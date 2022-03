I mean I literally used the microsoft activation line with one of the keys and was fine, so i'm not sure how not legit



You activated an OEM key, these keys are distributed to PC manufacturers - not for consumer use. The reason you need to phone to activate is because it won't activate properly through Windows like a retail license should.All these key sites do is sell OEM, VL and second hand retail keys. None of these technically grants you a license to use the software.You're paying for the privilage of Windows saying its activated rather than owning a legitimate peice of software. You may as well install Windows as usual then run this: https://github.com/kkkgo/KMS_VL_ALL to activate it. The end result is the same and you don't end up paying for it. Microsoft don't much care either way.