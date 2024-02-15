Thanks! Thats fair but strange they changed it, is the window to buy for those with Norwich still open then? I can see loads of hospitality tickets left and they are reducing the price so must not be shifting them.
Theres nothing available at the moment barr the odd drop.Suspect theyll be releasing the hospo tickets for normal sales which is what they mean by extremely limited.
I found the message now, it says "We ask all supporters who registered their interest to keep checking here for ongoing updates." so i assume they might send an email with a link tomorrow or next week maybe?
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20southampton%20(fa%20cup%20round%205)/2024-2-28_20.00/anfield?hallmap
Why can this not be seen in tikcet page? Above link gives error.
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Because the game is not on sale at the moment.
Strange one. Seen loads on twitter saying tickets are dropping.If i had norwich and wasn't sorted, I'd find it very very strange.
