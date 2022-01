Spuds will be 2 points behind us if they win their 2 matches in hand. Looks like a real fight for top 4 this year!



Haha thats mad. I can be negative but anyone thinking we have a top four fight is nuts, we are a certainty for it. We made it last year with no centrebacks, this season its a breeze.Also even if you were worrying about Spurs, you know that 4 teams make it right? Which means you need another side to stress about going on a title winning run to keep up with us.