DougLFC94

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,383
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4640 on: Yesterday at 02:23:42 pm
Quote from: Thomas on Yesterday at 10:28:25 am
TV will win over police requests, IMO will be the later KO on Sunday massive global draw at that time from TV revenue
all the evidence from this season suggests TV will not win. See City away, City at home, the league cup final, man utd away (in the league)...all brought forward on police grounds
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4641 on: Yesterday at 05:39:58 pm
Hearing United and GMP's first offer is.... 5k
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,108
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4642 on: Yesterday at 05:43:34 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:39:58 pm
Hearing United and GMP's first offer is.... 5k
That better be a joke?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4643 on: Yesterday at 05:44:44 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:43:34 pm
That better be a joke?

Just what I heard, police being fannies
scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4644 on: Yesterday at 05:45:15 pm
I heard from a lad at the game last night it would be around 6k
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,108
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4645 on: Yesterday at 05:50:17 pm
Is their allocation ever reduced when they come to us? 
Not that it makes any difference really just wondered

Still 5 or 6k seems harsh given 15% is around double
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4646 on: Yesterday at 05:51:42 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:50:17 pm
Is their allocation ever reduced when they come to us? 



Well its certainly never halved
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,108
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4647 on: Yesterday at 05:53:14 pm
Just annoyed that it should be an albeit slight chance of getting an away if we get somewhere close to the 15% but it seems itll be less than Arsenal
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4648 on: Yesterday at 05:54:35 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 05:39:58 pm
Hearing United and GMP's first offer is.... 5k

Hopefully they meet in the middle and give us about 7.5.
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4649 on: Yesterday at 06:10:55 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:53:14 pm
Just annoyed that it should be an albeit slight chance of getting an away if we get somewhere close to the 15% but it seems itll be less than Arsenal

To be fair Arsenal originally offered us 5,200 as well, the club had to work with them to increase it to 7.6k.
lfcrule6times

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4650 on: Yesterday at 06:11:54 pm
Everton got the full 9k a couple of years ago I think. Should be pushing for at least same as arsenal.
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,108
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4651 on: Yesterday at 06:15:32 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:10:55 pm
To be fair Arsenal originally offered us 5,200 as well, the club had to work with them to increase it to 7.6k.
I think NWA said it best
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4652 on: Yesterday at 06:17:33 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:10:55 pm
To be fair Arsenal originally offered us 5,200 as well, the club had to work with them to increase it to 7.6k.

Yeah that's right

And to everyone else, I did say first offer.. 😂
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4653 on: Yesterday at 06:20:49 pm
All part of the dance that will end with us getting about 1,500 tickets less than the rules of the competition dictates, kick off being at midday on a Sunday, no ale in the away end and us somehow feeling thankful for it.
ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,732
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4654 on: Yesterday at 07:15:37 pm
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4655 on: Today at 10:53:44 am
Someone's saying 6255
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4656 on: Today at 10:58:06 am
Fuck sakes hopefully that's not true, the 1 credit sale will be a nightmare if that's the case.
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4657 on: Today at 10:59:24 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:58:06 am
Fuck sakes hopefully that's not true, the 1 credit sale will be a nightmare if that's the case.

Wouldn't say that, it'll be 50/50
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4658 on: Today at 11:01:08 am
Fucking joke that if true, FA might as well scrap these allocation rules if no one is gonna bother sticking to them.
DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4659 on: Today at 11:08:47 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:01:08 am
Fucking joke that if true, FA might as well scrap these allocation rules if no one is gonna bother sticking to them.

It's an absolute piss take this if it's true. This sh1t never happens the other way around then which really pisses me off. If they were coming to Anfield you can be solid sure they'd be given the 9k.
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4660 on: Today at 11:20:07 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 11:08:47 am
It's an absolute piss take this if it's true. This sh1t never happens the other way around then which really pisses me off. If they were coming to Anfield you can be solid sure they'd be given the 9k.

Exactly.

Hopefully the club push back on it and demand more on that basis.
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4661 on: Today at 11:23:00 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 11:08:47 am
It's an absolute piss take this if it's true. This sh1t never happens the other way around then which really pisses me off. If they were coming to Anfield you can be solid sure they'd be given the 9k.

Yep, in the Carabao semi the other year Arsenal got over 400 more at Anfield than we did for their place! A total piss take. I didnt like seeing 8k blueshite at Anfield the other year or 6k Mancs when Anfield was only 45k but rules are rules and it's about the only thing left making the fa cup special nowadays.

Everton got 9400 there the other year, demand that or tell the FA we wont be playing, time to get tough.
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4662 on: Today at 11:24:27 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 11:08:47 am
It's an absolute piss take this if it's true. This sh1t never happens the other way around then which really pisses me off. If they were coming to Anfield you can be solid sure they'd be given the 9k.

