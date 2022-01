They could genuinely go down.



Not happening. For one their goal difference is better than most of the other teams in the bottom four with the exception of Burnley. That's like an additional point in itself. I cannot see Watford or Burnley going on a run despite their games in hand. Newcastle's run-in is not favourable. The only way Everton goes down is if like when Newcastle went down under Shearer, everyone else around them starts picking up points and slowly catching up to them, because Everton aren't picking up points anywhere. Everton have lucked out that they got off to a great start and the four teams below them are absolute shite.