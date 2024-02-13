The quicker people realise live chat are just customer service and actually dont have a link to the ticketing team and sales coordination team, the less frustrated theyll be.
The customer service team (live chat) only know what we know. Sure they might try a few things to solve it, but it the most its generic.
The ticketing team and sales coordination team are only small
around 10 people, theyre responsible for the majority of actual ticket sales, ie the coding, front and back end, viewing the sales when live and generating the selling notice, deciding what criteria to drop it too etc.
The ticketing team need to update live chat (customer service), throw twitter help in that mix too, when there is problems, thats where the real issue is. Internally there is a lack of communication. So we all get basic generic answers