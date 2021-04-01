Starter for five



1. The Scream films. Just doesn't compute. Not sure what they are. They aren't horror. They aren't entertaining. From what I can tell they are just a piss take (But not one done with a decent story like, for instance, cabin in the woods). If there was just 'Scream' then I wouldn't be that bothered. But there's loads of them and now they're doing a reboot. Don't get why people would watch it



2. Poetry. Just something that doesn't do anything for me. I remember when as a kid we were reading "The Rime of the Ancient Mariner" in school and I thought "Wow. This is amazing. I can't wait to see the world of poetry" - I bought a book on it and they were all shite. I'm sure that people must get a lot out of them, but I love reading and it seems that they usually are a convoluted attempt to jam a narrative into few words, whereas a perfectly decent book would do the job admirably and with far more depth



3. Anyway but Essex/Newcastle or whatever they are called. Don't get it. Just a bunch of knobhead kids acting like spoilt knobhead kids. Just don't get it



4. I'm a celebrity. Like 3 really - what is the point? Why do people watch it? What's it for. Doesn't compute.



5. Poems and songs in books. Fantasy books are particularly guilty of this. The action is proceeding nicely and things are afoot. Then some character dramatically sings a song or recites a poem that breaks the spell and makes you think "Oh. Fuck off"









Any other things out there where you think WTF?!