« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 278965 times)

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4480 on: February 13, 2024, 06:33:12 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on February 13, 2024, 05:58:14 pm
The are just really unprofessional, honestly any other company would have gone under due to complete ineptitude of the staff. Yet they persist to be shockingly unprofessional almost all the time, with hints of sarcasm and a sense of power and grandiose that they work for LFC. But it's definitely not a good thing to people who know the issues they put supporters through.

On a minor level I tweeted them asking whether I needed to register for the Southampton sale as I had the Norwich credit, I was 99% sure I didnt but given the TO previous history (and in hindsight what actually transpired) you can see why Id ask the question.

Their response, which took 3 days to come, then asked me for my name, address and Supporter ID so they could look into it for me. I mean ffs, its either needed on the credit sale or it isnt, my own personal details are irrelevant surely, unless they randomly choose accounts which need to register and ones that dont, which, again, in hindsight would actually explain a few things!
« Last Edit: February 13, 2024, 06:35:01 pm by Jm55 »
Logged

Offline didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4481 on: February 13, 2024, 07:55:33 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on February 13, 2024, 06:03:22 pm
Spot on.


I've said countless times before that I've never known an organisation like it although by far the worst part is that those 'upstairs' know about it but clearly do not give a fuck.
I often wonder about that...do they give a fuck or do the TO department comes across successful cus we always sell out!? I wouldn't be surprised if they've saved some of the agro to their bosses cus if they reported every major issue they have every week (which is a lot) , they would end up getting it in the neck and having to work harder to sort things out.
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4482 on: February 13, 2024, 08:04:46 pm »
The quicker people realise live chat are just customer service and actually dont have a link to the ticketing team and sales coordination team, the less frustrated theyll be.

The customer service team (live chat) only know what we know. Sure they might try a few things to solve it, but it the most its generic.

The ticketing team and sales coordination team are only small around 10 people, theyre responsible for the majority of actual ticket sales, ie the coding, front and back end, viewing the sales when live and generating the selling notice, deciding what criteria to drop it too etc.


The ticketing team need to update live chat (customer service), throw twitter help in that mix too, when there is problems, thats where the real issue is. Internally there is a lack of communication. So we all get basic generic answers
Logged

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4483 on: February 13, 2024, 08:20:00 pm »
I think everyone realises that and it certainly doesn't lessen then frustration - it increases it

Can't be saying don't take frustration out on them - they are the front line. If they can't handle it, they need to communicate that to their management etc. Like someone's just said, they don't give a fuck and if they raise it, it'll probably give them work or identify how shit the whole set up is
Logged

Offline Rodneyhide

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4484 on: February 13, 2024, 08:20:53 pm »
The customer service team (live chat) only know what we know.

This
This is why it's totally fucked
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4485 on: February 13, 2024, 08:44:52 pm »
They won't care, as far as they're concerned it's just another successful sell out. Pats on the back all round. Well done boys, good process
Logged

Offline SnowGoon

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 392
  • Roberto Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4486 on: February 13, 2024, 09:05:44 pm »
I think my favourite one when going on live chat to explain that payment cards were not working back in December and that an arsenal away had popped up (a random one was popping up in December - I think the guy who bought it had it cancelled anyway) and I couldn't pay for it. I also couldn't pay for Newcastle. I was only trying to let them know there was a problem, and the person on the chat was trying to berate me for accessing the Arsenal hallmap! "How did you get to the hallmap? Its sold out"

I mean, they know its just a website right? When you've accessed it once, its usually saved in your history so typing some part of it in the address bar will then suggest it! But no, I'm a criminal for it :)
Logged
Eeeeeeeeeegor!

