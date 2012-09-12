Decent, if not entirely fluent, in the middle of the half. Sloppiness at beginning and end of the half from Trent and Matip in particular causing our own problems. A little fortunate to score outside our better spells.
Ox has struggled to get into the game much, but provided two or three moments of clever play to open up space. Jones needs to be a touch more positive at times. Going forwards, if Trent is going to come central, he needs to recognise (as Henderson has for years, and has done on both flanks already this game) that he has to loop back out on the outside to give a teammate an option at times.