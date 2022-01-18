Its Brighton. 11.
Is Maupay shit or just unlucky? I can't decide.
people like big dick nick.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Just got to hope one of our rivals doesnt tempt Potter away. That and whoever is behind their scouting
Is Werner the German Maupay or is Maupay the Belgian Werner? I cant decide.
Did I hear that correctly, 2 points from 12 for Chelsea?
Easy money!Had a whole £1 on it.
Chelsea could get dragged into top 4 race at this rate.
Werner is a genuinely awful player.
4 wins in 13. Tuchels done it again