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4487 on: February 13, 2024, 09:11:03 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on February 13, 2024, 09:05:44 pm
I think my favourite one when going on live chat to explain that payment cards were not working back in December and that an arsenal away had popped up (a random one was popping up in December - I think the guy who bought it had it cancelled anyway) and I couldn't pay for it. I also couldn't pay for Newcastle. I was only trying to let them know there was a problem, and the person on the chat was trying to berate me for accessing the Arsenal hallmap! "How did you get to the hallmap? Its sold out"

I mean, they know its just a website right? When you've accessed it once, its usually saved in your history so typing some part of it in the address bar will then suggest it! But no, I'm a criminal for it :)

Also, how do they think the tickets which they randomly drop onto the hallmap for every match are getting sold in about 19 seconds? Do they think people are sitting there refreshing the tickets page waiting for the Buy button to go red?
« Last Edit: February 13, 2024, 09:27:56 pm by Jm55 »
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4488 on: February 13, 2024, 10:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on February 13, 2024, 09:11:03 pm
Also, how do they think the tickets which they randomly drop onto the hallmap for every match are getting sold in about 19 seconds? Do they think people are sitting there refreshing the tickets page waiting for the Buy button to go red?

Again its not them doing the drop. So they probably have no idea that tickets are even getting dropped, how it works, or that there is even an issue.

If you asked them how do you buy a ticket. Theyd prob just link you to the ticket availability page.


They done that to me, when the local member sales was messed up. They said its available to register now as per the selling notice. But I was like I know that but when I log into my account its not there to register.

They dont know a thing about the website or the coding for the game sales, setting them up etc.

Probably easier for the club to monitor these forums here, than it is with live chat hahahaha.
« Last Edit: February 13, 2024, 10:48:21 pm by RebeccaLFC »
Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 04:31:27 am »
I see auto fill for card payment is still hit and miss also.  Had to manually enter details to get it to work.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4490 on: Yesterday at 11:15:08 am »
Has anyone on here without Norwich actually been able to buy a Southampton ticket?

I saw someone on here said they got to the payment page but didn't proceed....

There's been a lot of people saying that people without Norwich could buy, but not anyone saying yes they actually did it
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4491 on: Yesterday at 11:29:03 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on February 13, 2024, 09:08:55 am
There are people who didn't register who were able to buy tickets during that issue.


Know anyone specifically or twitter rumours?
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4492 on: Yesterday at 11:30:21 am »
Quote from: didopich on February 13, 2024, 10:58:15 am
Not rumors it also happened to me it allowed me to put a name that didn't have Norwich and I took it as far as payment and then backed out cus I was worried ticket will get cancelled.
Later on it actually let me buy on my qualifying account where at first it didn't.

Did you try that name again later on? Were they a Priority Rights Holder?
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4493 on: Yesterday at 11:32:06 am »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on February 13, 2024, 10:15:44 am
Heard rumours that accounts who had NOT bought for Norwich were allowed to proceed to checkout with tickets in basket during the period this morning when others who HAD Norwich were not allowed to purchase.

Where from? Any links to twitter posts etc?
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4494 on: Yesterday at 12:00:43 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:29:03 am
Know anyone specifically or twitter rumours?

To be clear what I am saying is in response to the theory that the people who experienced issues purchasing yesterday morning were doing so due to not registering their interest (which the sales page said you only needed to do if you wanted to purchase in the all members sale).

Initially we thought that was the case as there seemed to be a correlation between people, like me, who had registered 'to be safe' and those who were able to purchase, but there were later people stating that they hadn't registered and were still able to purchase, example below:

Quote from: walterwhite on February 13, 2024, 08:41:17 am
I didnt register and could check out but was trying to buy for a friend and saying he doesn't have Norwich when he does
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4495 on: Yesterday at 12:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:00:43 pm
To be clear what I am saying is in response to the theory that the people who experienced issues purchasing yesterday morning were doing so due to not registering their interest (which the sales page said you only needed to do if you wanted to purchase in the all members sale).

Initially we thought that was the case as there seemed to be a correlation between people, like me, who had registered 'to be safe' and those who were able to purchase, but there were later people stating that they hadn't registered and were still able to purchase, example below:

Ahh okay gotcha, thanks for the info

Hopefully the others have some info - maybe it was just people jumping to the conclusion of the above, and assumed those who registered could buy even without Norwich

God knows what the criteria was set to, doesnt seem a single correlation, maybe those who didnt forward?
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4496 on: Yesterday at 12:19:22 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:05:26 pm
Ahh okay gotcha, thanks for the info

Hopefully the others have some info - maybe it was just people jumping to the conclusion of the above, and assumed those who registered could buy even without Norwich

God knows what the criteria was set to, doesnt seem a single correlation, maybe those who didnt forward?

