Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5280 on: Yesterday at 09:49:11 am
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 09:43:45 am
If the criteria for this is anything to go by, it looks like we will be heading towards a cross competition set up like other clubs very very soon. Or am I reading to much into this particular sale?

Yeah you are I think.

The sale requiring previous purchase history was most likely a GMP condition of the large allocation, if you read the selling notice the club confirmed that for this fixture they needed to conduct a 'controlled sale' with only 'known supporters' getting tickets.

If it was anything to do with cross competition loyalty they would have asked for something more substantial than just the one game from any competition.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5281 on: Yesterday at 10:09:22 am
There's a good chance this season's arsenal and united credits count for nothing in future seasons.

Anything around 5k will just use brighton/wolves like arsenal this year to keep it guaranteed.

Anything above that could go to all members again.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5282 on: Yesterday at 10:12:07 am
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 10:09:22 am
There's a good chance this season's arsenal and united credits count for nothing in future seasons.

Anything around 5k will just use brighton/wolves like arsenal this year to keep it guaranteed.

Anything above that could go to all members again.

I agree. Don't thin it will be quite the closed shop some people think. Arsenal and Utd can only be used for sales where the allocation is of similar amounts.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5283 on: Yesterday at 10:12:14 am
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 10:09:22 am
There's a good chance this season's arsenal and united credits count for nothing in future seasons.

Anything around 5k will just use brighton/wolves like arsenal this year to keep it guaranteed.

Anything above that could go to all members again.

it won't. Anything around 5k would use 2 from 4 guaranteed - Wolves, Brighton, Arsenal, United
3 from 4 limited.

They wont just skip the most recent games
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5284 on: Yesterday at 10:13:28 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:49:11 am
Yeah you are I think.

The sale requiring previous purchase history was most likely a GMP condition of the large allocation, if you read the selling notice the club confirmed that for this fixture they needed to conduct a 'controlled sale' with only 'known supporters' getting tickets.

If it was anything to do with cross competition loyalty they would have asked for something more substantial than just the one game from any competition.

It shows they can do it though, should be the absolute minimum for any aways that drop going forward so I hope they don't revert back to the free for alls.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5285 on: Yesterday at 10:17:24 am
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 10:12:14 am
it won't. Anything around 5k would use 2 from 4 guaranteed - Wolves, Brighton, Arsenal, United
3 from 4 limited.

They wont just skip the most recent games

Yeah but I think in 3 or 4 seasons if we get anything over 7k like united or arsenal again - it will just go to all members/STH again, rather than do 1 from four seasons ago.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5286 on: Yesterday at 10:23:55 am
The only way I can see this United credit coming in handy in future seasons would be an allocation over 7600. 15% of allocation so need a minimum stadium capacity of 50,600. The 15% is also capped at 9000 so teams don't have to offer above that but I'll put the upper number too just for the sake of dreaming.

Team that could offer that are:

United: 9000 - 11,146
Tottenham: 9000 - 9427
West Ham: 9000 - 9375
Arsenal: 9000
Manchester City: 8010
Newcastle: 7860

Of course any of these teams can cut those numbers for "safety concerns". Think it's an absolute miracle we got 9200 at United this year.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5287 on: Yesterday at 10:27:15 am
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 10:19:05 am
What will happen is:

Everyone who gets a semi final ticket in the ballot will say the credit should count.

Everyone who misses out on a semi-final ticket in the ballot will say it shouldn't count.

Personally, being neutral in this argument, I don't think it's fair that someone who misses the semi-final ballot through the luck of the draw, is automatically penalised and ruled out of the final when they have all home credits.

I'm also from a neutral point of view in that if i got a semi final ticket in the ballot I dont think the credit should count.

As it is just based on the luck of the draw, which is different to the league cup, as its not based on luck of the draw, so the semi's do and should count.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5288 on: Yesterday at 10:29:25 am
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 10:23:55 am
The only way I can see this United credit coming in handy in future seasons would be an allocation over 7600. 15% of allocation so need a minimum stadium capacity of 50,600. The 15% is also capped at 9000 so teams don't have to offer above that but I'll put the upper number too just for the sake of dreaming.

