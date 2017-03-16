It's also mad that you have been to the semi and you don't get a final ticket over someone who hasn't.



A credit is for attending a game, not for entering and failing in a ballot.



I know it's all luck with the ballot, but if you've attended every game you should have priority over those who haven't.



Imo anyway, like you I'll be fully guaranteed this time if we get there thankfully



I disagree here and I will explain why.If we make the semi final, there will not be enough tickets for everyone with 2 credits. It is unfair to double punish someone.If some people on 2 are unsuccessful in a potential semi final ballot and we then made the final and the semi final ticket counted as a credit, they would be excluded from a final ballot for being unlucky in a previous ballot. While those who were lucky in semi final ballot get a double reward from being successful in the semi final ballot, as their odds would be a lot higher in a final ballot if it was limited to those who got lucky for the semi final.Man United have always done it this way for FA Cup finals. Their criteria is slightly different to ours, but the principle of avoiding double punishment is there. The criteria for a semi final is X + Y. The criteria if they then make the final is X + Y + registering an application for the semi final. 100% fair. Missing out in 1 ballot shouldn't exclude you from the next.If we do progress, I hope Liverpool do it this way.For the record, I've got every FA Cup away except Exeter for the last 9 years plus all homes so it won't effect me. I will be in the guaranteed sale. I'm not saying this to suit my own agenda. I'm saying it because it is fair. For the purpose of any potential final, semi final ballot registration should be treated equally regardless of success or not.