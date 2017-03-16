Do you mean 4 from 4?
2 from 4 will have much more than 5k.
If so, what's the point using 4 from 4 when 2 from 2 (brighton/wolves) gets you same result?
Sorry yes, mean 3 from 4 guaranteed. 2 from 4 limited sale.
Because they wont just skip the most recent games.
If you do what you suggest, brighton/wolves only then what if someone has Wolves, Arsenal & United? Just fuck them off the ladder cos they didnt credit hunt Brighton?
EDIT: got Wolves/Brighton in wrong order
Or what if someone got on the ladder at Brighton only, then also has the 2 this year? fuck them off?