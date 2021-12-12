TUESDAY 18TH JANUARY



Burnley V Watford 19:30 BT SPORT

Brighton V Chelsea 20:00 BT SPORT



WEDNESDAY 19TH JANUARY



Leicester V Tottenham 19:30 BT SPORT

Brentford V Man Utd 20:00 BT SPORT



FRIDAY 21ST JANUARY



Watford V Norwich 20:00 SKY SPORTS



SATURDAY 22ND JANUARY



Everton V Aston Villa 12:30 BT SPORT

Brentford V Wolves 15:00

Leeds V Newcastle 15:00

Man Utd V West Ham 15:00

Southampton V Man City 17:30 SKY SPORTS



SUNDAY 23RD JANUARY



Arsenal V Burnley 14:00

Crystal Palace V Liverpool 14:00 SKY SPORTS

Leicester V Brighton 14:00

Chelsea V Tottenham 16:30 SKY SPORTS





Another week of fixtures where certain teams ask for the game to be called off as they aren't up for it. Burnley v Watford tomorrow night will most likely be off.

A few big games at the bottom of the table. Newcastle will probably ask for their game with Leeds to be called off to give them more time to sign new players.