« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January  (Read 55 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,614
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« on: Today at 04:45:37 pm »
TUESDAY 18TH JANUARY

Burnley V Watford 19:30 BT SPORT
Brighton V Chelsea 20:00 BT SPORT

WEDNESDAY 19TH JANUARY

Leicester V Tottenham 19:30 BT SPORT
Brentford V Man Utd 20:00 BT SPORT

FRIDAY 21ST JANUARY

Watford V Norwich 20:00 SKY SPORTS

SATURDAY 22ND JANUARY

Everton V Aston Villa 12:30 BT SPORT
Brentford V Wolves 15:00
Leeds V Newcastle 15:00
Man Utd V West Ham 15:00
Southampton V Man City 17:30 SKY SPORTS

SUNDAY 23RD JANUARY

Arsenal V Burnley 14:00
Crystal Palace V Liverpool 14:00 SKY SPORTS
Leicester V Brighton 14:00
Chelsea V Tottenham 16:30 SKY SPORTS


Another week of fixtures where certain teams ask for the game to be called off as they aren't up for it. Burnley v Watford tomorrow night will most likely be off.
A few big games at the bottom of the table. Newcastle will probably ask for their game with Leeds to be called off to give them more time to sign new players.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,432
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:48:46 pm »
Watford and Burnley should just agree to cancel the game and call it a draw, a point is a victory for both and not having to watch them play is a victory for the rest of us.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,807
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:50:03 pm »
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


60+ Stream sites & match highlights sites + more info for the 2021/22 season : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK.


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%9322_Premier_League : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 