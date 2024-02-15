« previous next »
The FA Cup

Re: The FA Cup
February 15, 2024, 10:00:15 pm
Quote from: pachaboy on February 15, 2024, 09:58:12 pm

Thanks! Thats fair but strange they changed it, is the window to buy for those with Norwich still open then? I can see loads of hospitality tickets left and they are reducing the price so must not be shifting them.

Theres nothing available at the moment barr the odd drop.

Suspect theyll be releasing the hospo tickets for normal sales which is what they mean by extremely limited.
Re: The FA Cup
February 15, 2024, 10:03:35 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on February 15, 2024, 10:00:15 pm
Theres nothing available at the moment barr the odd drop.

Suspect theyll be releasing the hospo tickets for normal sales which is what they mean by extremely limited.

I found the message now, it says "We ask all supporters who registered their interest to keep checking here for ongoing updates." so i assume they might send an email with a link tomorrow or next week maybe?
Re: The FA Cup
February 15, 2024, 10:12:44 pm
Quote from: pachaboy on February 15, 2024, 10:03:35 pm
I found the message now, it says "We ask all supporters who registered their interest to keep checking here for ongoing updates." so i assume they might send an email with a link tomorrow or next week maybe?

Possibly if thats what theyre saying.

Guess they could be expecting returns etc to maybe do another sale.
Re: The FA Cup
February 20, 2024, 10:43:04 am
I'm not 100% sure I am able to make the Southampton game now, but I've just checked and there's no distribute option. I won't know until next week either way. Will I be able to distribute if I contact the club?
Re: The FA Cup
February 20, 2024, 10:49:52 am
Re: The FA Cup
February 20, 2024, 12:15:20 pm
Why can this not be seen in tikcet page? Above link gives error.
Re: The FA Cup
February 20, 2024, 12:17:38 pm
Quote from: mighty magpie on February 20, 2024, 12:15:20 pm
Why can this not be seen in tikcet page? Above link gives error.
Because the game is not on sale at the moment.
Re: The FA Cup
February 20, 2024, 12:24:12 pm
Quote from: ABJ on February 20, 2024, 12:17:38 pm
Because the game is not on sale at the moment.
Yeah, this is it. Log out and it shows what's available, but log in and it doesn't show.
Re: The FA Cup
February 20, 2024, 12:32:36 pm
Strange one. Seen loads on twitter saying tickets are dropping.

If i had norwich and wasn't sorted, I'd find it very very strange.
Re: The FA Cup
February 20, 2024, 12:41:58 pm
Quote from: mighty magpie on February 20, 2024, 12:32:36 pm
Strange one. Seen loads on twitter saying tickets are dropping.

If i had norwich and wasn't sorted, I'd find it very very strange.
Plenty are dropping but unless they actually put it on sale, its no good to anyone.
Re: The FA Cup
February 20, 2024, 03:04:02 pm
Just clicked on the hall map link above and here's what's available......

Re: The FA Cup
February 20, 2024, 03:42:35 pm
Quote from: Nicky Rizzo on February 20, 2024, 03:04:02 pm
Just clicked on the hall map link above and here's what's available......

I looked earlier and theres 4 tickets from U8 not there that was there earlier how have they gone?
Re: The FA Cup
February 20, 2024, 03:44:18 pm
Quote from: walterwhite on February 20, 2024, 03:42:35 pm
I looked earlier and theres 4 tickets from U8 not there that was there earlier how have they gone?

Theyve probably got the criteria wrong again and only certain people can see it !
Re: The FA Cup
February 20, 2024, 04:42:52 pm
Quote from: swoopy on February 20, 2024, 03:44:18 pm
Theyve probably got the criteria wrong again and only certain people can see it !

must have the criteria wrong logged in to mates account who has norwich and southampton game not showing
Re: The FA Cup
February 20, 2024, 04:58:59 pm
I have Norwich on autocup and Southampton game is showing for me
Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 08:22:16 am
Quote from: scouser102002 on February 20, 2024, 04:58:59 pm
I have Norwich on autocup and Southampton game is showing for me

When you click them to buy though it says please log in to proceed, at least it was y'day.
Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 09:26:08 am
Quote from: Djibriliant on February 20, 2024, 10:43:04 am
I'm not 100% sure I am able to make the Southampton game now, but I've just checked and there's no distribute option. I won't know until next week either way. Will I be able to distribute if I contact the club?
Anyone know what my options are, obviously don't want to leave an empty seat.
Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 09:33:30 am
Quote from: Djibriliant on February 21, 2024, 09:26:08 am
Anyone know what my options are, obviously don't want to leave an empty seat.

