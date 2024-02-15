Anyone know what my options are, obviously don't want to leave an empty seat.



No distribute option for cup matches so far as I'm aware.You will be able to forward the ticket to someone on your Friends and Family list closer to the match, the 'Forward' button will go to red from greyed out and you will be able to send it on, I'd imagine that will be available any day now, possibly even today. It can be forwarded a maximum of three times so if, for example, you wanted to give the ticket to someone who isn't on your F+F list but is on the list of someone who is on your F+F list (if that makes sense) you'll be able to forward it on to the person on your list who, in turn, can forward it on to someone on their's and, if necessary, that process can be repeated one more time.As a final thing if you want to give the ticket to someone without a membership they can create a free account, download a General Admission pass , they'll then be able to add you to their F+F as it's a new account which gets 2 weeks from creation to add new friends and family (which in turn will add them to yours) and you'll be able to forward the ticket to them - they just need to download the General Admission pass before you forward them the ticket or it won't work.You'll also keep the credit in any of the above scenarios.