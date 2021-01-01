Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Ticket and Travel Information incl. European Trips
»
Ticket and Travel Info
»
Topic:
The FA Cup
Topic: The FA Cup (Read 303602 times)
GarethW
Re: The FA Cup
«
Reply #5000 on:
Today
at 11:02:32 am »
Any recommendations for parking? Not sure if should park somewhere like Stratford and get the tram there and back. Can see someone suggesting Lowry, won't that be full on matchday?
RebeccaLFC
Re: The FA Cup
«
Reply #5001 on:
Today
at 11:11:15 am »
They normally do it when we play everton in the L postcode sale - normally need at least one other game.
wild_wild_wild
Re: The FA Cup
«
Reply #5002 on:
Today
at 11:12:48 am »
I live in Chorlton, both Chortlon and Stretford are about a 25-30min walk to Old Trafford, plenty on-street parking and lots of pubs/bars in Chorlton. I wouldn't be getting the tram with them on...
