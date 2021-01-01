« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Reply #200 on: Today at 06:07:57 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:05:52 pm
They had 2 shots that flashed by the post from sloppy giveaways. They aren't "on target" but had me much more nervous than the one by Toney at the end!
Ah yes, that's true. now you mention it. One them I was sure it was going in
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Reply #201 on: Today at 06:12:26 pm
I think we missed a player of pace up front. Bobby doesnt have that explosive pace and at times he could have been in if he was faster. Thats what we miss most with Salah and Mane..both are quick. Maybe Gordon will get some further minutes to see if he can bring us something different.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Reply #202 on: Today at 06:15:19 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 05:37:57 pm
The 3-0 result flatters us. If we hadn't gotten that set piece goal from Fabinho things could have been ugly the second half. Brentford was behind so they had to spring forward a little bit which gave us space in the second half and even so the goals kinda came out of nowhere. Otherwise it could have been Arsenal in the league cup again.

We don't look like we can pull off some decent attacking play without Salah and Mane. Just pass pass pass around their box without any penetration. The only hope we have for creating a chance is crosses from Trent and Robbo.

Kidding right?
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Reply #203 on: Today at 06:30:34 pm
About as good a win as we could have reasonably expected I think. Please for Ox and Taki to contribute to a good League win. Can only keep winning and see what happens with City but weve put some distance between the sides fighting for 4th just to avoid any risk of being sucked into that battle and also have a little buffer over Chelsea.

Throw in Everton losing and United chucking away a lead (were not the only ones who do it!) and its a pretty decent weekend.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Reply #204 on: Today at 06:36:54 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 05:37:57 pm
The 3-0 result flatters us. If we hadn't gotten that set piece goal from Fabinho things could have been ugly the second half. Brentford was behind so they had to spring forward a little bit which gave us space in the second half and even so the goals kinda came out of nowhere. Otherwise it could have been Arsenal in the league cup again.

We don't look like we can pull off some decent attacking play without Salah and Mane. Just pass pass pass around their box without any penetration. The only hope we have for creating a chance is crosses from Trent and Robbo.
Set piece is often the way you unlock a low block. And, as a goal, it counts the same as any other.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Reply #205 on: Today at 06:50:01 pm
Good result in the end. I probably feel the same as others in that we are missing pace upfront. However despite the way the first half panned out we got 3 goals and didnt concede so its good. Onwards and upwards for Thursday
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Reply #206 on: Today at 06:52:33 pm
Much better balance to the side today I thought. Jota and Ox flanking Bobby helped, Jones being given licence to roam and probe added some guile and unpredictability to our midfield. Fullbacks back to near their 7 or 8 out of 10 levels. Centrehalves excellent. (exclude Mo and I think Matip's having a player of the year type season.

Looking forward to the Emirates 2nd leg. Think the lads are gonna be pumped for that and they'll grow in belief and confidence from today.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Reply #207 on: Today at 07:00:47 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 05:36:01 pm
I'll be lumping on them lot to go down next season. They're not a very good side at all - makes that draw at their ground all the more frustrating, especially as we'd have had a fairly decent lead at the top had we held on if memory serves.

Depends. Hes a good manager and they seem to have a good scouting system. Staying up in your first season is the only important thing, then you can build.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Reply #208 on: Today at 07:02:04 pm
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 06:36:54 pm
Set piece is often the way you unlock a low block. And, as a goal, it counts the same as any other.

It's exactly what we've been crying out for in recent weeks. We've had 4 or 5 games since our scoring glut ended where we've had corner after corner and done nothing with them but struggled to get the first goal in the game. When we score first it always opens it up.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Reply #209 on: Today at 07:11:29 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:00:47 pm
Depends. Hes a good manager and they seem to have a good scouting system. Staying up in your first season is the only important thing, then you can build.

Yeah, Im with you although the league is littered with the likes of Huddersfield and Reading who stayed up in the first season before reverting to the mean.

Ive seen a fair amount of Brentford these last 3-4 seasons and they do seem to lack a bit of guile and quality compared to the seasons when they had Maupay. Benhrama and Watkins. And none of them have gone on to be exceptional Premier League players but they have held their own.

I think they need a bit more guile in midfield. Norgaard is an alright holding midfielder at this level. Janet I think has some promise but Jensen has struggled this season and I dont really rate Baptise who played today. Their front two can hold their own but need a bit more support.

Theyll be delighted to be where they are at this stage of the season and just need to pick up wins every few games to keep the bottom three at arms length. They have United at home midweek which they should be targeting as one of those games.

As said above, losing their keeper has been quite a big blow to how they play.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Reply #210 on: Today at 07:25:07 pm
Brentford absolutely nothing all game - was totally dominant. I agree with an above post there that is already a set in stone narrative in the media and fans that we are useless without Salah and Mane. I thought we were quite good today, we stepped it up in the second half but you could feel the crowd starting to get edgy in the 1st half particular.

Overall a good 3 points. I know the game ended quite chaotic after we made some changes. My one concern is that we don't know how to be really, really, really boring ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Reply #211 on: Today at 07:27:55 pm
Was surprised to read it was the first League game weve started without either Salah or Mané since May 2017! That was before Salah joined obviously and I think when Mané missed the end of the season.
