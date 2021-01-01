Fella a bit in front of me giving it a few munich shouts and doing airplane gestures. Best way to report that? Dickhead tried to break his seat off at the very end too but couldn't manage it.
Wonder was it the same guy next to us.... doing the airplane gesture all game too. Also lads in our seats when we got there and refused to move, they ended up breaking the seat we were supposed to have. When I tried to call them out I just got dogs abuse off them.
Fella a bit in front of me giving it a few munich shouts and doing airplane gestures. Best way to report that? Dickhead tried to break his seat off at the very end too but couldn't manage it.
Just curious but is it legal to hold fans back out of curiosity? I ask as I noticed they were preventing fans from accessing toilets after the game
Always do it there. Where I was they stopped us going from 70 minutes and even refused before extra-time started. Were going to stop us going throughout extra-time and penalties if it came to it. Got a bit ugly and they relented in the end. It was pointed out to them it was a breach of human rights. Stop people going to the toilet but do nothing about tragedy chanting.
Grassing on your own fans after all the shite they sing year after year
Dickhead behaviour is dickhead behaviour, so yeah, it's good to see self-policing amongst our fanbase
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]