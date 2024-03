Imagine thinking those who attend the game should get priority. Madness I know, silly, selfish me.



In fact if we only went off people who attended the game we wouldn't even need any ballots!



Mate itís just a difference of opinion which people have set out quite clearly why they feel differently to you.The point is that weíll get about 35k tickets for a semi final and there will be around 45k people who have all homes (at least), that means theyíll be 10k people who would love to attend the semi-final but will be unsuccessful in the ballot.Again, the club have always done it the way that you suggest other than 2022 and that was because the semi didnít count as a credit due to the train issues, so I accept that others clearly take your view, Iím just telling you why I donít agree with it.