Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 276816 times)

Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:52:34 am
The issue wouldnt have been their fault though, no chance, it would have been down to something else. The usual suspects that defend them to the hilt will no doubt be on here soon to defend them too.

"But they're really busy"
"Can't please everyone"
Re: The FA Cup
There was a bloke in the FV facebook groups (cesspits) a couple of years ago from Northern Ireland. Hailed as the messiah, everyone loved him, sound bloke who sorted everyone out for spares. Always tagged in posts whenever someone desperately needed a ticket.

Started selling at FV then gradually upped it, with the cash he made he bought a load of hospo and sold that under FV to build credits. Ended up making his own empire with multiple memberships selling them to desperate fans for over the odds and always retained the credits. I could see the bubble would burst and of course it did. Ended up being caught ripping people off with the same tickets, pocketing a few grand then disappearing off the face of the earth.

Never heard properly what happened to him but did hear he was spotted at the CL final in Madrid and someone lamped him.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 10:46:34 am
How has it sold out when we have a bugger ground now from when we played norwich?

Southampton have taken 5.5k which is about 2.5k more than Norwich.

Assuming the ground is 3k bigger now than it was then you'd still expect to see a few go to all members though so assume some of the increased allocation are reserved for corporate.
Re: The FA Cup
Anyone have a link to the hall map? Missed the sale this morning and thought everyone with Norwich would be sorted before it went to all members
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 10:15:44 am
Heard rumours that accounts who had NOT bought for Norwich were allowed to proceed to checkout with tickets in basket during the period this morning when others who HAD Norwich were not allowed to purchase.
If true (and some of those ended up buying), that explains why it sold out so quickly and there are loads with Norwich who haven't bought anything yet.
Not rumors it also happened to me it allowed me to put a name that didn't have Norwich and I took it as far as payment and then backed out cus I was worried ticket will get cancelled.
Later on it actually let me buy on my qualifying account where at first it didn't.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 09:45:06 am
Very sceptical of all these 'FV' accounts which have started popping up on Twitter. Think the vast majority are just hoarding credits on multiple cards to tout out at a later date. Unfortunately there seems to be an endless supply of people on who have "tried everything" to get tickets, apart from actually joining a sale and trying to buy one, so they view somebody sorting them a Europa League group game at FV as a selfless hero

They don't attend any of the games, they sell the 'passlink' build up their credits and will take it back once they're useful for the big games/ballots for finals etc. Wish the club knew a way of stopping the pass links, that and mixed in with the creating burner F&F must be hundreds every week created for one sole reason. Ballots wouldn't be so relentless if it was only people who actually attended the games they were purchasing.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 10:55:29 am
Anyone have a link to the hall map? Missed the sale this morning and thought everyone with Norwich would be sorted before it went to all members

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20southampton%20(fa%20cup%20round%205)/2024-2-28_20.00/anfield?hallmap
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: RJane89 on Today at 11:03:44 am
They don't attend any of the games, they sell the 'passlink' build up their credits and will take it back once they're useful for the big games/ballots for finals etc. Wish the club knew a way of stopping the pass links, that and mixed in with the creating burner F&F must be hundreds every week created for one sole reason. Ballots wouldn't be so relentless if it was only people who actually attended the games they were purchasing.

Forgive me whats the Pass Link
I'm an Apple iPhone user here
I thought all this QR code sharing had been knocked in the head
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:08:30 am
Forgive me whats the Pass Link
I'm an Apple iPhone user here
I thought all this QR code sharing had been knocked in the head

Its a link which you send to someone to allow them to download your members pass, they then get access to the ground via that ticket and as far as the club is concerned, you have done so, hence you retain the credit.

Anyone who does it is a fucking idiot as its massively asking for you to get fucked over as the person who has the pass has to delete it after the match for you to then be able to re-download it to your phone. Fairly sure the club will get wise to people downloading their NFC passes multiple times and start cancelling accounts.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:12:08 am
Its a link which you send to someone to allow them to download your members pass, they then get access to the ground via that ticket and as far as the club is concerned, you have done so, hence you retain the credit.

Anyone who does it is a fucking idiot as its massively asking for you to get fucked over as the person who has the pass has to delete it after the match for you to then be able to re-download it to your phone. Fairly sure the club will get wise to people downloading their NFC passes multiple times and start cancelling accounts.

I don't think they can get wise to downloading multiple times as the instructions on android to refresh is go in and redownload your pass. I know of 1 tout who shared there passlink and the person who downloaded it is now going into games on it still  ;D ;D
Re: The FA Cup
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:15:16 am
I don't think they can get wise to downloading multiple times as the instructions on android to refresh is go in and redownload your pass. I know of 1 tout who shared there passlink and the person who downloaded it is now going into games on it still  ;D ;D

Fair enough - on iPhone it will only let you do it once or twice and you then have to contact LFC Help to get them to reset the pass for you which I had to do when I got a new phone.

It just seems to me like something which will definitely end up getting people caught out.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: RJane89 on Today at 11:03:44 am
They don't attend any of the games, they sell the 'passlink' build up their credits and will take it back once they're useful for the big games/ballots for finals etc. Wish the club knew a way of stopping the pass links, that and mixed in with the creating burner F&F must be hundreds every week created for one sole reason. Ballots wouldn't be so relentless if it was only people who actually attended the games they were purchasing.

