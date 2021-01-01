The quicker people realise live chat are just customer service and actually dont have a link to the ticketing team and sales coordination team, the less frustrated theyll be.



The customer service team (live chat) only know what we know. Sure they might try a few things to solve it, but it the most its generic.



The ticketing team and sales coordination team are only small around 10 people, theyre responsible for the majority of actual ticket sales, ie the coding, front and back end, viewing the sales when live and generating the selling notice, deciding what criteria to drop it too etc.





The ticketing team need to update live chat (customer service), throw twitter help in that mix too, when there is problems, thats where the real issue is. Internally there is a lack of communication. So we all get basic generic answers