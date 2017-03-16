« previous next »
Offline GarethW

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5000 on: Today at 11:02:32 am »
Any recommendations for parking? Not sure if should park somewhere like Stratford and get the tram there and back. Can see someone suggesting Lowry, won't that be full on matchday?
Online RebeccaLFC

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5001 on: Today at 11:11:15 am »
They normally do it when we play everton in the L postcode sale - normally need at least one other game.

Offline wild_wild_wild

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5002 on: Today at 11:12:48 am »
I live in Chorlton, both Chortlon and Stretford are about a 25-30min walk to Old Trafford, plenty on-street parking and lots of pubs/bars in Chorlton. I wouldn't be getting the tram with them on...
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5003 on: Today at 11:29:26 am »
Quote from: stefbs on Today at 10:12:49 am
Im on the sunday sale but can I book the coach from the website tomorrow or you need to book it only if you got the ticket?

Sorry where have you seen this?  Just I would like to try and get on the LFC coach.
Offline Barry Banana

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5004 on: Today at 11:31:33 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:45:55 am
I assume that the reason for requiring purchase history for anyone on the all members sale is a GMP condition of the allocation, ie to stop people registering accounts with the sole intention of getting a ticket for this match and the potential for aggro that comes with that.

I understand that people keep saying its mad that anyone with one match on their membership can apply for a ticket but thats a separate conversation, the purpose of the purchase history is to ensure tickets are only sold to known supporters rather than to distinguish based on loyalty (which is the case for the away credits).

I told everyone a few pages ago - casual fans cant behave and embarrass the regulars. Needed some way of minimising that. Should have gone further. STH or members on 19 only.
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5005 on: Today at 11:33:02 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 11:31:33 am
I told everyone a few pages ago - casual fans cant behave and embarrass the regulars. Needed some way of minimising that. Should have gone further. STH or members on 19 only.

 ;D

When I saw the selling criteria I did think that it's probably close enough to your post for you to blag that your information was correct. :lmao
Offline GarethW

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5006 on: Today at 11:34:57 am »
Quote from: wild_wild_wild on Today at 11:12:48 am
I live in Chorlton, both Chortlon and Stretford are about a 25-30min walk to Old Trafford, plenty on-street parking and lots of pubs/bars in Chorlton. I wouldn't be getting the tram with them on...

Thanks - I've found a spot on Just Park for a tenner and it looks like a 15 min walk to the ground. I'll swerve the tram
Offline PaulKS

« Reply #5007 on: Today at 11:38:57 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:01:51 pm
Fuck off knobhead club.

Were out in fucking Prague and this fucking dickhead shower of fucking thick c*nts, put the sale out on Friday.

Fuck off.

Wow, what a lunatic
Offline nickyd186

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5008 on: Today at 11:42:22 am »
Quote from: stefbs on Today at 10:12:49 am
Im on the sunday sale but can I book the coach from the website tomorrow or you need to book it only if you got the ticket?

You can only book away travel when your eligible
Online SingFongFC

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5009 on: Today at 01:13:02 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 10:49:42 am
I don't know why people are complaining about people only having 1 game being able to register when usually it would be people with NO games able to register.

The reason for the previous purchase history is nothing to do with loyalty or credits, it's purely so that the club are only selling to people known to the club because it is a high risk game, and also to stop the (albeit unlikely) scenario of United fans buying memberships to get tickets in our end

This would have been the ideal time to do both things would it not? Sell to known supporters whilst rewarding loyalty and previous credits at the same time?
Online anfieldpurch

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5010 on: Today at 01:16:54 pm »
Already thinking Tuesday might see some issues encountered. A non-disabled sale for 0 Credits with unique links, yet a free-for-all scramble for disabled on 1 - no unique links.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5011 on: Today at 01:19:09 pm »
You couldn't pay me to go to that shit hole.

Fair play to anyone going but it's not for me
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5012 on: Today at 01:33:40 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 01:13:02 pm
This would have been the ideal time to do both things would it not? Sell to known supporters whilst rewarding loyalty and previous credits at the same time?

Not mid-season.

The time to do it if they were going to do so was Arsenal away, once that precedent was set (Loyalty for aways and then a free for all) they couldn't deviate from it in the same season.

I think the logic is to avoid the 'closed shop' arguments but I don't really buy that as anyone willing to put a bit of time in would have gotten Norwich or Southampton
Offline samifan

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5013 on: Today at 01:39:21 pm »
Anyone know if the two homes will get you in a ballot for semi if we make it?
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5014 on: Today at 01:44:50 pm »
Quote from: samifan on Today at 01:39:21 pm
Anyone know if the two homes will get you in a ballot for semi if we make it?

Yes it definitely will.

2 out of the 4 will get you in the ballot, 3 out of the 4 guaranteed.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5015 on: Today at 01:58:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 11:38:57 am
Wow, what a lunatic

Ye, this lunatics is sick to the back teeth this clubs ticketing policy, lack of consideration for fans and the over arching were just customers approach, pisses me off.

If you, or anyone else think the clubs consideration to match going fans is anything short of shite, then suck it up. Youre fools to yourselves. And this comes from someone who has earned, not is guaranteed, but earned the right to a ticket to every game. Its you lot I fight for and challenge the club over and everyone out here Ive  spoken to think exactly the same about the club and its decision to start this tomorrow.
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5016 on: Today at 02:19:41 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:58:20 pm
Ye, this lunatics is sick to the back teeth this clubs ticketing policy, lack of consideration for fans and the over arching were just customers approach, pisses me off.

