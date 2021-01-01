It really was a bad Leicester performance but almost glossed over by individual Spurs mistakes. Probably more for the Leicester thread but a real step back year for them it seems.



They've fallen from finishing 5th and being in the Top 4 race twice to barely getting Top half ie. 8th, 9th or 10th. Still, I think they are not that good that they feel entitled to be in the European spots every season. The Top 6 can at any time be better than them, and then you have the likes of Wolves and West Ham who can be in and around these places as well.