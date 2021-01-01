« previous next »
The FA Cup

Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4480 on: Today at 06:33:12 pm
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 05:58:14 pm
The are just really unprofessional, honestly any other company would have gone under due to complete ineptitude of the staff. Yet they persist to be shockingly unprofessional almost all the time, with hints of sarcasm and a sense of power and grandiose that they work for LFC. But it's definitely not a good thing to people who know the issues they put supporters through.

On a minor level I tweeted them asking whether I needed to register for the Southampton sale as I had the Norwich credit, I was 99% sure I didnt but given the TO previous history (and in hindsight what actually transpired) you can see why Id ask the question.

Their response, which took 3 days to come, then asked me for my name, address and Supporter ID so they could look into it for me. I mean ffs, its either needed on the credit sale or it isnt, my own personal details are irrelevant surely, unless they randomly choose accounts which need to register and ones that dont, which, again, in hindsight would actually explain a few things!
didopich

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4481 on: Today at 07:55:33 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 06:03:22 pm
Spot on.


I've said countless times before that I've never known an organisation like it although by far the worst part is that those 'upstairs' know about it but clearly do not give a fuck.
I often wonder about that...do they give a fuck or do the TO department comes across successful cus we always sell out!? I wouldn't be surprised if they've saved some of the agro to their bosses cus if they reported every major issue they have every week (which is a lot) , they would end up getting it in the neck and having to work harder to sort things out.
RebeccaLFC

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4482 on: Today at 08:04:46 pm
The quicker people realise live chat are just customer service and actually dont have a link to the ticketing team and sales coordination team, the less frustrated theyll be.

The customer service team (live chat) only know what we know. Sure they might try a few things to solve it, but it the most its generic.

The ticketing team and sales coordination team are only small around 10 people, theyre responsible for the majority of actual ticket sales, ie the coding, front and back end, viewing the sales when live and generating the selling notice, deciding what criteria to drop it too etc.


The ticketing team need to update live chat (customer service), throw twitter help in that mix too, when there is problems, thats where the real issue is. Internally there is a lack of communication. So we all get basic generic answers
Rodneyhide

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4483 on: Today at 08:20:00 pm
I think everyone realises that and it certainly doesn't lessen then frustration - it increases it

Can't be saying don't take frustration out on them - they are the front line. If they can't handle it, they need to communicate that to their management etc. Like someone's just said, they don't give a fuck and if they raise it, it'll probably give them work or identify how shit the whole set up is
Rodneyhide

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4484 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm
The customer service team (live chat) only know what we know.

This
This is why it's totally fucked
