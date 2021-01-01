« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January  (Read 12914 times)

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #600 on: Today at 12:45:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:43:15 pm
Ferguson looks like a c*nt



Looks like . . .  8)
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,111
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #601 on: Today at 12:48:02 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 12:33:37 pm
I know it makes me sexist but lady commentators (I know they are experienced players) really put me off.

> Goes and stands in the corner. . .

Is that you Richard Keys?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #602 on: Today at 12:48:12 pm »
 
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:42:38 pm
Think it makes you other things as well.


 :duh    Now feeling really bad!
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #603 on: Today at 12:49:11 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:48:02 pm
Is that you Richard Keys?


Will have you know I shave my hands.  >:(
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,304
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #604 on: Today at 12:49:29 pm »
Tosun £27m
Mina £30m
Keane £25m
Gomes £22m
Iwobi £28m
Allan £22m
Doucouré £20m
Kean £27.5m

8 poor and bang average players all signed for over £20m each

What a waste of £250m
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,400
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #605 on: Today at 12:49:30 pm »
a draw may not be enough for Rafa here
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,369
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #606 on: Today at 12:49:38 pm »
Everton as usual getting away with fouls.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,593
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #607 on: Today at 12:54:14 pm »
Don't really understand why managers gozz all over the place.
Logged
I like cats

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,093
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #608 on: Today at 12:55:47 pm »
Fuck me, I don't think this commentary team has paused for breath since the game kicked off...shut the fuck up for a second or two ffs
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,480
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #609 on: Today at 12:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:54:14 pm
Don't really understand why managers gozz all over the place.

Nerves.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,454
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #610 on: Today at 12:56:33 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 12:49:29 pm
Tosun £27m
Mina £30m
Keane £25m
Gomes £22m
Iwobi £28m
Allan £22m
Doucouré £20m
Kean £27.5m

8 poor and bang average players all signed for over £20m each

What a waste of £250m


I actually don't think Doucouré was a bad signing, he's exactly what they needed; a strong, hardworking and combative midfielder who contributes all over the pitch.
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,435
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #611 on: Today at 12:57:15 pm »
What's with the villa player with no name or number om his shirt?
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,470
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #612 on: Today at 12:57:48 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 12:57:15 pm
What's with the villa player with no name or number om his shirt?

His shirt got ripped early on and the replacement shirt was blank on the back
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,938
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #613 on: Today at 12:57:57 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 12:57:15 pm
What's with the villa player with no name or number om his shirt?

Shirt literally got ripped off his back.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #614 on: Today at 12:58:02 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 12:57:15 pm
What's with the villa player with no name or number om his shirt?

Ninja signing.
Logged

Offline klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #615 on: Today at 12:58:10 pm »
It got ripped earlier on
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #616 on: Today at 12:58:43 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 12:57:15 pm
What's with the villa player with no name or number om his shirt?

Ramsey had his first shirt ripped by ?Doucoure
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,369
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #617 on: Today at 12:58:47 pm »
Everton so open there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,562
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #618 on: Today at 12:59:24 pm »
Digne just shat himself when closed down there
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,435
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #619 on: Today at 12:59:53 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 12:58:43 pm
Ramsey had his first shirt ripped by ?Doucoure

Ahh okay just switched it on.Cheers
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #620 on: Today at 01:00:13 pm »
Everton looking like Wimbledon in the late 80's

Gonna win this in the last few mins.
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,344
  • BOBBINS!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #621 on: Today at 01:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:54:14 pm
Don't really understand why managers gozz all over the place.
Its disgusting, mate.  Ive raised it before on here. Players spitting I can understand (although they do it way more than necessary) but theres no need for managers to do it on the sidelines.  It seems to be more and more common these days. Do they all gob on the pavement when walking along the street too?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,593
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #622 on: Today at 01:01:29 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 12:57:15 pm
What's with the villa player with no name or number om his shirt?



"om"
Logged
I like cats

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,375
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #623 on: Today at 01:02:35 pm »
The unity and supportive atmosphere seems to have lasted about 25 minutes before you can hear some stick coming from the fans.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,369
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #624 on: Today at 01:04:27 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:02:35 pm
The unity and supportive atmosphere seems to have lasted about 25 minutes before you can hear some stick coming from the fans.

They contented themselves in the early stages by booing Digne, it was bound to only be a matter of time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,492
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #625 on: Today at 01:05:36 pm »
the quality of this game :lmao
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,593
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #626 on: Today at 01:05:47 pm »
Digne either has a ripped shirt or he's been down the catwalk with a boobie displaying number
Logged
I like cats

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,749
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #627 on: Today at 01:06:00 pm »
Half the Villa team have ripped shirts
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,811
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #628 on: Today at 01:06:12 pm »
Commentators keep banging on about the atmosphere. It doesnt sound much different to me, still whining about decisions not going their way and generally a bit angry rather than hugely supportive.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,749
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #629 on: Today at 01:06:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:05:36 pm
the quality of this game :lmao

What did you expect from the Cazoo derby ;D
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,369
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #630 on: Today at 01:06:38 pm »
What the help was that?😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,480
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #631 on: Today at 01:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:05:36 pm
the quality of this game :lmao

Yeah, not holding my full attention I must admit.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,375
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #632 on: Today at 01:06:55 pm »
Mina and Pickford. Brilliant combination and communication under no pressure whatsoever.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #633 on: Today at 01:07:10 pm »
This is exciting.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #634 on: Today at 01:07:10 pm »
First bit of excitement there lol
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,492
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #635 on: Today at 01:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:06:33 pm
What did you expect from the Cazoo derby ;D

its so bad its funny. Neither team can barely string two passes together, they are both playing like 7 year olds, all chasing the ball, nowhere to pass to as everyone is withing about 10ft of each other.  Ball is spending more time in the air and out of play than anywhere else.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 