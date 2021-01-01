Depends. Hes a good manager and they seem to have a good scouting system. Staying up in your first season is the only important thing, then you can build.



Yeah, Im with you although the league is littered with the likes of Huddersfield and Reading who stayed up in the first season before reverting to the mean.Ive seen a fair amount of Brentford these last 3-4 seasons and they do seem to lack a bit of guile and quality compared to the seasons when they had Maupay. Benhrama and Watkins. And none of them have gone on to be exceptional Premier League players but they have held their own.I think they need a bit more guile in midfield. Norgaard is an alright holding midfielder at this level. Janet I think has some promise but Jensen has struggled this season and I dont really rate Baptise who played today. Their front two can hold their own but need a bit more support.Theyll be delighted to be where they are at this stage of the season and just need to pick up wins every few games to keep the bottom three at arms length. They have United at home midweek which they should be targeting as one of those games.As said above, losing their keeper has been quite a big blow to how they play.