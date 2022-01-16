« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?  (Read 482 times)

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,485
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« on: January 16, 2022, 01:41:46 am »
Hi

I have two laptops that I need to reinstall Windows on, where is the best place to buy it from?

I checked on the Windows website and Windows 10 pro is £220? Is that right?  :o Itd be cheaper to buy a new laptop  :no
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,343
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #1 on: January 16, 2022, 03:45:02 am »
https://mrkeyshop.com/en/windows-10/23-microsoft-windows-10-home-32-64-bit-product-key?SubmitCurrency=1&id_currency=3

I mean I can't vouch for that site - I've never used it, but heard of it well - but even amazon have it for just over a ton

Whack this query into Google. You're not the first to ask...

Don't buy direct from Microsoft. I've even gotten keys at one point for £11. This has to be one of the fre products / industries where you get it direct from the manufacturer and get ripped off even more
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,923
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #2 on: January 16, 2022, 09:47:34 am »
I always buy mine from https://www.kinguin.net/

I think I have bought about 5 over the years from there, never a problem with any of them
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,724
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #3 on: January 16, 2022, 10:23:49 am »
I've got a few off Amazon - never had a problem with them and they are as cheap as chips.

£14 for Windows Pro
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,462
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #4 on: January 16, 2022, 11:04:56 am »
Bit more info be good...  8)
which windows do you have now ?... is it legit.. etc..
just go for windows upgrade first, it may just upgrade to windows 10 & activate with no probs.. did my mine with no issues  :wave

https://geeksadvice.com/upgrade-to-windows-10-for-free/comment-page-4/#comments
Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,776
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #5 on: January 16, 2022, 01:40:54 pm »
If you are "re" installing why do you need to buy a key?
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,809
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #6 on: January 16, 2022, 01:55:24 pm »
No need to buy a new license if you are reimaging and it currently has a valid license.

If it's an OEM license it is likely hard coded into the motherboard and will activate itself after reimaging. Otherwise if you connect the computer to your Microsoft account, you just need to reimage and then log into your MS account after imaging and it should activate.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,485
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #7 on: January 16, 2022, 03:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on January 16, 2022, 01:40:54 pm
If you are "re" installing why do you need to buy a key?

Old laptops and forgotten the passwords so cant log in  :-\

Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,485
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #8 on: January 16, 2022, 03:01:27 pm »
Thanks for links guys, Ill check them out  :)

Is there anywhere I can download Windows onto a usb so I can install them onto the laptops? Or am I better off buying the keys that come with the cd?
Logged

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,462
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #9 on: January 16, 2022, 05:29:22 pm »
have a look here...  you need a 10GB usb pendrive.. download creation tool & windows 10.. install then you need a valid key.

https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/how-to-create-a-windows-10-bootable-usb-its-easier-than-you-think/

you can buy a key or disk off ebay.. most of them are ok, make sure it's a UK seller .. ive had a few for mates laptops with no issues
i'm an IT Tech.. shame your not near me, i'd of have a go at cracking the password for you  8)
Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,485
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #10 on: January 17, 2022, 01:29:03 am »
Quote from: hixxstar on January 16, 2022, 05:29:22 pm
have a look here...  you need a 10GB usb pendrive.. download creation tool & windows 10.. install then you need a valid key.

https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/how-to-create-a-windows-10-bootable-usb-its-easier-than-you-think/

you can buy a key or disk off ebay.. most of them are ok, make sure it's a UK seller .. ive had a few for mates laptops with no issues
i'm an IT Tech.. shame your not near me, i'd of have a go at cracking the password for you  8)

haha, a shame indeed!

thanks :)
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
  • ....mmm
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #11 on: January 17, 2022, 08:55:32 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 16, 2022, 09:47:34 am
I always buy mine from https://www.kinguin.net/

I think I have bought about 5 over the years from there, never a problem with any of them

Quote from: ToneLa on January 16, 2022, 03:45:02 am
https://mrkeyshop.com/en/windows-10/23-microsoft-windows-10-home-32-64-bit-product-key?SubmitCurrency=1&id_currency=3

I mean I can't vouch for that site - I've never used it, but heard of it well - but even amazon have it for just over a ton

Whack this query into Google. You're not the first to ask...

Don't buy direct from Microsoft. I've even gotten keys at one point for £11. This has to be one of the fre products / industries where you get it direct from the manufacturer and get ripped off even more


Honestly whilst those keys will work (and likely last forever), you won't have a proper license.

Might as well use a KMS activator and get it for free, it's just as legal.
Logged
:D

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,923
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #12 on: January 17, 2022, 09:01:56 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on January 17, 2022, 08:55:32 am
Honestly whilst those keys will work (and likely last forever), you won't have a proper license.

Might as well use a KMS activator and get it for free, it's just as legal.

I mean I literally used the microsoft activation line with one of the keys and was fine, so i'm not sure how not legit
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,839
  • ....mmm
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #13 on: January 17, 2022, 09:26:53 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on January 17, 2022, 09:01:56 am
I mean I literally used the microsoft activation line with one of the keys and was fine, so i'm not sure how not legit

You activated an OEM key, these keys are distributed to PC manufacturers - not for consumer use. The reason you need to phone to activate is because it won't activate properly through Windows like a retail license should.

