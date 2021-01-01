« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January  (Read 8578 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:42:45 pm
I hope they go down, if not this season i hope the next one. Useless piece of shit that only do well against us.

Losing 3-0 with no Salah and Mané  i wouldnt call a triumph

Lucked out at home
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Brentford finally score.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Our depleted side completely snuffed out Brentfords attack. They could easily be on four goals here.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:42:45 pm
I hope they go down, if not this season i hope the next one. Useless piece of shit that only do well against us.

Why? They've done really well for a side promoted by playoffs.

Just because we dropped points against them doesn't mean they deserve to go down. And we did find it easy against them at Anfield despite missing our AFCON players.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
a draw from Spurs-Chelsea is best result for us
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 09:46:17 pm
Our depleted side completely snuffed out Brentfords attack. They could easily be on four goals here.

Tbf, I'd be very fucking worried if these could score four against us with a full strength backline and midfield.  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:48:10 pm
a draw from Spurs-Chelsea is best result for us

Chelsea losing is
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:48:10 pm
a draw from Spurs-Chelsea is best result for us

Makes no difference to us what the result is - were certainties for top 4
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
xG in Leicester - Spurs was 1.7 - 4.9

Don't recall a 4.9 unless it was City hammering one of those shite sides.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:48:10 pm
a draw from Spurs-Chelsea is best result for us

I don't think it really matters - presuming we can beat Palace - we are probably finishing second.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Great shot by Bruno.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:49:25 pm
Chelsea losing is

Nope

Spurs are in a better position than Chelsea
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Goofy prick.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:53:09 pm
Nope

Spurs are in a better position than Chelsea

No they arent
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:48:10 pm
a draw from Spurs-Chelsea is best result for us

Please dont tell me you are worried about top four?

We are a certainty for it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:44:21 pm
I have moaned about it a bit on here. I have no one to moan to about it at home, so I do it here. Soz.  I just can not get all the tight margin shit that has gone against us this season out of my head. 
Salah's miss vs Brantford, Fab's blocked shot vs City at the end. Mane's miss vs West Ham. It is just crazy. :butt

Most teams have misses of some sort in various games. Also, there are threads where this is being discussed, I would think you are welcome to discuss there.

The problem is when people keep repeating the dropped points frequently and in different threads, sometimes nothing to do with us is a bit tedious to go through.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:50:26 pm
xG in Leicester - Spurs was 1.7 - 4.9

Don't recall a 4.9 unless it was City hammering one of those shite sides.

The xG on this United match will be interesting to see. Brentford must have at lest 2.2 or something.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:50:26 pm
xG in Leicester - Spurs was 1.7 - 4.9

Don't recall a 4.9 unless it was City hammering one of those shite sides.

It really was a bad Leicester performance but almost glossed over by individual Spurs mistakes. Probably more for the Leicester thread but a real step back year for them it seems.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:50:26 pm
xG in Leicester - Spurs was 1.7 - 4.9

Don't recall a 4.9 unless it was City hammering one of those shite sides.

not here, but the other week, Bayer Leverkusen xG in their league match vs Mönchengladbach was almost 7  ??? :o
« Reply #459 on: Today at 09:56:50 pm »
Most teams have misses of some sort in various games. Also, there are threads where this is being discussed, I would think you are welcome to discuss there.

The problem is when people keep repeating the dropped points frequently and in different threads, sometimes nothing to do with us is a bit tedious to go through.

The connection is the fixtures. We dropped points in both. But I'll let it go.

What is the latest on the match tomorrow? Is it likely to go ahead?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:25:45 pm
Get in!! Much rather them get 4th than Arsenal or Utd.

Agreed

Of course we don't want Utd getting Top 4 but I also want Arsenal missing out for their cryarsinng after the League Cup postponement. Spurs getting 4th at their expense will hurt them even more, good, fuck 'em.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:44:21 pm
I have moaned about it a bit on here. I have no one to moan to about it at home, so I do it here. Soz.  I just can not get all the tight margin shit that has gone against us this season out of my head. 
Salah's miss vs Brantford, Fab's blocked shot vs City at the end. Mane's miss vs West Ham. It is just crazy. :butt

No worries. It is annoying I grant you. But its done now. And whenever we do this we never think about the ones that go the other way (like the Origi winner at Wolves) or the cheap points other sides drop too.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
tonights results have really pissed me off

 :no
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:55:18 pm
It really was a bad Leicester performance but almost glossed over by individual Spurs mistakes. Probably more for the Leicester thread but a real step back year for them it seems.

They've fallen from finishing 5th and being in the Top 4 race twice to barely getting Top half ie. 8th, 9th or 10th. Still, I think they are not that good that they feel entitled to be in the European spots every season. The Top 6 can at any time be better than them, and then you have the likes of Wolves and West Ham who can be in and around these places as well.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:56:50 pm
The connection is the fixtures. We dropped points in both. But I'll let it go.

What is the latest on the match tomorrow? Is it likely to go ahead?

Yes it is going ahead as of now, and Arsenal seem to be getting back some of their players back. Also, it looks like EFL don't want anymore postponements of the fixture.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:37:40 pm
Brentford 0 - [3] Manchester United; Rashford 77' - https://mixture.gg/v/61e8810ba999a


'Ronaldo absolutely furious he's been subbed for Maguire. Hands on his hips when the board went up. Muttering to those sat on the bench before throwing his coat down on the floor.' - https://twitter.com/charduncker/status/1483914767144304642

tbf, I'd expect ANY player to be furious he's being subbed for Maguire. ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:48:10 pm
a draw from Spurs-Chelsea is best result for us

70/71 points gets 4th this season, the standard is shocking, all cutting each other's throats, we'll quality with 4 or 5 games to spare.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Didnt see the Leicester game tonight, how much added time was initially indicated?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Ohhh it's the annual let's worry about Spurs moment. It's come late this year!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:04:16 pm
tbf, I'd expect ANY player to be furious he's being subbed for Maguire. ;D

Very true, mate ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:07:01 pm
Didnt see the Leicester game tonight, how much added time was initially indicated?

5 mins.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:07:01 pm
Didnt see the Leicester game tonight, how much added time was initially indicated?
5 minutes. Bergwijn equalised with less than a minute to go, and he scored again about 30 seconds after the restart
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 10:12:49 pm
5 minutes. Bergwijn equalised with less than a minute to go, and he scored again about 30 seconds after the restart
Ok, when the goal came up as 90plus 7 it sounded like a considerable amount of time had been added.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:16:54 pm
Ok, when the goal came up as 90plus 7 it sounded like a considerable amount of time had been added.
Nah. The first goal took some time and there was an incident involving Bergwijn and Soyuncu that as well.
