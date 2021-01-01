That was just what the doctor ordered. A fairly comfortable win in the end, a clean sheet, and 3 goals whilst Mo and Sadio are away.
I liked that midfield 3, and Jones really grew into the game. His directness and energy could be a big asset and he has a great chance to hold down a regular place. Virgil and Joe looked very assured at theback, Trent and Robbo were much improved, and I thought Henderson was excellent.
Happy for Minamino to get his goal. It looked like Bobby really wanted him to score after that miss vs. Arsenal - he's one of the least selfish number 9's we've had, which is why he's often so effective at making things happen for others.
Hopefully we can go on a run now, get in the winning habit and hope City slip up somewhere. Onwards and upwards.