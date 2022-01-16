You activated an OEM key, these keys are distributed to PC manufacturers - not for consumer use. The reason you need to phone to activate is because it won't activate properly through Windows like a retail license should.
All these key sites do is sell OEM, VL and second hand retail keys. None of these technically grants you a license to use the software.
You're paying for the privilage of Windows saying its activated rather than owning a legitimate peice of software. You may as well install Windows as usual then run this: https://github.com/kkkgo/KMS_VL_ALL to activate it. The end result is the same and you don't end up paying for it. Microsoft don't much care either way.
The ones I got from Amazon are legit keys.
They are retail resellers
Big Corporations bin their laptops, but sell their keys
So the laptop is in a skip being crushed, but the licence is legit for one (And only one) laptop - the last company I worked for (before this one and er before the last one) sold them regularly and got money back off the laptops being stripped for components
They have 240,000 employees so selling Laptop keys adds up over time.