If you, or anyone else think the clubs consideration to match going fans is anything short of shite, then suck it up. Youre fools to yourselves. And this comes from someone who has earned, not is guaranteed, but earned the right to a ticket to every game. Its you lot I fight for and challenge the club over and everyone out here Ive  spoken to think exactly the same about the club and its decision to start this tomorrow.

But what is your issue with 2 day sale so those who are in Prague for the game have the chance to buy?

Don't think anyone is happy with the ticketing system but they are giving you plenty of time to sort your ticket for the game.
Online mighty magpie

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5017 on: Today at 02:23:53 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:58:20 pm
Ye, this lunatics is sick to the back teeth this clubs ticketing policy, lack of consideration for fans and the over arching were just customers approach, pisses me off.

If you, or anyone else think the clubs consideration to match going fans is anything short of shite, then suck it up. Youre fools to yourselves. And this comes from someone who has earned, not is guaranteed, but earned the right to a ticket to every game. Its you lot I fight for and challenge the club over and everyone out here Ive  spoken to think exactly the same about the club and its decision to start this tomorrow.

C'mon lad. You're sitting in Prague enjoying a trip away with your mates and going to see the reds later.

You're also guaranteed a ticket at old trafford.

Obviously you've put in the effort to have access to these tickets but plenty would love to be in your position and don't have the slightest chance to get these type of tickets
Online SingFongFC

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5018 on: Today at 02:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:33:40 pm
Not mid-season.

The time to do it if they were going to do so was Arsenal away, once that precedent was set (Loyalty for aways and then a free for all) they couldn't deviate from it in the same season.

I think the logic is to avoid the 'closed shop' arguments but I don't really buy that as anyone willing to put a bit of time in would have gotten Norwich or Southampton

Of course they could have deviated from it, if theyd have wanted to.

They've already changed things in this comp, one criteria (free for all for Arsenal, register for United). I get its because of wanting to know whos in the ground, but no one would have thought it out of order if theyd brought credits into it at same time.

But I do agree with you on the fact they should have at least done pre register for Arsenal. Especially as they then brought that very procedure in for the next round, for a home game when it wasnt even needed!
Offline sonofkenny

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5019 on: Today at 02:38:46 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:58:20 pm
Ye, this lunatics is sick to the back teeth this clubs ticketing policy, lack of consideration for fans and the over arching were just customers approach, pisses me off.

If you, or anyone else think the clubs consideration to match going fans is anything short of shite, then suck it up. Youre fools to yourselves. And this comes from someone who has earned, not is guaranteed, but earned the right to a ticket to every game. Its you lot I fight for and challenge the club over and everyone out here Ive  spoken to think exactly the same about the club and its decision to start this tomorrow.

And yet you are logged in while IN prague typing this but cannot log in while IN prague to get a ticket? this argument would have merit if it was 10 years ago when mobile tech wasnt great or if it wasnt guaranteed.

They do a lot wrong but not sure this warrants your posts.
Online Vauxy head red

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5020 on: Today at 02:44:41 pm »
Any coaches other than the club one for this? Cheers.

Usually drive these days but I fancy a few for this. Well be with a kid though so not keen on going to a pub in the city centre  :-X
Offline stefbs

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5021 on: Today at 02:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Today at 02:44:41 pm
Any coaches other than the club one for this? Cheers.

Usually drive these days but I fancy a few for this. Well be with a kid though so not keen on going to a pub in the city centre  :-X

Why? What's wrong with the club one? Are they more strict?
Online Barrowred

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5022 on: Today at 03:22:57 pm »
Still can't fully understand why the club didn't just allow people with just this seasons FA Cup history to apply to be honest. As others have said it wasn't hard to pick up tickets for the previous rounds with a bit of effort.

On the positive side it does give you a slim chance of getting a ticket.
Reckon anything under a 1000 in the queue gives you a chance, anything over virtually no chance?
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5023 on: Today at 03:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 03:22:57 pm
Still can't fully understand why the club didn't just allow people with just this seasons FA Cup history to apply to be honest. As others have said it wasn't hard to pick up tickets for the previous rounds with a bit of effort.

On the positive side it does give you a slim chance of getting a ticket.
Reckon anything under a 1000 in the queue gives you a chance, anything over virtually no chance?

Depends whether they totally fuck it up like with Arsenal where the entire balance of tickets was showing as sold out within about 30 seconds but they kept dropping for over an hour.

I got my Arsenal ticket after an hour of refreshing and pressing 'Select seats for me', eventually it basketed one. Whether it's a bit more coordinated this time with the unique links remains to be seen, I definitely wouldn't give up though as people will 100% basket tickets and drop them back in again.
Online upthereds1993

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5024 on: Today at 03:29:47 pm »
I'm guaranteed and want to try for a mate in the later sale but it's not allowing me to register my interest. Will my mate have to register and then send me the link?
Online Vauxy head red

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5025 on: Today at 03:40:08 pm »
Quote from: stefbs on Today at 02:52:48 pm
Why? What's wrong with the club one? Are they more strict?

Heard you cant even have a can. Could be wrong. Been on SOS and Big Green coaches before and they are ok with it.
Online mighty magpie

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5026 on: Today at 03:47:09 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 03:29:47 pm
I'm guaranteed and want to try for a mate in the later sale but it's not allowing me to register my interest. Will my mate have to register and then send me the link?

That could work.

Do you see nothing under register interest?
Can you add 1 adult to basket then change the name?
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5027 on: Today at 03:48:59 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 03:47:09 pm
That could work.

Do you see nothing under register interest?
Can you add 1 adult to basket then change the name?

Ive got Arsenal and see nothing under Register Interest I think some people who have aways can see it but cant register though.
