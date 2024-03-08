« previous next »
Offline RedSue

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5080 on: March 8, 2024, 06:37:09 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on March  8, 2024, 04:37:53 pm
There's internet in Europe like.

But not in the air!!

I was in Prague and agree it was annoying BUT also understand reasons why, especially as another sale for those without credit required.  When I logged in those around friends had gone which wouldnt have been situation if Id been home. Obviously those not in Prague dont see the issue as not impacted and those who are away are miffed at lack of thought of club. 
Offline LFCagro77

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5081 on: March 8, 2024, 06:49:01 pm »
Choppers argument is bang on they shouldnt be doing sales on the days either side of a european away, the fact this one was guaranteed lets them off this time as you can obviously just do it when your ready, however the club have put important sales (non guaranteed) that clash with european aways before and im sure theyll do it again, very inconsiderate

i luckily landed in manchester at 10.55 so i was able to get our favourite spec in e2331 , we won 5-0 the last time i stood there so all is well  ;D 
Offline scouser102002

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5082 on: March 8, 2024, 07:15:18 pm »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on March  8, 2024, 06:49:01 pm
Choppers argument is bang on they shouldnt be doing sales on the days either side of a european away, the fact this one was guaranteed lets them off this time as you can obviously just do it when your ready, however the club have put important sales (non guaranteed) that clash with european aways before and im sure theyll do it again, very inconsiderate

i luckily landed in manchester at 10.55 so i was able to get our favourite spec in e2331 , we won 5-0 the last time i stood there so all is well  ;D 

That's it, that's the key point. It's guaranteed and they have extended it for effectively 5 days long.

If none of those things were true, it would have warranted the type of reaction it got from CHOPPER

And as for not being near friends, us long as you are in the same tier, go stand with them anyway
Offline Tiger Tony

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5083 on: March 8, 2024, 08:50:45 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on March  8, 2024, 04:28:11 pm
Must be just me and everyone I spoke to a the match who said the same thing - another inconsiderate move by the club, to the match going fans and why not wait till Monday when we're all back.

I log in to see what peoples thoughts are on opening the sale whilst many are away, it appears many in here see no issue with the clubs decision to sell whilst match going fans are still away, but those at the match do. Tells a story that.

We'll move on.


I was in Prague. I bought Man U tickets while eating a fry up in an Irish Pub. I really don't see the issue. But we can agree to disagree
Offline SDFKOP

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5084 on: March 8, 2024, 08:55:20 pm »
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5085 on: March 8, 2024, 08:57:38 pm »
Quote from: SDFKOP on March  8, 2024, 08:55:20 pm
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20united%20v%20liverpool%20(fa%20cup)/2024-3-17_15.30/old%20trafford?hallmap

3 left in the lower :lmao

How is that even possible? The normal away end is about 3,000 plus theres the additional blocks and only about 4.5 who have the Wolves/Brighton credit, unless theyre holding some back?
Offline andy07

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5086 on: March 8, 2024, 09:08:18 pm »
Quote from: SDFKOP on March  8, 2024, 08:55:20 pm
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/manchester%20united%20v%20liverpool%20(fa%20cup)/2024-3-17_15.30/old%20trafford?hallmap
Quote from: Jm55 on March  8, 2024, 08:57:38 pm
3 left in the lower :lmao

How is that even possible? The normal away end is about 3,000 plus theres the additional blocks and only about 4.5 who have the Wolves/Brighton credit, unless theyre holding some back?

There are about 4000 left in the upper, maybe a few more.
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5087 on: March 8, 2024, 09:11:58 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on March  8, 2024, 09:08:18 pm
There are about 4000 left in the upper, maybe a few more.

I know, what I mean is I dont know how they could have sold that many lower tier tickets given the number of people who qualify.

Not a big deal, ins in and that.
Offline andy07

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5088 on: March 8, 2024, 09:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on March  8, 2024, 09:11:58 pm
I know, what I mean is I dont know how they could have sold that many lower tier tickets given the number of people who qualify.

