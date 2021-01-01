I have moaned about it a bit on here. I have no one to moan to about it at home, so I do it here. Soz. I just can not get all the tight margin shit that has gone against us this season out of my head.
Salah's miss vs Brantford, Fab's blocked shot vs City at the end. Mane's miss vs West Ham. It is just crazy.
Most teams have misses of some sort in various games. Also, there are threads where this is being discussed, I would think you are welcome to discuss there.
The problem is when people keep repeating the dropped points frequently and in different threads, sometimes nothing to do with us is a bit tedious to go through.