 pm
Nevermind Ziyech or Mount or some of the others, Kovacic is the one Chelsea player I'd love us to have.
Offline Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 06:24:31 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:23:31 pm
Manager dropped him for a poor attitude, I think.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:23:49 pm
Left out of squad.

Cool thanks.
Offline J_Kopite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 06:24:54 pm
That “everywhere we go” chant is so annoying, about 30 different clubs sing it as well.
Offline J_Kopite

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 06:25:48 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:02:40 pm
Chelsea have a lot of dislikable players

Mount is annoying

The new Rat Boy
Offline Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 06:26:42 pm
Have they mentioned James and Chilwell are injured at all today?
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 06:27:28 pm
Harry has healing hands,
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 06:27:44 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:02:40 pm
Chelsea have a lot of dislikable players

Mount is annoying

Kante is a great player.
Offline MH41

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 06:32:22 pm
How on earth are man Utd only 10 points behind us???
They must have amassed even more unbelievably lucky wins than I imagined....
Offline S

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 06:36:57 pm
Spurs (and their gormless centre forward) have had a ton of questionable decisions against us in recent years so I'm glad he had one chalked off. I didn't particularly want a Chelsea win, but it's never bad to see Spurs lose.
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 06:50:43 pm »
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 07:16:24 pm
Sky are just obsessed with transfers
Online redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 07:23:54 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 06:24:54 pm
That everywhere we go chant is so annoying, about 30 different clubs sing it as well.

Yeah I've mentioned this in other game threads, it really is mind numbing. I'm sure West Ham just sing "West Ham are massive, everywhere we go" ad infinitum.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 07:24:42 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 06:32:22 pm
How on earth are man Utd only 10 points behind us???
They must have amassed even more unbelievably lucky wins than I imagined....

10 points is quite a lot. Only just halfway through the season. Both keen up our levels and that will go to 17-18. Its not like theyre breathing down our necks.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 07:25:51 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:23:54 pm
Yeah I've mentioned this in other game threads, it really is mind numbing. I'm sure West Ham just sing "West Ham are massive, everywhere we go" ad infinitum.

Theres a West Ham fan in a work Whats App we have on football and he just chucks in West Ham are massive quite a bit. I dont mind them but theyre what, at best the 4th largest club in their own city. Shite song.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 07:32:49 pm
It's dreadful. Seems to be in thing to sing now, a few years back it was that utterly horrendous "we've got......*insert name of shite player here*, I just don't think you understand"
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Today at 07:40:42 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:32:49 pm
It's dreadful. Seems to be in thing to sing now, a few years back it was that utterly horrendous "we've got......*insert name of shite player here*, I just don't think you understand"

Haha yeah also generic rubbish.

Weve got random player, I just dont think you understand.

No, I understand perfectly. I saw his name on the team sheet and I can see him playing in front of my eyes. I couldnt understand any more clearly.
