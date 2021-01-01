It's an absolute piss take this if it's true. This sh1t never happens the other way around then which really pisses me off. If they were coming to Anfield you can be solid sure they'd be given the 9k.



Yep, in the Carabao semi the other year Arsenal got over 400 more at Anfield than we did for their place! A total piss take. I didnt like seeing 8k blueshite at Anfield the other year or 6k Mancs when Anfield was only 45k but rules are rules and it's about the only thing left making the fa cup special nowadays.Everton got 9400 there the other year, demand that or tell the FA we wont be playing, time to get tough.