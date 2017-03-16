Thats a good point but when you say it like that, the criteria for United away is unbelievably bad (in general).



Honestly wouldnt mind the club going on points across all competitions now. Dont mind missing out to fans that go every week but the thought of someone who goes to one game in the season getting a ticket for that makes me sick



i'd guess there's only a handful of relative second-timers who got a ticket here. like you need to have some vague experience of how to get on/navigate these sales. people forget to login. people press the link at 8.15:50 (but the queue has already formed). people start trying to press individual seats instead of 'choose for me'.points thing is my preference but also then it becomes even more of a closed shop to young people, or people who couldn't afford it previously or whatever. nobody new will buy a membership at all then lol. some people even just choose to only go cup games - but then might not have enough points to secure such a ticket. ultimately it's probably just going to end up in more ballots as being the most fair choice.