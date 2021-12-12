Burnley have figured that if they get enough matches called off, the league won't be able to get all fixtures done so they'll declare the season null and void. It's time the league got tough and enforced forfeits on teams that get more than, say, 3 games postponed. I do realise some of Burnley's postponements were requested by the opponent but still, they've had plenty of time to prep their youngsters and nurse their "injuries" and maybe not sell their best players until transfer deadline, just for a treat.