« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 280916 times)

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4520 on: February 15, 2024, 10:00:15 pm »
Quote from: pachaboy on February 15, 2024, 09:58:12 pm

Thanks! Thats fair but strange they changed it, is the window to buy for those with Norwich still open then? I can see loads of hospitality tickets left and they are reducing the price so must not be shifting them.

Theres nothing available at the moment barr the odd drop.

Suspect theyll be releasing the hospo tickets for normal sales which is what they mean by extremely limited.
Logged

Offline pachaboy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4521 on: February 15, 2024, 10:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on February 15, 2024, 10:00:15 pm
Theres nothing available at the moment barr the odd drop.

Suspect theyll be releasing the hospo tickets for normal sales which is what they mean by extremely limited.

I found the message now, it says "We ask all supporters who registered their interest to keep checking here for ongoing updates." so i assume they might send an email with a link tomorrow or next week maybe?
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4522 on: February 15, 2024, 10:12:44 pm »
Quote from: pachaboy on February 15, 2024, 10:03:35 pm
I found the message now, it says "We ask all supporters who registered their interest to keep checking here for ongoing updates." so i assume they might send an email with a link tomorrow or next week maybe?

Possibly if thats what theyre saying.

Guess they could be expecting returns etc to maybe do another sale.
Logged

Online Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,603
  • It's Friday theeeeen, Saturday Sunday WHAT!?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4523 on: Today at 10:43:04 am »
I'm not 100% sure I am able to make the Southampton game now, but I've just checked and there's no distribute option. I won't know until next week either way. Will I be able to distribute if I contact the club?
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Online Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,603
  • It's Friday theeeeen, Saturday Sunday WHAT!?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4524 on: Today at 10:49:52 am »
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Online mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4525 on: Today at 12:15:20 pm »
Why can this not be seen in tikcet page? Above link gives error.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:56 pm by mighty magpie »
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,700
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4526 on: Today at 12:17:38 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 12:15:20 pm
Why can this not be seen in tikcet page? Above link gives error.
Because the game is not on sale at the moment.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Djibriliant

  • Last of the Great Romantics. All-year-round-twattish-dresser.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,603
  • It's Friday theeeeen, Saturday Sunday WHAT!?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4527 on: Today at 12:24:12 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:17:38 pm
Because the game is not on sale at the moment.
Yeah, this is it. Log out and it shows what's available, but log in and it doesn't show.
Logged
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Online mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 12:32:36 pm »
Strange one. Seen loads on twitter saying tickets are dropping.

If i had norwich and wasn't sorted, I'd find it very very strange.
Logged

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,700
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4529 on: Today at 12:41:58 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 12:32:36 pm
Strange one. Seen loads on twitter saying tickets are dropping.

If i had norwich and wasn't sorted, I'd find it very very strange.
Plenty are dropping but unless they actually put it on sale, its no good to anyone.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 