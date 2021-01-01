TV will win over police requests, IMO will be the later KO on Sunday massive global draw at that time from TV revenue
Hearing United and GMP's first offer is.... 5k
That better be a joke?
Is their allocation ever reduced when they come to us?
Just annoyed that it should be an albeit slight chance of getting an away if we get somewhere close to the 15% but it seems itll be less than Arsenal
To be fair Arsenal originally offered us 5,200 as well, the club had to work with them to increase it to 7.6k.
I think NWA said it best
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Fuck sakes hopefully that's not true, the 1 credit sale will be a nightmare if that's the case.
Fucking joke that if true, FA might as well scrap these allocation rules if no one is gonna bother sticking to them.
It's an absolute piss take this if it's true. This sh1t never happens the other way around then which really pisses me off. If they were coming to Anfield you can be solid sure they'd be given the 9k.
Yep, in the Carabao semi the other year Arsenal got over 400 more at Anfield than we did for their place! A total piss take. I didnt like seeing 8k blueshite at Anfield the other year or 6k Mancs when Anfield was only 45k but rules are rules and it's about the only thing left making the fa cup special nowadays. Everton got 9400 there the other year, demand that or tell the FA we wont be playing, time to get tough.
And those are caveated by the police and safety advisory boards
What really riles me is the fucking transparancy of it.Playing us will be their biggest game of the season probably, so they know they'll sell it out. Suddently 'policing' issues become apparent and the allocation gets cut by 30%, but when a team from the same city goes there in a much smaller match which they may struggle to sell out, magically the same issues aren't present any more.Complete pisstake.
An easy thing to always hide behind, it's bullshit. 9400 scousers wearing a blue shirt are safe to go but only 6000 scousers wearing a red one are safe to go, all taking the same route and same train/tram to the game, it's nonsense.
Any idea when we'll actually find out? Is it likely to be early next week?
It will be either today, or, more likely, next week. The sales will take place next week I'd imagine so early next week I'd guess, it obviously depends how much of a fight the club will put up if they are trying to give us a heavily reduced allocaiton.
Monday I believe
Compete joke if this is true. The absolute minimum we should be recieving is the same as Arsenal (7.5K). The emirates holds 15K less than old trafford and that alloction was still short of the 15% we should of got. The club needs to kick back and really make a stance if any less than the Arsenal allocation.
That being the case I guess theyve gone with that allocation then?