Honestly don't thin they would have got 9k

No way the safety advisory board approves the new stands first ever event with away fans split across tiers to be against a team like that, too many potential security failures. Bristol Rovers wanted 9k if they beat Norwich that'd be different.... they'd have just been given lower tier 6k
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4663 on: Today at 11:25:29 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:23:00 am
Yep, in the Carabao semi the other year Arsenal got over 400 more at Anfield than we did for their place! A total piss take. I didnt like seeing 8k blueshite at Anfield the other year or 6k Mancs when Anfield was only 45k but rules are rules and it's about the only thing left making the fa cup special nowadays.

Everton got 9400 there the other year, demand that or tell the FA we wont be playing, time to get tough.

And those are caveated by the police and safety advisory boards
LeggerLFC16

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • KOP 207
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4664 on: Today at 11:25:49 am
don't understand why we wouldn't get the 9k - if its 6-7k allocation we'd require the full top tier anyway as can't mix us next to the home fans you'd imagine. In their best interest to give us the full amount for match day revenue isn't it?
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4665 on: Today at 11:25:57 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:23:00 am
Yep, in the Carabao semi the other year Arsenal got over 400 more at Anfield than we did for their place! A total piss take. I didnt like seeing 8k blueshite at Anfield the other year or 6k Mancs when Anfield was only 45k but rules are rules and it's about the only thing left making the fa cup special nowadays.

Everton got 9400 there the other year, demand that or tell the FA we wont be playing, time to get tough.

What really riles me is the fucking transparancy of it.

Playing us will be their biggest game of the season probably, so they know they'll sell it out. Suddently 'policing' issues become apparent and the allocation gets cut by 30%, but when a team from the same city goes there in a much smaller match which they may struggle to sell out, magically the same issues aren't present any more.

Complete pisstake.
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4666 on: Today at 11:27:51 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:25:29 am
And those are caveated by the police and safety advisory boards

An easy thing to always hide behind, it's bullshit. 9400 scousers wearing a blue shirt are safe to go but only 6000 scousers wearing a red one are safe to go, all taking the same route and same train/tram to the game, it's nonsense.
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4667 on: Today at 11:31:20 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:25:57 am
What really riles me is the fucking transparancy of it.

Playing us will be their biggest game of the season probably, so they know they'll sell it out. Suddently 'policing' issues become apparent and the allocation gets cut by 30%, but when a team from the same city goes there in a much smaller match which they may struggle to sell out, magically the same issues aren't present any more.

Complete pisstake.

Yep, it's disgusting, CANT HAVE LOADS OF THESE STANDING IN THE UPPER TIER say Arsenal to unsafe, but it's fine for more to stand up there if you're a shit lower league team. And safe for Arsenal to fill it every league game. It's either safe or unsafe surely? But apparently not.
DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4668 on: Today at 11:34:20 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:27:51 am
An easy thing to always hide behind, it's bullshit. 9400 scousers wearing a blue shirt are safe to go but only 6000 scousers wearing a red one are safe to go, all taking the same route and same train/tram to the game, it's nonsense.

Well said.
Sat on the bar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4669 on: Today at 11:37:31 am
Compete joke if this is true. The absolute minimum we should be recieving is the same as Arsenal (7.5K). The emirates holds 15K less than old trafford and that alloction was still short of the 15% we should of got. The club needs to kick back and really make a stance if any less than the Arsenal allocation.  :no
upthereds1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4670 on: Today at 11:40:04 am
Any idea when we'll actually find out? Is it likely to be early next week?
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4671 on: Today at 11:42:02 am
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 11:40:04 am
Any idea when we'll actually find out? Is it likely to be early next week?

It will be either today, or, more likely, next week.

The sales will take place next week I'd imagine so early next week I'd guess, it obviously depends how much of a fight the club will put up if they are trying to give us a heavily reduced allocaiton.
stefbs

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4672 on: Today at 11:44:32 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:42:02 am
It will be either today, or, more likely, next week.

The sales will take place next week I'd imagine so early next week I'd guess, it obviously depends how much of a fight the club will put up if they are trying to give us a heavily reduced allocaiton.


I really hope they're gonna fight this, otherwise we might as well play at anfield
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4673 on: Today at 11:55:45 am
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 11:40:04 am
Any idea when we'll actually find out? Is it likely to be early next week?

Monday I believe
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4674 on: Today at 11:57:26 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:55:45 am
Monday I believe

That being the case I guess theyve gone with that allocation then?
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4675 on: Today at 11:57:40 am
Quote from: Sat on the bar on Today at 11:37:31 am
Compete joke if this is true. The absolute minimum we should be recieving is the same as Arsenal (7.5K). The emirates holds 15K less than old trafford and that alloction was still short of the 15% we should of got. The club needs to kick back and really make a stance if any less than the Arsenal allocation.  :no

Its not 15%

Its 15% OR 9k, whichever is lower is the minimum the club has to make available which is why some get 9.4k, but is subject to policing etc. They are the ones cutting this, not Manchester United


30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4676 on: Today at 11:58:00 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:57:26 am
That being the case I guess theyve gone with that allocation then?

Still pushing for 7 ish
DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4677 on: Today at 12:00:44 pm
I'd love to know what's so dramatically unsafe about 9k vs 6k
