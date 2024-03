Arrived woop woop.



Whats peoples thoughts on how to get to ground from Manchester Victoria station.



You can get a tram from Victoria. Easiest is probably get the tram going to Altrincham (green line) and jump off at Old Trafford (cricket ground), then it's about a 10 min walk to the football stadium.Alternatively get the tram going to East Didsbury but jump off at Deansgate Castlefield and then get on another going to The Trafford Centre and get off at Wharfside and then it is probably a 5 min walk to the station. Less walking but you'll have to change trams. No idea which route is busier.