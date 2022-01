It’s the decision for this season to show the final decision rather than the fucking about with lines.



To be honest it looked probably onside in real-time and the pictures confirm it, probably didn’t need long to review. Worth remembering that Jota’s is decided pretty quickly on Thursday as well, they do seem to be getting better at it to be fair, doesn’t excuse the other shit which comes with VAR though.



Except we didn't get to see the final decision today. And as you mention Jota, we were clearly shown how they were drawing the lines (except that we didn't see the lines), when the picture first zoomed in on Jota, then went back out again and then zoomed in to the defender. The were clearly drawing the lines there and it took quite a while. Can't tell me that they did the whole thing for Cavani today in that short amount of time. Ultimatively, it doesn't really matter, but it's still ridiculous. Not really a surprise though, when Tierney was VAR...