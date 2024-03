Expecting a few links today from our group for tomorrow’s scramble . Some are working in the morning so I might need to click on 4 separate links.

Presume the safest way to work this is to use different devices and different browsers?

Eg laptop chrome / laptop edge/ mobile / iPad?



Also if some miracle occurs and you get a v low queue number, what would be the best way to get 4 tickets?



Go for individual select seats for me 4 times?



I got in for Arsenal away and had one and then tried to get a further two and it seemed to lose the single …. Thanks in advance .



Unless you’re either set on having a certain number of tickets of none at all (ie you want at least 2 and if you don’t get that then you won’t go) then my strong advice would be to complete the transaction on any ticket you’re fortunate enough to basket if you get the chance.Not only is it a ticket for one of the biggest aways but it’s a guaranteed semi and final ticket should we get there, fuck relying on LFC’s ticket system to not lose you the ticket. Once it’s basketed complete the transaction then go back in again and try for more is what I’d be doing.