No distribute option for cup matches so far as I'm aware.

You will be able to forward the ticket to someone on your Friends and Family list closer to the match, the 'Forward' button will go to red from greyed out and you will be able to send it on, I'd imagine that will be available any day now, possibly even today. It can be forwarded a maximum of three times so if, for example, you wanted to give the ticket to someone who isn't on your F+F list but is on the list of someone who is on your F+F list (if that makes sense) you'll be able to forward it on to the person on your list who, in turn, can forward it on to someone on their's and, if necessary, that process can be repeated one more time.

As a final thing if you want to give the ticket to someone without a membership they can create a free account, download a General Admission pass , they'll then be able to add you to their F+F as it's a new account which gets 2 weeks from creation to add new friends and family (which in turn will add them to yours) and you'll be able to forward the ticket to them - they just need to download the General Admission pass before you forward them the ticket or it won't work.

You'll also keep the credit in any of the above scenarios.
Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 10:05:47 am
Quote from: Jm55 on February 21, 2024, 09:33:30 am
No distribute option for cup matches so far as I'm aware.

You will be able to forward the ticket to someone on your Friends and Family list closer to the match, the 'Forward' button will go to red from greyed out and you will be able to send it on, I'd imagine that will be available any day now, possibly even today. It can be forwarded a maximum of three times so if, for example, you wanted to give the ticket to someone who isn't on your F+F list but is on the list of someone who is on your F+F list (if that makes sense) you'll be able to forward it on to the person on your list who, in turn, can forward it on to someone on their's and, if necessary, that process can be repeated one more time.

As a final thing if you want to give the ticket to someone without a membership they can create a free account, download a General Admission pass , they'll then be able to add you to their F+F as it's a new account which gets 2 weeks from creation to add new friends and family (which in turn will add them to yours) and you'll be able to forward the ticket to them - they just need to download the General Admission pass before you forward them the ticket or it won't work.

You'll also keep the credit in any of the above scenarios.
That's really helpful, thank you. I have 5 on my friends and family but all are unavailable, so it'll be going elsewhere I'd imagine. I wasn't aware you could make a free account.
Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 10:13:13 am
Quote from: Jm55 on February 21, 2024, 09:33:30 am
No distribute option for cup matches so far as I'm aware.

You will be able to forward the ticket to someone on your Friends and Family list closer to the match, the 'Forward' button will go to red from greyed out and you will be able to send it on, I'd imagine that will be available any day now, possibly even today. It can be forwarded a maximum of three times so if, for example, you wanted to give the ticket to someone who isn't on your F+F list but is on the list of someone who is on your F+F list (if that makes sense) you'll be able to forward it on to the person on your list who, in turn, can forward it on to someone on their's and, if necessary, that process can be repeated one more time.

As a final thing if you want to give the ticket to someone without a membership they can create a free account, download a General Admission pass , they'll then be able to add you to their F+F as it's a new account which gets 2 weeks from creation to add new friends and family (which in turn will add them to yours) and you'll be able to forward the ticket to them - they just need to download the General Admission pass before you forward them the ticket or it won't work.

You'll also keep the credit in any of the above scenarios.

Really? As i distruibed my ticket to my cousin so he can take his kid. The option was available to me and i sent it to his email like we did in the 21/22 covid ticket season
Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 10:15:35 am
Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 10:35:26 am
Quote from: sambhi92 on February 21, 2024, 10:13:13 am
Really? As i distruibed my ticket to my cousin so he can take his kid. The option was available to me and i sent it to his email like we did in the 21/22 covid ticket season
;D

This is why I caveated it by as far as Im aware  ;D.