It does seem odd that it sold out within an hour (with a few minor drops for another hour or so) given the numbers.

I know Southampton have taken about 2.5k more fans than Norwich did but then the capacity of the ground has increased by at least that figure. Seems unlikely that virtually everyone with a Norwich credit bought tickets for this one, unless a bigger slice has gone to corporates or something.
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,914
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4497 on: Yesterday at 12:21:19 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 12:05:26 pm
Ahh okay gotcha, thanks for the info

Hopefully the others have some info - maybe it was just people jumping to the conclusion of the above, and assumed those who registered could buy even without Norwich

God knows what the criteria was set to, doesnt seem a single correlation, maybe those who didnt forward?

My mrs is on the ACS, and she thought she had to register. She could see the game, could basket, but then it stated she had exceeded 1 ticket in basket, as she already had ACS.
It was this, that made me think anyone that registered could have bought. I think if she didnt have the one from acs she could have purchased. Obviously it's not for defo.

We were trying to buy for my mate. We tried allocating to someone who had Norwich and no Southampton and said they had exceeded 0.
Logged

Offline nickyd186

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4498 on: Yesterday at 12:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:19:22 pm
It does seem odd that it sold out within an hour (with a few minor drops for another hour or so) given the numbers.

I know Southampton have taken about 2.5k more fans than Norwich did but then the capacity of the ground has increased by at least that figure. Seems unlikely that virtually everyone with a Norwich credit bought tickets for this one, unless a bigger slice has gone to corporates or something.

The extra home seats available now since the burnley game are the hospitality ones at the bottom 13 rows of Upper Annie Road
Logged
What we achieve in life, echos in eternity

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4499 on: Yesterday at 12:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:19:22 pm
It does seem odd that it sold out within an hour (with a few minor drops for another hour or so) given the numbers.

I know Southampton have taken about 2.5k more fans than Norwich did but then the capacity of the ground has increased by at least that figure. Seems unlikely that virtually everyone with a Norwich credit bought tickets for this one, unless a bigger slice has gone to corporates or something.

There is that, but there is also any member who bought hospitality for Norwich who then also qualified for a standard ticket, and PRH also get first dibs may have been a higher uptake on that given Norwich was sold prior to Jurgens announcement

Maybe lots of small things add up, may have also been HSTH in Broadies offered seats elsewhere who didnt take them and therefore the seat was sold, but now get their HSTH seat back
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4500 on: Yesterday at 01:18:09 pm »
6 qualifying cards, didn't register for any as per selling notice.

3 worked straight away. limited to 1 ticket per membership
3 didn't. limited to 0 ticket per member was the message.

2 of the ones that didn't work were bought in same norwich purchase as the ones that did work.
Only one of the 6 had wolves.

All 6 tickets were forwarded on for norwich to f+f.

Struggling to understand how this could have happened, no logic explains this.
Logged

Offline Danyaals Kop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,280
  • allez les rouges
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4501 on: Yesterday at 01:29:58 pm »
Anyone seen any drop today?
Logged

Offline Djimigotamedal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4502 on: Yesterday at 01:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Yesterday at 01:29:58 pm
Anyone seen any drop today?

Dropping now, be quick. I managed to get a pair
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4503 on: Yesterday at 01:59:53 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 01:18:09 pm
6 qualifying cards, didn't register for any as per selling notice.

3 worked straight away. limited to 1 ticket per membership
3 didn't. limited to 0 ticket per member was the message.

2 of the ones that didn't work were bought in same norwich purchase as the ones that did work.
Only one of the 6 had wolves.

All 6 tickets were forwarded on for norwich to f+f.

Struggling to understand how this could have happened, no logic explains this.

Any of them local cards?

Any on 13+ in the league?
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4504 on: Yesterday at 02:00:00 pm »
Shower of shite dont even care about these issues.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4505 on: Yesterday at 02:02:07 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 02:00:00 pm
Shower of shite dont even care about these issues.

