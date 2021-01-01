Ferguson looks like a c*nt
I know it makes me sexist but lady commentators (I know they are experienced players) really put me off.> Goes and stands in the corner. . .
Think it makes you other things as well.
Is that you Richard Keys?
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Don't really understand why managers gozz all over the place.
Tosun £27mMina £30mKeane £25mGomes £22mIwobi £28mAllan £22mDoucouré £20mKean £27.5m8 poor and bang average players all signed for over £20m eachWhat a waste of £250m
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
What's with the villa player with no name or number om his shirt?
Ramsey had his first shirt ripped by ?Doucoure
The unity and supportive atmosphere seems to have lasted about 25 minutes before you can hear some stick coming from the fans.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
the quality of this game
What did you expect from the Cazoo derby
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]