Any cup game Ive ever moved on Ive forwarded and then distribute option has always been greyed out. - no difference between forwarding and distributing as you keep the credit either way but if youve done it there just be a way that it applies/works.
Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 10:52:12 am
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on February 20, 2024, 04:42:52 pm
must have the criteria wrong logged in to mates account who has norwich and southampton game not showing


got in contact with LFC chat and they are saying southampton game went off sale last friday and hasnt been back up for sale since.

Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 10:57:23 am
That's the issue, tickets available but not on sale so they're just sitting there
Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 11:02:04 am
game now showing and have managed to buy 2 tickets. Ticket office saying they havent done anything but must be a coincident that game has come up for sale,
Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 11:56:04 am
Quote from: sambhi92 on February 21, 2024, 10:13:13 am
Really? As i distruibed my ticket to my cousin so he can take his kid. The option was available to me and i sent it to his email like we did in the 21/22 covid ticket season

Are you on 13+ and get the distribute option for league games? I think some who are get the distribute for cup games although it's probably by mistake. And nobody seems to sure whether cup distributes count towards your 2 per season.
Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 12:33:19 pm
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on February 21, 2024, 11:56:04 am
Are you on 13+ and get the distribute option for league games? I think some who are get the distribute for cup games although it's probably by mistake. And nobody seems to sure whether cup distributes count towards your 2 per season.

Yeah i'm on 13+ and to be honest never checked for the league to be honest. to be honest i havent checked at all since that 21/22 season as i havent needed to use it until now. i'm sure i dont lose the credit though?
Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 12:34:17 pm
Quote from: wewonit5timesinistanbul on February 21, 2024, 11:02:04 am
game now showing and have managed to buy 2 tickets. Ticket office saying they havent done anything but must be a coincident that game has come up for sale,


Well they have. I couldn't see it yesterday but I can today. More lies.
Re: The FA Cup
February 21, 2024, 12:56:17 pm
Quote from: sambhi92 on February 21, 2024, 12:33:19 pm
Yeah i'm on 13+ and to be honest never checked for the league to be honest. to be honest i havent checked at all since that 21/22 season as i havent needed to use it until now. i'm sure i dont lose the credit though?
No, you shouldn't lose the credit in the cups whether you forward or distribute. You might lose the chance to distribute a league game and keep the credit.
Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 09:51:51 am
I need to forward one of our tickets to a mate, but forward is greyed out at the moment. When does it usually become available?
Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 10:16:15 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 09:51:51 am
I need to forward one of our tickets to a mate, but forward is greyed out at the moment. When does it usually become available?

Before the weekend Id imagine.
Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 12:15:04 pm
I thought it usually became available with a week to go, but wondered if I may not be able to forward until after Sundays game for some reason?
Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 12:17:48 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 12:15:04 pm
I thought it usually became available with a week to go, but wondered if I may not be able to forward until after Sundays game for some reason?

I suspect it was more to do with the fact that we had Luton yesterday and they didnt want to open it until that game was out of the way.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 04:28:25 pm
Good few for this up now
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 04:40:28 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:17:48 pm
I suspect it was more to do with the fact that we had Luton yesterday and they didnt want to open it until that game was out of the way.
Still not open yet, presume itll be after Chelsea now.

And yep theres a few sections with seats available right now
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 04:52:12 pm
Loads for sale now to get two together but I've already bought my single so can't purchase, any way round this?
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 04:55:59 pm
Quote from: Djibriliant on Today at 04:52:12 pm
Loads for sale now to get two together but I've already bought my single so can't purchase, any way round this?

You'd have to get on live chat and see if they'll refund your original purchase to swap to the new one. But they've stopped doing this now when I've asked in the past.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 04:56:49 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 04:55:59 pm
You'd have to get on live chat and see if they'll refund your original purchase to swap to the new one. But they've stopped doing this now when I've asked in the past.
I would try but they closed at 4