I've said it before that the rollout of NFC has made all of this much worse than it previously was. Few years back those who were doing this would have to physically pass on their cards, which wasn't doable for a lot of people. But now with passlinks, burner accounts etc it's allowed people to credit hoard and tout from the comfort of their own couch without hardly lifting a finger. Not a surprise that it's as rife as it is
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:52:34 am
The issue wouldnt have been their fault though, no chance, it would have been down to something else. The usual suspects that defend them to the hilt will no doubt be on here soon to defend them too.

For once, no.... shambles - hope those without Norwich who did buy get their tickets cancelled, no doubt be people with credit who've missed out

Sure it'll get rectified
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 11:28:29 am
For once, no.... shambles - hope those without Norwich who did buy get their tickets cancelled, no doubt be people with credit who've missed out

Sure it'll get rectified

In that boat here, got Arsenal and Norwich but completely forgot the sale was this morning

Didnt expect to see sold out when I logged on at around 9:45
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:33:30 am
Either that although 1 or 2 are so far up Dutton's arse as they clearly want a job at the TO themselves.

Doubt it pays enough to put up with the abuse  :lmao
Re: The FA Cup
So people with the Norwich credit couldn't buy at first and then this without it were able to. Absolutely boss day in the office  :D
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 11:34:24 am
So people with the Norwich credit couldn't buy at first and then this without it were able to. Absolutely boss day in the office  :D

They are alk on Facebook selling them now...I hope they cancel them just to screw their business lol
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 10:50:36 am
There was a bloke in the FV facebook groups (cesspits) a couple of years ago from Northern Ireland. Hailed as the messiah, everyone loved him, sound bloke who sorted everyone out for spares. Always tagged in posts whenever someone desperately needed a ticket.

Started selling at FV then gradually upped it, with the cash he made he bought a load of hospo and sold that under FV to build credits. Ended up making his own empire with multiple memberships selling them to desperate fans for over the odds and always retained the credits. I could see the bubble would burst and of course it did. Ended up being caught ripping people off with the same tickets, pocketing a few grand then disappearing off the face of the earth.

Never heard properly what happened to him but did hear he was spotted at the CL final in Madrid and someone lamped him.
Fucking right, touting c*nt.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:15:16 am
I don't think they can get wise to downloading multiple times as the instructions on android to refresh is go in and redownload your pass. I know of 1 tout who shared there passlink and the person who downloaded it is now going into games on it still  ;D ;D

So that tout is continuing to buy games on that account knowing full well someone is getting to the ground first and using it every time? ;D
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:48:39 am
So that tout is continuing to buy games on that account knowing full well someone is getting to the ground first and using it every time? ;D

I think it was a 13+ account, not sure when it happened that he passed on his pass but I heard he was trying to chase down whoever has it, as its stuck on android and can't be reset.
Re: The FA Cup
Was the recently opened lower part of the Annie road upper in this sale? I had Norwich credit but completely forgot the sale was at 8 this morning  :butt
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Djimigotamedal on Today at 12:41:35 pm
Was the recently opened lower part of the Annie road upper in this sale? I had Norwich credit but completely forgot the sale was at 8 this morning  :butt

Southampton have the whole of the lower tier.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:52:22 am
I think it was a 13+ account, not sure when it happened that he passed on his pass but I heard he was trying to chase down whoever has it, as its stuck on android and can't be reset.

Christ, would put you off sending passlinks to someone you don't know yet everyone i see on twitter is doing it.
Funny that the tout is the one losing out here but i thought he could just ring TO and get it removed from whatever device it is on. Say you've broke/lost your phone.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:12:08 am
Its a link which you send to someone to allow them to download your members pass, they then get access to the ground via that ticket and as far as the club is concerned, you have done so, hence you retain the credit.

Anyone who does it is a fucking idiot as its massively asking for you to get fucked over as the person who has the pass has to delete it after the match for you to then be able to re-download it to your phone. Fairly sure the club will get wise to people downloading their NFC passes multiple times and start cancelling accounts.

The club are wise imo. But are too slow to act
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Djimigotamedal on Today at 12:41:35 pm
Was the recently opened lower part of the Annie road upper in this sale? I had Norwich credit but completely forgot the sale was at 8 this morning  :butt

It's all hospitality
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 10:15:44 am
Heard rumours that accounts who had NOT bought for Norwich were allowed to proceed to checkout with tickets in basket during the period this morning when others who HAD Norwich were not allowed to purchase.
If true (and some of those ended up buying), that explains why it sold out so quickly and there are loads with Norwich who haven't bought anything yet.
Will they take action if this is the case? Surely they can cancel for those who haven't got the Norwich credit on their account?
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Djibriliant on Today at 03:23:03 pm
Will they take action if this is the case? Surely they can cancel for those who haven't got the Norwich credit on their account?

Youd think so, thats absolutely what should happen and they can do another sale with those tickets.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Djibriliant on Today at 03:23:03 pm
Will they take action if this is the case? Surely they can cancel for those who haven't got the Norwich credit on their account?

I remember getting on the CL ladder back in 2006 when they made a similar mistake with the group games being able to be bought by all members. They never took those back.
Re: The FA Cup
just grabbed a ticket there
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Djibriliant on Today at 03:23:03 pm
Will they take action if this is the case? Surely they can cancel for those who haven't got the Norwich credit on their account?

I'd be amazed if they didn't