Not a big deal, ins in and that.

Your right, I was in spot on 11 and swathes of the lower were unavailable.  Often happens but not to this extent.
Offline SDFKOP

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5089 on: March 8, 2024, 09:38:50 pm »
Massive chunk in 232 was missing bang on 11
Offline carl123uk

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5090 on: March 8, 2024, 10:02:15 pm »
Anyone know what the last seat numbers are in E235 up against the divide?
Offline Craig S

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5091 on: Yesterday at 12:29:30 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on March  8, 2024, 08:57:38 pm
3 left in the lower :lmao

How is that even possible? The normal away end is about 3,000 plus theres the additional blocks and only about 4.5 who have the Wolves/Brighton credit, unless theyre holding some back?

It's not the full normal away end. We didn't get the south stand blocks from the league allocation.
Offline red79

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5092 on: Yesterday at 06:55:38 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on March  8, 2024, 04:21:46 pm
Ha, yeah, forgotten about that one - still got the ticket stub from that. So, we must have got more than 3000 for that as I was in East upper tier...must have been before they reduced it to 5%.

Pretty sure we had an allocation of about 9000 then
Offline red79

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5093 on: Yesterday at 07:08:14 am »
Quote from: stoz on March  8, 2024, 10:37:27 am
An even better tip is to walk to Trafford Bar tram stop. That way, although it's closer to the city centre than OT, you can pick up the trams which have come from Didsbury/The airport etc...and avoided Old Trafford

Salford Quays will be chocka. You could try the Media City stops which is further up the Quays, but I would strongly recommend Trafford Bar.

Ok thanks for the advice, might possibly drive, does anyone know a safe enough place to park please?
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5094 on: Yesterday at 08:23:57 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 12:29:30 am
It's not the full normal away end. We didn't get the south stand blocks from the league allocation.

I hadnt noticed that but its only usually one small block isnt it? Dont think it takes away from the point that they seem to have sold a lot more tickets in the lower tier than there people who qualify.
Offline DougLFC94

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5095 on: Yesterday at 10:14:37 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on March  8, 2024, 08:57:38 pm
3 left in the lower :lmao

How is that even possible? The normal away end is about 3,000 plus theres the additional blocks and only about 4.5 who have the Wolves/Brighton credit, unless theyre holding some back?
what we've been given in the lower equates to just under 4k.
Offline stoz

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5096 on: Yesterday at 02:55:54 pm »
Quote from: carl123uk on March  8, 2024, 10:02:15 pm
Anyone know what the last seat numbers are in E235 up against the divide?

Just checked on Seating Plan. It's 112.
Offline willss

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5097 on: Yesterday at 03:05:22 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 02:55:54 pm
Just checked on Seating Plan. It's 112.
Hope not, Ive got seats 112-114
Offline stoz

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5098 on: Yesterday at 03:21:13 pm »
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 03:05:22 pm
Hope not, Ive got seats 112-114
Yes, 112 is immediately next to the divide. 114 is the third seat from the divide.
Offline willss

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5099 on: Yesterday at 03:56:05 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 03:21:13 pm
Yes, 112 is immediately next to the divide. 114 is the third seat from the divide.
Shite. Didnt realize when I got in. I just picked seats that looked central.
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5100 on: Yesterday at 05:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on March  7, 2024, 03:22:57 pm
Still can't fully understand why the club didn't just allow people with just this seasons FA Cup history to apply to be honest. As others have said it wasn't hard to pick up tickets for the previous rounds with a bit of effort.

On the positive side it does give you a slim chance of getting a ticket.
Reckon anything under a 1000 in the queue gives you a chance, anything over virtually no chance?

Because then you'd have 9.2k in the guaranteed Wembley sale, with less then available for the ballot

This way there's more for the ballot, as not everyone buying on Tuesday will have the home credits in that competition. Also, there'd be those with 19 leagues etc but not both FA cup games unable to buy, and their loyalty be higher than someone with a new membership who has both FA cup games. Everyone wants a line drawn somewhere that suits the...

