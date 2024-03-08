Still can't fully understand why the club didn't just allow people with just this seasons FA Cup history to apply to be honest. As others have said it wasn't hard to pick up tickets for the previous rounds with a bit of effort.



On the positive side it does give you a slim chance of getting a ticket.

Reckon anything under a 1000 in the queue gives you a chance, anything over virtually no chance?



Because then you'd have 9.2k in the guaranteed Wembley sale, with less then available for the ballotThis way there's more for the ballot, as not everyone buying on Tuesday will have the home credits in that competition. Also, there'd be those with 19 leagues etc but not both FA cup games unable to buy, and their loyalty be higher than someone with a new membership who has both FA cup games. Everyone wants a line drawn somewhere that suits the...They wouldn't mix things like this if it wasn't at the ask of GMP/United - I remember the odd general sale at Anfield a few years ago now Everton required you to have recorded a game to enter it, different situation but for the same reasons