Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 292017 times)

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4720 on: Yesterday at 04:45:41 pm »
9300 is fanciful ffs haha

They certainly won't be giving us MORE than they have to :D
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4721 on: Yesterday at 04:45:53 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:39:21 pm
2022 was no credits anyway but they said because of the train situation credit wouldn't be given towards final

I'm not sure what the norm is

It did count in 2012 actually, and was a ballot of all 4 homes for a semi ticket. I just assumed they changed it as its very unlucky to lose in ballot for semi, then not even enter final one.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4722 on: Yesterday at 04:46:04 pm »
Quote from: ben9011 on Yesterday at 04:44:17 pm
Just saw this on twitter could be complete bollocks like would be nice though.






Liverpool - Sunday 17th March 2024, KO 3.30pm - MUSC update
Dear Supporters' Clubs,
Yesterday a communication went out regarding the Liverpool FA Cup fixture which has understandably caused a lot of concern. We apologise for the lack of clarity / detail in the email.
As it stands, we do not currently know if any tickets will be available for this fixture for any members.
The reason being, we have 59,000 seasonal facility holders (season ticket, cup season ticket and seasonal executive members) who are guaranteed a ticket. In addition to this, Liverpool will be taking their full allocation of 9,300 tickets and we have been advised from the safety and security team that up to 1500 seats will be lost due to increased segregation. We also have contractual allocations that we need to fulfil, both for our partners (including Sports breaks) and the FA.
I can assure you the Club is doing everything it can to secure any available tickets for our members for this important game.
We have not made a decision to 'remove the SC allocation' for this game, but until we know if there are any tickets available at all for this game for members we cannot confirm anything.
We will be back in touch next week when we know more


Was what I just posted further up but thought it seemed like a blag


Wouldn't read too much into it, the 9k might be sectioned off but not 9k of us in there
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4723 on: Yesterday at 04:47:16 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 04:43:35 pm
It did in 2012.

In fact the reason given for it not counting last time was the train strikes issues for the City game

Was still a ballot like because obviously less tickets for the final than the semi, but if you didn't go to the semi you wasn't in it.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4724 on: Yesterday at 04:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:45:40 pm
Seems mad to me, miss out on the ballot through no fault of your own then have no chance for the final as a result.

This season is a rare occurence for me in that should we reach that point I'd be ballot free thanks to that Arsenal credit.

Thats why I thought it had been changed, seemed a sensible change to me.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4725 on: Yesterday at 04:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 04:45:40 pm
Seems mad to me, miss out on the ballot through no fault of your own then have no chance for the final as a result.

This season is a rare occurence for me in that should we reach that point I'd be ballot free thanks to that Arsenal credit.

It's also mad that you have been to the semi and you don't get a final ticket over someone who hasn't.

A credit is for attending a game, not for entering and failing in a ballot.

I know it's all luck with the ballot, but if you've attended every game you should have priority over those who haven't.

Imo anyway, like you I'll be fully guaranteed this time if we get there thankfully
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4726 on: Yesterday at 05:08:49 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 04:49:03 pm
It's also mad that you have been to the semi and you don't get a final ticket over someone who hasn't.

A credit is for attending a game, not for entering and failing in a ballot.

I know it's all luck with the ballot, but if you've attended every game you should have priority over those who haven't.

Imo anyway, like you I'll be fully guaranteed this time if we get there thankfully

I was happy when they did that. I'd rather have a chance to go to wembley one time than not going at all
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4727 on: Yesterday at 05:12:35 pm »
Do they insist if they cannot give a full allocation then any seats not used should be not used for home fans?

If this was the rule I think we would see less reduction in allocations from other clubs.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4728 on: Yesterday at 05:18:22 pm »
Does anyone have the full list of FA cup away ticket allocations? I have this info:

Wolves 2019 allocation - 4774
Shrewsbury 2020 allocation - 1684
Chelsea 2020 allocation - 5466
Wolves 2022/2023 - 4817
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4729 on: Yesterday at 05:35:53 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on Yesterday at 05:18:22 pm
Does anyone have the full list of FA cup away ticket allocations? I have this info:

Wolves 2019 allocation - 4774
Shrewsbury 2020 allocation - 1684
Chelsea 2020 allocation - 5466
Wolves 2022/2023 - 4817

Brighton will be in there - 4815......but, don't think Forest applies due to Covid. That may also be the case for Chelsea & Shrewsbury, though not certain ? It'll probably be limited to Wolves, Brighton & Arsenal in some form or other anyway......depends on the exact allocation.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4730 on: Yesterday at 06:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 05:35:53 pm
Brighton will be in there - 4815......but, don't think Forest applies due to Covid. That may also be the case for Chelsea & Shrewsbury, though not certain ? It'll probably be limited to Wolves, Brighton & Arsenal in some form or other anyway......depends on the exact allocation.

Arsenal was wolves or brighton.

Makes sense to just do 2 out of those 3.