Team that could offer that are:

United: 9000 - 11,146
Tottenham: 9000 - 9427
West Ham: 9000 - 9375
Arsenal: 9000
Manchester City: 8010
Newcastle: 7860

Of course any of these teams can cut those numbers for "safety concerns". Think it's an absolute miracle we got 9200 at United this year.

I mean if we've got designs on reaching the latter stages of the FA Cup its reasonably likely that we'll draw those sides as they're the bigger, better teams.

As other's have said, I'd assume having both Arsenal and United will come in handy for any allocation above 5k as it will then at least get you into a non-guaranteed sale.

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5289 on: Yesterday at 10:45:47 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:25:47 am
Thats a good point but when you say it like that, the criteria for United away is unbelievably bad (in general).

Honestly wouldnt mind the club going on points across all competitions now. Dont mind missing out to fans that go every week but the thought of someone who goes to one game in the season getting a ticket for that makes me sick

i'd guess there's only a handful of relative second-timers who got a ticket here. like you need to have some vague experience of how to get on/navigate these sales. people forget to login. people press the link at 8.15:50 (but the queue has already formed). people start trying to press individual seats instead of 'choose for me'.

points thing is my preference but also then it becomes even more of a closed shop to young people, or people who couldn't afford it previously or whatever. nobody new will buy a membership at all then lol. some people even just choose to only go cup games - but then might not have enough points to secure such a ticket. ultimately it's probably just going to end up in more ballots as being the most fair choice.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5290 on: Yesterday at 11:03:10 am
Waste of time I think.  The email link to join the queue took me to purchase tickets for the legends game v Ajax lol.  Guess Utd away may have sold out then for this sale
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5291 on: Yesterday at 11:17:48 am
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 10:19:05 am
Personally, being neutral in this argument, I don't think it's fair that someone who misses the semi-final ballot through the luck of the draw, is automatically penalised and ruled out of the final when they have all home credits.

For me, it feels inconsistent if the semi doesnt give a credit towards the final; its the opposite of the rest of the clubs ticketing procedures.

The whole system is based on luck, people who went to 3 games last year could argue its unfair that someone who got lucky in the ballots and went to 4+ is eligible for the big games. The United tickets today were also luck of the draw, so would be the same inconsistency there if they count but the semi doesnt.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5292 on: Yesterday at 11:26:46 am
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 10:19:05 am

Personally, being neutral in this argument, I don't think it's fair that someone who misses the semi-final ballot through the luck of the draw, is automatically penalised and ruled out of the final when they have all home credits.

Ill fall into that bucket of potential hard luck stories.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5293 on: Yesterday at 11:32:43 am
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 10:23:55 am
The only way I can see this United credit coming in handy in future seasons would be an allocation over 7600. 15% of allocation so need a minimum stadium capacity of 50,600. The 15% is also capped at 9000 so teams don't have to offer above that but I'll put the upper number too just for the sake of dreaming.

Team that could offer that are:

United: 9000 - 11,146
Tottenham: 9000 - 9427
West Ham: 9000 - 9375
Arsenal: 9000
Manchester City: 8010
Newcastle: 7860

Of course any of these teams can cut those numbers for "safety concerns". Think it's an absolute miracle we got 9200 at United this year.

Unlikely as i think teams around the country will give us bigger alocation if we draw them. Blakcburn, Sunderland, Derby, Wigan etc. Any team basically with about 30,000+ stadium and depending on how they're doing in the league will probably offer us 5-7k as they know we'll sell out and want as many people as possible
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5294 on: Yesterday at 11:44:33 am
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 11:17:48 am
For me, it feels inconsistent if the semi doesnt give a credit towards the final; its the opposite of the rest of the clubs ticketing procedures.