Only because it doesnt impact them with their seasies on 19+ aways

Logged

Offline Danyaals Kop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,280
  • allez les rouges
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4506 on: Yesterday at 02:24:16 pm »
Quote from: Djimigotamedal on Yesterday at 01:50:14 pm
Dropping now, be quick. I managed to get a pair

Just got a pair myself right there!
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4507 on: Yesterday at 03:00:27 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 01:59:53 pm
Any of them local cards?

Any on 13+ in the league?

no and no.

2 that failed on away ladder.
Logged

Offline RebeccaLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4508 on: Yesterday at 03:19:17 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 01:18:09 pm
6 qualifying cards, didn't register for any as per selling notice.

3 worked straight away. limited to 1 ticket per membership
3 didn't. limited to 0 ticket per member was the message.

2 of the ones that didn't work were bought in same norwich purchase as the ones that did work.
Only one of the 6 had wolves.

All 6 tickets were forwarded on for norwich to f+f.

Struggling to understand how this could have happened, no logic explains this.

That is mad - there must be something that separates the 3 that didn't and 3 that did....

I hope 305er doesnt sleep until he finds it out!

:D

I am intrigued to be fair.
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4509 on: Yesterday at 03:26:10 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on Yesterday at 03:19:17 pm
That is mad - there must be something that separates the 3 that didn't and 3 that did....

I hope 305er doesnt sleep until he finds it out!

:D

I am intrigued to be fair.

I assure you, no differences whatsoever.
Complete ballache for me, was a good 15 minutes between my purchases so instead of having 3 pairs, i've 2 sets of 3.
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4510 on: Yesterday at 04:14:58 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 03:00:27 pm
no and no.

2 that failed on away ladder.

I'm a bit stumped then 🤣

Price categories?
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4511 on: Yesterday at 04:18:40 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 04:14:58 pm
I'm a bit stumped then 🤣

Price categories?

Not exactly sure what you mean but they're all full adult members and i was buying upper annie tickets for all.

I work in IT and a lot of my job is root cause analysis so i "think" i'm fairly clued in on how to approach something like this but it is inexplicable.
Thank god i got a text to say it is fixed or i would have lost 3 credits.
Logged

Offline alx

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4512 on: Yesterday at 05:40:31 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:19:22 pm
It does seem odd that it sold out within an hour (with a few minor drops for another hour or so) given the numbers.

I know Southampton have taken about 2.5k more fans than Norwich did but then the capacity of the ground has increased by at least that figure. Seems unlikely that virtually everyone with a Norwich credit bought tickets for this one, unless a bigger slice has gone to corporates or something.

I was 700ish on the queue and when i was in, little surprised because a lot o blocks where orange but less than 10-15 tickets all singles (except upper annie and last rows of upper main); all ground i think max 1k and a few min later a mate told me went sold out.
Maybe the club didn't released so many tickets as we think...
Logged

Offline mighty magpie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4513 on: Yesterday at 06:05:58 pm »
Quote from: alx on Yesterday at 05:40:31 pm
I was 700ish on the queue and when i was in, little surprised because a lot o blocks where orange but less than 10-15 tickets all singles (except upper annie and last rows of upper main); all ground i think max 1k and a few min later a mate told me went sold out.
Maybe the club didn't released so many tickets as we think...

This is wrong. AU7 or AU8 were green and i got in after you. Certainly not sold out a few mins after 700 queue position.

I was 3k and seen green
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4514 on: Yesterday at 06:18:02 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 12:39:56 pm
The extra home seats available now since the burnley game are the hospitality ones at the bottom 13 rows of Upper Annie Road

Yes but presumably some of the hospo tickets were being allocated elsewhere in the ground whilst that section was closed?

For example when the section was confirmed to be open, a load of tickets went on sale before the Burnley game so I assume it increases capacity for non-hospo indirectly.
Logged

Offline alx

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4515 on: Today at 06:05:35 am »
Quote from: mighty magpie on Yesterday at 06:05:58 pm
This is wrong. AU7 or AU8 were green and i got in after you. Certainly not sold out a few mins after 700 queue position.

I was 3k and seen green

I was saying about other blocks not 7&8.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 