I think my favourite one when going on live chat to explain that payment cards were not working back in December and that an arsenal away had popped up (a random one was popping up in December - I think the guy who bought it had it cancelled anyway) and I couldn't pay for it. I also couldn't pay for Newcastle. I was only trying to let them know there was a problem, and the person on the chat was trying to berate me for accessing the Arsenal hallmap! "How did you get to the hallmap? Its sold out"I mean, they know its just a website right? When you've accessed it once, its usually saved in your history so typing some part of it in the address bar will then suggest it! But no, I'm a criminal for it