« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January  (Read 555 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,632
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« on: Yesterday at 04:45:37 pm »
TUESDAY 18TH JANUARY

Burnley V Watford 19:30 BT SPORT
Brighton V Chelsea 20:00 BT SPORT

WEDNESDAY 19TH JANUARY

Leicester V Tottenham 19:30 BT SPORT
Brentford V Man Utd 20:00 BT SPORT

FRIDAY 21ST JANUARY

Watford V Norwich 20:00 SKY SPORTS

SATURDAY 22ND JANUARY

Everton V Aston Villa 12:30 BT SPORT
Brentford V Wolves 15:00
Leeds V Newcastle 15:00
Man Utd V West Ham 15:00
Southampton V Man City 17:30 SKY SPORTS

SUNDAY 23RD JANUARY

Arsenal V Burnley 14:00
Crystal Palace V Liverpool 14:00 SKY SPORTS
Leicester V Brighton 14:00
Chelsea V Tottenham 16:30 SKY SPORTS


Another week of fixtures where certain teams ask for the game to be called off as they aren't up for it. Burnley v Watford tomorrow night will most likely be off.
A few big games at the bottom of the table. Newcastle will probably ask for their game with Leeds to be called off to give them more time to sign new players.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,432
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:48:46 pm »
Watford and Burnley should just agree to cancel the game and call it a draw, a point is a victory for both and not having to watch them play is a victory for the rest of us.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,807
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:50:03 pm »
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,097
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm »
Burnley could well have 4 games in hand on most and 5 games in hand on Norwich after Friday night. Absolutely ridiculous. That's a nice way to gain an advantage later in the season when teams they play are more focused on cups or have less to play for etc
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,991
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:27:30 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm
Burnley could well have 4 games in hand on most and 5 games in hand on Norwich after Friday night. Absolutely ridiculous. That's a nice way to gain an advantage later in the season when teams they play are more focused on cups or have less to play for etc

Sold a striker too so numbers even less.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,097
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:27:30 pm
Sold a striker too so numbers even less.

I still don't understand how Burnley can't field 11 players and 3 subs minimum. The Premier League have made such a mess of this from the start.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,632
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:47:32 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:32:49 pm
I still don't understand how Burnley can't field 11 players and 3 subs minimum. The Premier League have made such a mess of this from the start.

They've a squad of 20 outfield players. I can only see 1 at Afcon, and 1 injury. Can't see anything stating how many covid cases they are claiming.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,437
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:56:24 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm
Burnley could well have 4 games in hand on most and 5 games in hand on Norwich after Friday night. Absolutely ridiculous. That's a nice way to gain an advantage later in the season when teams they play are more focused on cups or have less to play for etc

Not really. Dynamo Dresden ended up having to play 9 matches in 31 days due to COVID in 2019/20. They ended up getting relegated as they were knackered. I'd imagine Burnley's thin squad will be the same.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,632
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:02:32 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:56:24 pm
Not really. Dynamo Dresden ended up having to play 9 matches in 31 days due to COVID in 2019/20. They ended up getting relegated as they were knackered. I'd imagine Burnley's thin squad will be the same.

Do they have a thin squad really? They've 20 outfield players listed on their site. We have 23 if you include the likes of Phillips, Williams and Elliott. No idea how other teams compare
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,786
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:20:15 pm »
Are Burnley ever going to play again?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,600
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 06:20:15 pm
Are Burnley ever going to play again?

Just keep taking the piss until healthy enough and their opponents are covid/injury riddled.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,283
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:24:57 pm »
Are Chelsea ever off the television? For a pretty boring team they seem to be on more than anyone at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,600
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:40:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:24:57 pm
Are Chelsea ever off the television? For a pretty boring team they seem to be on more than anyone at the moment.

They have gained a lot of plastic fans in the last 20 years. I think that plays a role.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:42:39 pm »
Wait, how are Burnley asking for a postponement again?  They haven't played a game since January 8th.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,028
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:08:27 pm »
Burnley have figured that if they get enough matches called off, the league won't be able to get all fixtures done so they'll declare the season null and void. It's time the league got tough and enforced forfeits on teams that get more than, say, 3 games postponed. I do realise some of Burnley's postponements were requested by the opponent but still, they've had plenty of time to prep their youngsters and nurse their "injuries" and maybe not sell their best players until transfer deadline, just for a treat.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,105
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:11:35 pm »
In fairness to them I think Chris Wood was free to move because he had a buyout clause so not much they could have done
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:42:57 pm »
As far as I can tell Burnley's only injured player is Barnes while Cornet is away at AFCON.  It's just a joke as you have to assume they're going to keep this going for as long as it takes to get an attacker in the door since with no Wood, Barnes or Cornet they have no attackers.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,314
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:15:33 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:48:46 pm
Watford and Burnley should just agree to cancel the game and call it a draw, a point is a victory for both and not having to watch them play is a victory for the rest of us.

I like this !
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,632
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:20:07 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 10:08:27 pm
Burnley have figured that if they get enough matches called off, the league won't be able to get all fixtures done so they'll declare the season null and void. It's time the league got tough and enforced forfeits on teams that get more than, say, 3 games postponed. I do realise some of Burnley's postponements were requested by the opponent but still, they've had plenty of time to prep their youngsters and nurse their "injuries" and maybe not sell their best players until transfer deadline, just for a treat.

Judging by the BBC article, this is the first game that Burnley have asked to be postponed, so probably a bit harsh on them.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 