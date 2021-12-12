TUESDAY 18TH JANUARY
Burnley V Watford 19:30 BT SPORT
Brighton V Chelsea 20:00 BT SPORT
WEDNESDAY 19TH JANUARY
Leicester V Tottenham 19:30 BT SPORT
Brentford V Man Utd 20:00 BT SPORT
FRIDAY 21ST JANUARY
Watford V Norwich 20:00 SKY SPORTS
SATURDAY 22ND JANUARY
Everton V Aston Villa 12:30 BT SPORT
Brentford V Wolves 15:00
Leeds V Newcastle 15:00
Man Utd V West Ham 15:00
Southampton V Man City 17:30 SKY SPORTS
SUNDAY 23RD JANUARY
Arsenal V Burnley 14:00
Crystal Palace V Liverpool 14:00 SKY SPORTS
Leicester V Brighton 14:00
Chelsea V Tottenham 16:30 SKY SPORTS
Another week of fixtures where certain teams ask for the game to be called off as they aren't up for it. Burnley v Watford tomorrow night will most likely be off.
A few big games at the bottom of the table. Newcastle will probably ask for their game with Leeds to be called off to give them more time to sign new players.