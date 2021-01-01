« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 320817 times)

Offline VVM

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5360 on: Today at 08:57:34 am »
Fella a bit in front of me giving it a few munich shouts and doing airplane gestures. Best way to report that? Dickhead tried to break his seat off at the very end too but couldn't manage it.
Online dimewestern

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5361 on: Today at 09:15:03 am »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 08:57:34 am
Fella a bit in front of me giving it a few munich shouts and doing airplane gestures. Best way to report that? Dickhead tried to break his seat off at the very end too but couldn't manage it.

Wonder was it the same guy next to us.... doing the airplane gesture all game too. Also lads in our seats when we got there and refused to move, they ended up breaking the seat we were supposed to have. When I tried to call them out I just got dogs abuse off them.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5362 on: Today at 09:17:51 am »
Quote from: dimewestern on Today at 09:15:03 am
Wonder was it the same guy next to us.... doing the airplane gesture all game too. Also lads in our seats when we got there and refused to move, they ended up breaking the seat we were supposed to have. When I tried to call them out I just got dogs abuse off them.

No Liverpool fans them. Disgusting behaviour
Offline Molo203

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5363 on: Today at 09:39:45 am »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 08:57:34 am
Fella a bit in front of me giving it a few munich shouts and doing airplane gestures. Best way to report that? Dickhead tried to break his seat off at the very end too but couldn't manage it.

Was that block 335 towards the front?  Can add support as a witness too if want to DM.
Offline Molo203

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5364 on: Today at 10:01:59 am »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 08:57:34 am
Fella a bit in front of me giving it a few munich shouts and doing airplane gestures. Best way to report that? Dickhead tried to break his seat off at the very end too but couldn't manage it.

I've asked the question via live chat.  I was advised to report it to Greater Manchester Police and Manchester United, but that LFC wouldn't do anything with my report or wish to investigate or take any action against the individuals.  I relayed that it wasn't right that the essential line from LFC was that they wouldn't be interested in investigating or taking any action themselves, but the buck remained firmly passed.
Offline VVM

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 10:08:03 am »
It was block 333 quite near the back, made a note of his seat so can pass that along. Worse thing was he was with his young kid too, some role model
Offline Molo203

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 10:25:19 am »
I've just reported what I saw in 335 on GMP's online reporting facility.  Took about 15 mins to complete.
Offline VVM

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 10:56:13 am »
Cheers I've just done the same. Kind of doubt anything will come of it.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 12:08:38 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 08:57:34 am
Fella a bit in front of me giving it a few munich shouts and doing airplane gestures. Best way to report that? Dickhead tried to break his seat off at the very end too but couldn't manage it.

Good on you for reporting the shithouse.

No fucking place for that.
Offline Redcase

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 12:30:36 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 12:03:32 am
Just curious but is it legal to hold fans back out of curiosity? I ask as I noticed they were preventing fans from accessing toilets after the game

Always do it there. Where I was they stopped us going from 70 minutes and even refused before extra-time started. Were going to stop us going throughout extra-time and penalties if it came to it. Got a bit ugly and they relented in the end. It was pointed out to them it was a breach of human rights. Stop people going to the toilet but do nothing about tragedy chanting.
Offline VVM

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 01:34:17 pm »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 12:30:36 pm
Always do it there. Where I was they stopped us going from 70 minutes and even refused before extra-time started. Were going to stop us going throughout extra-time and penalties if it came to it. Got a bit ugly and they relented in the end. It was pointed out to them it was a breach of human rights. Stop people going to the toilet but do nothing about tragedy chanting.

Good thing I hadn't drank much as normally can't hold a piss to save my life after a few beers.
Offline Thomas

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 08:20:57 pm »
We were in 231 with a very irate Irish chap threatening to piss on the bizzies. Couldnt fault his persistence but they didnt let him pass. Some people seeming some what bemused by the hold back which I guess you are going to get with the allocation we had
Online DangerScouse

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 08:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Redcase on Today at 12:30:36 pm
Always do it there. Where I was they stopped us going from 70 minutes and even refused before extra-time started. Were going to stop us going throughout extra-time and penalties if it came to it. Got a bit ugly and they relented in the end. It was pointed out to them it was a breach of human rights. Stop people going to the toilet but do nothing about tragedy chanting.

I've been there when there was no hold back in the Rafa era and there was killings after. GMP did fuck all as the mancs picked off our lot.
Online Willo99

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 08:57:24 pm »
Grassing on your own fans after all the shite they sing year after year ;D
Offline Rodneyhide

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 09:42:43 pm »
'grassing'

If that term is used in your vocabulary, then you are part of the problem
Online red number 9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5375 on: Today at 10:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Willo99 on Today at 08:57:24 pm
Grassing on your own fans after all the shite they sing year after year ;D

Dickhead behaviour is dickhead behaviour, so yeah, it's good to see self-policing amongst our fanbase
Online Willo99

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5376 on: Today at 10:59:45 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 10:10:24 pm
Dickhead behaviour is dickhead behaviour, so yeah, it's good to see self-policing amongst our fanbase

You can always self police by having a quiet word with someone instead of being a snide grass.
