Come on you Mighty Reds... We can still do this!!! 8-10 more games, who knows Leicester City, Brighton, Wolves, Everton or Spurs can do the damage to Manchester City, we could go for the league title!!!
Keep the hope alive, lads here!! We are Liverpool FC, we don't do boring things. Let's keep the pressure, lads!!! More wins after this.
p/s: Fucking cretin thyroid soft pub teams, why others just simply roll over easily against City!!! Fight, yer dogs!! They are like fighting for their lives if against Liverpool FC. Errgghh!! Sick.
We could still do this, lads. We could. Up the Mighty Reds!!! Up!!