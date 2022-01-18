« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January

JackWard33

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #120 on: Today at 09:51:16 pm
Fantastic display by Brighton
newterp

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #121 on: Today at 09:51:30 pm
Nice.
Lynndenberries

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #122 on: Today at 09:51:39 pm
Werner is a genuinely awful player.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #123 on: Today at 09:51:48 pm
Top coach is Potter.
Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #124 on: Today at 09:51:57 pm
Did I hear that correctly, 2 points from 12 for Chelsea?
cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #125 on: Today at 09:52:17 pm
That'll do nicely- well played Brighton

Chance to put some real daylight between us and Chelsea
duvva

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #126 on: Today at 09:52:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:38:58 pm
Its Brighton. 11.
Nickstradamus
a little break

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #127 on: Today at 09:52:29 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 09:34:43 pm
Is Maupay shit or just unlucky? I can't decide.

He's absolutely putrid.

Brighton are a brave side, set up really well. Great to see.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #128 on: Today at 09:52:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:38:58 pm
Its Brighton. 11.

Easy money!

Had a whole £1 on it. :D
jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #129 on: Today at 09:52:52 pm
Chelsea dropping more points cool. Potter knows how to coach a team.
b_joseph

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #130 on: Today at 09:53:09 pm
Just got to hope one of our rivals doesnt tempt Potter away. That and whoever is behind their scouting
Darkness

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #131 on: Today at 09:53:34 pm
Chelsea could get dragged into top 4 race at this rate.
redgriffin73

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #132 on: Today at 09:53:53 pm
Good stuff.
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #133 on: Today at 09:54:10 pm
well done, Brighton.

pretty impressive team, at this stage of things.
Lastrador

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #134 on: Today at 09:54:33 pm
Is Werner the German Maupay or is Maupay the Belgian Werner? I cant decide.
gaztop08

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #135 on: Today at 09:54:54 pm
Brighton play good football
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #136 on: Today at 09:54:57 pm
4 wins in 13. Tuchels done it again
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #137 on: Today at 09:55:01 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 09:53:09 pm
Just got to hope one of our rivals doesnt tempt Potter away. That and whoever is behind their scouting
Be interesting to see how he copes at a bigger club against opposition that play tighter.
Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #138 on: Today at 09:55:24 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 09:54:33 pm
Is Werner the German Maupay or is Maupay the Belgian Werner? I cant decide.

Hes French
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #139 on: Today at 09:55:38 pm

Brighton 1 - 1 Chelsea; 10 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/18-01-2022-brighton-hove-albion-vs-chelsea

Well in Brighton; played a decent quality game there ;D
Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #140 on: Today at 09:55:48 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:51:57 pm
Did I hear that correctly, 2 points from 12 for Chelsea?

Go back further and it's 4 wins in the last 13 league games and they've been poor in a lot of them. Only home win in that time was the last minute pen against Leeds.

They seem to be a cup side under Tuchel.
Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #141 on: Today at 09:56:12 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:52:38 pm
Easy money!

Had a whole £1 on it. :D

??

elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #142 on: Today at 09:56:28 pm
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 09:53:34 pm
Chelsea could get dragged into top 4 race at this rate.
Arsenal has same points if they win their 3 matches
RedForeverTT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #143 on: Today at 09:56:47 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 09:51:39 pm
Werner is a genuinely awful player.

He would have a different career if he had joined us and not a team that doesnt bed him in and expect instant success. Should have stayed in Leipzig for one more season before moving to us for free. He next best option is to stay in Chelsea until he becomes a free agent.
Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #144 on: Today at 09:57:51 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:54:57 pm
4 wins in 13. Tuchels done it again

Remember when plenty on here argued they were the team to beat this season?
darragh85

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #145 on: Today at 09:58:13 pm
think Tuchel will be gone at the end of the season.

id wonder how much say he had in Lukaku's signing and he tends make his feelings know when he isnt happy.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #146 on: Today at 09:58:25 pm
Well a few of us said weeks ago that Chelseas underlying numbers werent great and they couldnt sustain the start theyd made.