Whatever is left goes to those with only arsenal.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4731 on: Yesterday at 06:17:45 pm »
No chance guaranteed with Arsenal then?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4732 on: Yesterday at 06:29:31 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 06:17:45 pm
No chance guaranteed with Arsenal then?
Depends on the allocation.. twitter rumours of 9.3k.. others saying 5-6k
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4733 on: Yesterday at 06:37:34 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on Yesterday at 06:29:31 pm
Depends on the allocation.. twitter rumours of 9.3k.. others saying 5-6k

Doubt it's 9.3k, capped at 9k exactly isn't it?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4734 on: Yesterday at 06:41:28 pm »
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Yesterday at 06:37:34 pm
Doubt it's 9.3k, capped at 9k exactly isn't it?

Everton got 9.3.

The minimum they have to offer; bizzies permitting, as per the rules of the Fa Cup is 15% or 9k, whichever is smaller, but naturally some grounds will mean that 9k exactly means they lose a few hundred seats or whatever for no reason due to segregation etc. I assume the full FA Cup allocation if it isnt cut down is 9.3, but no chance we get that, I suspect 8k max.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4735 on: Yesterday at 06:42:19 pm »
Anything over 7.4k is sound for me
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4736 on: Yesterday at 06:47:42 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:42:19 pm
Anything over 7.4k is sound for me

Im alright Jack.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4737 on: Yesterday at 06:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 06:47:42 pm
Im alright Jack.

Anything over 7.4k means everyone who went Arsenal is sorted.

Not sure how you can take issue with that but this is rawk after all so no surprise
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4738 on: Yesterday at 07:14:17 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:57:34 pm
Anything over 7.4k means everyone who went Arsenal is sorted.

Not sure how you can take issue with that but this is rawk after all so no surprise

Youre ok with us getting a lower allocation cos youre sorted.

Remember to pull the ladder up.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4739 on: Yesterday at 07:14:37 pm »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 06:42:19 pm
Anything over 7.4k is sound for me

Yep. Ill take that!!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4740 on: Yesterday at 07:19:07 pm »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 07:14:37 pm
Yep. Ill take that!!

Careful. Youre not allowed to want to get sorted on here.

Of course I hope we get 9K! The more the better to roar the lads on to beat those c*nts.

But realistically I dont think we are getting full allocation, so in that case I at least hope everyone whos been Arsenal is sorted
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4741 on: Yesterday at 11:57:11 pm »
Quote from: nearly40 on Yesterday at 05:18:22 pm
Does anyone have the full list of FA cup away ticket allocations? I have this info:

Wolves 2019 allocation - 4774
Shrewsbury 2020 allocation - 1684
Chelsea 2020 allocation - 5466
Wolves 2022/2023 - 4817
Assuming we get around 7K for Man U, the only ones that will count :

7600 - Arsenal
4815 - Brighton
4817 - Wolves

2+ - 1st sale, guaranteed
1 - 2nd sale, not guaranteed
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4742 on: Today at 06:55:21 am »
Me Mate sent me this bit alarming that United are selling tickets via sportbreaks one of there official partners for the upper East stand. Where away fans normally go in the cup.

https://www.sportsbreaks.com/event/Manchester-United-v-Liverpool---FA-Cup-Quarter-Final/2235
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4743 on: Today at 09:23:01 am »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Today at 06:55:21 am
Me Mate sent me this bit alarming that United are selling tickets via sportbreaks one of there official partners for the upper East stand. Where away fans normally go in the cup.

https://www.sportsbreaks.com/event/Manchester-United-v-Liverpool---FA-Cup-Quarter-Final/2235

Think (hope) that is just them selling tickets to get the cash and theyll relocate them if needed once the allocation is confirmed.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4744 on: Today at 10:30:13 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 04:49:03 pm
It's also mad that you have been to the semi and you don't get a final ticket over someone who hasn't.

A credit is for attending a game, not for entering and failing in a ballot.

I know it's all luck with the ballot, but if you've attended every game you should have priority over those who haven't.

Imo anyway, like you I'll be fully guaranteed this time if we get there thankfully

If only a credit was given for attending a game..
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4745 on: Today at 10:45:39 am »
Quote from: scouser102002 on Yesterday at 04:49:03 pm
It's also mad that you have been to the semi and you don't get a final ticket over someone who hasn't.

A credit is for attending a game, not for entering and failing in a ballot.

I know it's all luck with the ballot, but if you've attended every game you should have priority over those who haven't.

Imo anyway, like you I'll be fully guaranteed this time if we get there thankfully
I disagree here and I will explain why.

If we make the semi final, there will not be enough tickets for everyone with 2 credits. It is unfair to double punish someone.

If some people on 2 are unsuccessful in a potential semi final ballot and we then made the final and the semi final ticket counted as a credit, they would be excluded from a final ballot for being unlucky in a previous ballot. While those who were lucky in semi final ballot get a double reward from being successful in the semi final ballot, as their odds would be a lot higher in a final ballot if it was limited to those who got lucky for the semi final.

Man United have always done it this way for FA Cup finals. Their criteria is slightly different to ours, but the principle of avoiding double punishment is there. The criteria for a semi final is X + Y. The criteria if they then make the final is X + Y + registering an application for the semi final. 100% fair. Missing out in 1 ballot shouldn't exclude you from the next.

If we do progress, I hope Liverpool do it this way.

For the record, I've got every FA Cup away except Exeter for the last 9 years plus all homes so it won't effect me. I will be in the guaranteed sale. I'm not saying this to suit my own agenda. I'm saying it because it is fair. For the purpose of any potential final, semi final ballot registration should be treated equally regardless of success or not.