The whole system is based on luck, people who went to 3 games last year could argue its unfair that someone who got lucky in the ballots and went to 4+ is eligible for the big games. The United tickets today were also luck of the draw, so would be the same inconsistency there if they count but the semi doesnt.

Not really because they dont have a procedure in place when it's a neutral ground with regards to the credit. The only neutral grounds are finals and they don't count.

It's the opposite to the league/europa/champions league where the semis are still played in non-neutral grounds. So the correct ticketing procedures apply and you arent getting almost a punishment for not getting lucky in the semi as its the usual home/away selling process.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:46:20 am by RebeccaLFC »
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5295 on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 am
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 10:12:14 am
it won't. Anything around 5k would use 2 from 4 guaranteed - Wolves, Brighton, Arsenal, United
3 from 4 limited.

They wont just skip the most recent games

Do you mean 4 from 4?

2 from 4 will have much more than 5k.

If so, what's the point using 4 from 4 when 2 from 2  (brighton/wolves) gets you same result?

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5296 on: Yesterday at 11:49:35 am
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 11:32:43 am
Unlikely as i think teams around the country will give us bigger alocation if we draw them. Blakcburn, Sunderland, Derby, Wigan etc. Any team basically with about 30,000+ stadium and depending on how they're doing in the league will probably offer us 5-7k as they know we'll sell out and want as many people as possible

That's a good point, there is a bit of wiggle room for clubs to offer us more than they have to. Looks like Wigan gave United 7334 and Blackburn gave Newcastle 7000 this season.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5297 on: Yesterday at 11:55:11 am
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 11:46:46 am
Do you mean 4 from 4?

2 from 4 will have much more than 5k.

If so, what's the point using 4 from 4 when 2 from 2  (brighton/wolves) gets you same result?

I would imagine it would be something like this -

5,000 or less

3/4 - guaranteed
2/4  - not guaranteed
1/4 - in the event tickets remain

7,600 or less

2/4 - guranteed
1/4 - not guranteed
All members/STH - in the event tickets remain

9,200 or less

1/4 guaranteed
All members/STH - in the event tickets remain

Obviously if we drew someone like Bournemouth/Brentford etc with a lower allocation then they'd need to go back further than that but given the 15% criteria the above would deal with a good portion of potentail aways.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5298 on: Yesterday at 11:57:13 am
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 11:46:46 am
Do you mean 4 from 4?

2 from 4 will have much more than 5k.

If so, what's the point using 4 from 4 when 2 from 2  (brighton/wolves) gets you same result?



Sorry yes, mean 3 from 4 guaranteed. 2 from 4 limited sale.
Because they wont just skip the most recent games.


If you do what you suggest, brighton/wolves only then what if someone has Wolves, Arsenal & United? Just fuck them off the ladder cos they didnt credit hunt Brighton?
EDIT: got Wolves/Brighton in wrong order

Or what if someone got on the ladder at Brighton only, then also has the 2 this year? fuck them off?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:58:58 am by Craig S »
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5299 on: Yesterday at 12:00:01 pm
Having Arsenal and United gives me a chance of anything over 5k in the future then?

Will take that to be honest
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5300 on: Yesterday at 12:01:02 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 11:57:13 am
Sorry yes, mean 3 from 4 guaranteed. 2 from 4 limited sale.
Because they wont just skip the most recent games.


If you do what you suggest, brighton/wolves only then what if someone has Wolves, Arsenal & United? Just fuck them off the ladder cos they didnt credit hunt Brighton?
EDIT: got Wolves/Brighton in wrong order

Or what if someone got on the ladder at Brighton only, then also has the 2 this year? fuck them off?

Yeah i got that wrong because Arsenal was either brighton or wolves.

I just dont think arsenal or united will mean much in future and after a few seasons, won't even be mentioned in sales notices.

A big allocation in 3 seasons for example could go back to all members.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5301 on: Yesterday at 12:29:23 pm
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 12:00:01 pm
Having Arsenal and United gives me a chance of anything over 5k in the future then?