They wouldn't mix things like this if it wasn't at the ask of GMP/United - I remember the odd general sale at Anfield a few years ago now Everton required you to have recorded a game to enter it, different situation but for the same reasons
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5101 on: Yesterday at 05:31:35 pm »
Quote from: MKB on March  8, 2024, 11:43:39 am
I imagine plenty will be up in the air on return flights right now.  Even though I'm not affected, it's plain it was very poor timing from the ticket office.  Not everyone has someone else who can buy for them.

Just buy them when you land tho, what's the rush when there's 9k seats to choose from

If there's a league away sale at 11am one day, till 7.30am next morning and you have commitments at work or at home, no one would moan then they'd just buy at 12pm or whatever
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5102 on: Yesterday at 05:33:30 pm »
Quote from: stoz on March  8, 2024, 01:00:37 pm
The first sale is open for almost 48 hours. Very unusually, the same people are still guaranteed in the second sale, which again lasts for just short of another 48 hours. So FOUR days to purchase, which is incredible, given the short turnaround.

I swear with some people that if the Ticket Office came round to their house at a mutually convenient time prior to the sale, and offered them the pick of the whole allocation, and gave them a Buy One Get One Free Offer regardless of qualifying criteria, then they'd still find something to complain about.

It was split into two so those with high credit history especially those in Europe had ample time to get decent spec seats, before the 'newbies' on the away ladder get to buy as the fixtures put the 'every game' fans at a disadvantage to those who got lucky in the Arsenal 0 credit sale

They've rewarded those with longer loyalty given the situation of a good chunk of them being in Prague - yet still get blasted
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5103 on: Yesterday at 05:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on March  8, 2024, 04:37:22 pm
To play devils advocate on this the club could quite easily have done one guaranteed sale on Sunday putting everyone with one credit and above into the same bracket - everyone would still be guaranteed a ticket.

As it is they've (rightly) given priority to those with two credits allowing them their choice of spec and 2 days to buy the ticket, albeit the first day of that sale is when people are travelling back from the match.

Course not, everyone then be whinging they're in a pub or on a train because we're playing city 5 1/2 hours later, yet would have till whatever time Monday/Tuesday to buy them

Can't win, they've done the right thing with it
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5104 on: Yesterday at 06:33:10 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:35:23 pm
Course not, everyone then be whinging they're in a pub or on a train because we're playing city 5 1/2 hours later, yet would have till whatever time Monday/Tuesday to buy them

Can't win, they've done the right thing with it


I know, which was my point.

If they had just done one sale, which they easily could have done, people would be complaining that they didnt get their choice of spec despite having the loyalty. Theyve done it this way, its guaranteed everyone in the first sale their choice of tier and its still got complaints.

Im the first to moan when I think theyve done something wrong but Im not really sure they have done this time, even if it does mean I end up in the fucking upper tier again which is where I was the last time we went there in the Fa Cup. ;D
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5105 on: Yesterday at 06:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:33:10 pm


I know, which was my point.

If they had just done one sale, which they easily could have done, people would be complaining that they didnt get their choice of spec despite having the loyalty. Theyve done it this way, its guaranteed everyone in the first sale their choice of tier and its still got complaints.

Im the first to moan when I think theyve done something wrong but Im not really sure they have done this time, even if it does mean I end up in the fucking upper tier again which is where I was the last time we went there in the Fa Cup. ;D

Hahaha yeah I know, don't think there's much else they could have done without more moaning of leaving things too late etc
Online Gladbach73

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5106 on: Today at 07:40:18 am »
As I was working, my wife got ours in the first sale in the upper tier. noticed that first six rows are unavailable. Sat up there for the game when the King returned in the last cup game. Just a comment, (dont know what everyone else thinks) but seems a bit unfair saying the third sale is one game/ cross competition, when people including season ticket holders and members have been to both home FA Cup games? Cross competition usually doesnt happen.