All these key sites do is sell OEM, VL and second hand retail keys. None of these technically grants you a license to use the software.

You're paying for the privilage of Windows saying its activated rather than owning a legitimate peice of software. You may as well install Windows as usual then run this: https://github.com/kkkgo/KMS_VL_ALL to activate it. The end result is the same and you don't end up paying for it. Microsoft don't much care either way.
Logged
:D

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,724
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #14 on: January 17, 2022, 09:50:53 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on January 17, 2022, 09:26:53 am
You activated an OEM key, these keys are distributed to PC manufacturers - not for consumer use. The reason you need to phone to activate is because it won't activate properly through Windows like a retail license should.

All these key sites do is sell OEM, VL and second hand retail keys. None of these technically grants you a license to use the software.

You're paying for the privilage of Windows saying its activated rather than owning a legitimate peice of software. You may as well install Windows as usual then run this: https://github.com/kkkgo/KMS_VL_ALL to activate it. The end result is the same and you don't end up paying for it. Microsoft don't much care either way.

The ones I got from Amazon are legit keys.

They are retail resellers

Big Corporations bin their laptops, but sell their keys

So the laptop is in a skip being crushed, but the licence is legit for one (And only one) laptop - the last company I worked for (before this one and er before the last one) sold them regularly and got money back off the laptops being stripped for components

They have 240,000 employees so selling Laptop keys adds up over time.
« Last Edit: January 17, 2022, 09:52:36 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,923
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #15 on: January 17, 2022, 10:12:32 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on January 17, 2022, 09:26:53 am
The reason you need to phone to activate is because it won't activate properly through Windows like a retail license should.

That was only once licence though, every other activated as windows should through windows. OEM or not they are legit versions so no scrips needed
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,809
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #16 on: January 17, 2022, 10:25:46 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 17, 2022, 09:50:53 am
The ones I got from Amazon are legit keys.

They are retail resellers

Big Corporations bin their laptops, but sell their keys

So the laptop is in a skip being crushed, but the licence is legit for one (And only one) laptop - the last company I worked for (before this one and er before the last one) sold them regularly and got money back off the laptops being stripped for components

They have 240,000 employees so selling Laptop keys adds up over time.

Those licenses from laptops are OEM licenses which was Kashinoda's point.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,485
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #17 on: January 17, 2022, 01:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on January 17, 2022, 09:26:53 am
You activated an OEM key, these keys are distributed to PC manufacturers - not for consumer use. The reason you need to phone to activate is because it won't activate properly through Windows like a retail license should.

All these key sites do is sell OEM, VL and second hand retail keys. None of these technically grants you a license to use the software.

You're paying for the privilage of Windows saying its activated rather than owning a legitimate peice of software. You may as well install Windows as usual then run this: https://github.com/kkkgo/KMS_VL_ALL to activate it. The end result is the same and you don't end up paying for it. Microsoft don't much care either way.

im a computer noob, is that KMS thing simple to use?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,724
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #18 on: January 17, 2022, 01:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January 17, 2022, 10:25:46 am
Those licenses from laptops are OEM licenses which was Kashinoda's point.

They activated online.
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,809
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #19 on: January 17, 2022, 01:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 17, 2022, 01:35:27 pm
They activated online.

Yes but the point is that they are OEM licenses and though they do activate, they technically are not valid. It just happens that MS just don't really care that much about personal OS licensing.
Logged

Offline Slick_Beef

  • RAWK's Master Baker
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,023
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #20 on: January 17, 2022, 02:13:22 pm »
Do you really need to activate?  Windows 10 and 11 let you install and use basically everything without it being activated. The only drawbacks are that it won't let you change the desktop background as easily (and a few other aesthetic options) and you have a small watermark in the corner saying "activate windows".  I have been using my PC for more than a year like this and I don't even notice it to be honest!
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,724
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #21 on: January 17, 2022, 02:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January 17, 2022, 01:47:08 pm
Yes but the point is that they are OEM licenses and though they do activate, they technically are not valid. It just happens that MS just don't really care that much about personal OS licensing.

Not seeing the point being made then?

They are valid and Microsoft activated them online.

Sounds like a winner to me.
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,462
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #22 on: January 17, 2022, 10:52:55 pm »
You say you're a pc noob, so this maybe out your comfort zone..  :lickin   . but maybe you got a mate who can do this ?

download a copy of 'Hirens BootCD' 2.9GB and burn to dvd
https://www.hirensbootcd.org/download/

put into laptop and when you boot laptop find the boot order shortcut (google your laptop model) ... boot from disc.
the disc will load in a Mini XP mode off the disc... there are loads of tools to use.. some 'Key Finders'  or even CMD command to find product key.
you'll need to know what version is on the laptop... windows 7 32 bit... 64 bit  8)

piece of piss really....  :mooncat
Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Online dimwit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 694
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:04:59 am »


Somewhere around 20-30  a key on games to all, https://www.g2a.com/microsoft-windows-10-home-microsoft-key-global-i10000083914003

Tha'd be legit, no need to worry afterwards.

This still seems to be able to guide you if you have a win7 key or similar https://www.digitaltrends.com/computing/how-to-get-windows-10-for-free/

Or what hixxstar said.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 