Will take that to be honest
Exactly that yes, and what JM55 says above is as near enough to spot on as you'll get.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5302 on: Yesterday at 12:38:18 pm
Anyone got their NFC ticket link yet?  :lmao
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5303 on: Yesterday at 12:40:16 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:49:11 am
Yeah you are I think.

The sale requiring previous purchase history was most likely a GMP condition of the large allocation, if you read the selling notice the club confirmed that for this fixture they needed to conduct a 'controlled sale' with only 'known supporters' getting tickets.

If it was anything to do with cross competition loyalty they would have asked for something more substantial than just the one game from any competition.

Yeah which could have quite easily have been done with those who had been to home FA cup games.  Involving league games makes no difference to known supporter.


Just all rather odd, hence my thought process.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5304 on: Yesterday at 12:46:03 pm
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 12:40:16 pm
Yeah which could have quite easily have been done with those who had been to home FA cup games.  Involving league games makes no difference to known supporter.


Just all rather odd, hence my thought process.

It could have been, yeah, but it isnt and never has been their policy to do that.

Im not necessarily saying I agree with it but if they used cross competition loyalty or home loyalty for away games it would be literally the first time theyve ever done that other than for neutral venues.

The argument has never been that they dont have the infrastructure to do it, its been that their policy is to keep competition loyalty and home and away loyalty within the same competition separate. They may change that at some point of course but I would imagine that if they did theyd release some kind of correspondence at the start of the season that they were planning on doing so rather than just changing the criteria mid-season, although I suppose you never know with the TO!
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5305 on: Yesterday at 12:51:44 pm
Quote from: ian_s on Yesterday at 09:05:30 am
You still needed to register, it was in the selling details. on the phone maybe not, but was sold out by time  phone got answered
That was for the ambulant sale free for all. My son was in the wheelchair bay sale for those with 1 credit which was at the same time. I spoke with LFCHelp and they confirmed I didn't need a link
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5306 on: Yesterday at 12:53:05 pm
Quote from: Jon_YNWA82 on Yesterday at 12:40:16 pm
Yeah which could have quite easily have been done with those who had been to home FA cup games.  Involving league games makes no difference to known supporter.


Just all rather odd, hence my thought process.

This is an all members sale. That's what it is. If it was any other team than Utd, it would be an all members sale (Like Arsenal was).

Because it was a high risk fixture they added in the fact that you had to have been to a game this season. Any game. To prove you were a Liverpool fan and not a Utd fan buying a membership for a ticket in the away end.

People are then getting confused because of that criteria thinking they are using home credits for the sale, they're not. Never have, never will. It goes previous away FA cup criteria, then all members.

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5307 on: Yesterday at 01:14:35 pm
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 11:49:35 am
That's a good point, there is a bit of wiggle room for clubs to offer us more than they have to. Looks like Wigan gave United 7334 and Blackburn gave Newcastle 7000 this season.

yep!

Best hope is if you got Arsenal and United this season is that whenever we play away in the FA cup, we either get a really small allocation or a really high one, nothing in between! 
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5308 on: Yesterday at 01:18:18 pm
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 01:14:35 pm
yep!

Best hope is if you got Arsenal and United this season is that whenever we play away in the FA cup, we either get a really small allocation or a really high one, nothing in between!

I think in reality anything over about 6,000 would sort most people with both Arsenal and United.

Absolute maximum of 7,600 and realistically not absolutely everyone who has Arsenal will have bought United and not absolutely everyone with both would want to go to whatever the next away was.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5309 on: Yesterday at 02:41:48 pm
heard a whisper utd allowed the full allocation but have said any significant trouble and they will cut the lg allocation to around 2000-2200
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5310 on: Today at 10:21:01 am
Anyone know the best place to park if coming from London?

Dont mind a little walk and somewhere where it would be easy to get back on the motorway after the game!
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #5311 on: Today at 10:28:13 am
Im assuming with the number were taking therell be quite a holdback, so fair bit of traffic will have dispersed already.

Ive booked a space in the Tesco near the ground - wasnt too expensive.
