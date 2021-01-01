There was a bloke in the FV facebook groups (cesspits) a couple of years ago from Northern Ireland. Hailed as the messiah, everyone loved him, sound bloke who sorted everyone out for spares. Always tagged in posts whenever someone desperately needed a ticket.



Started selling at FV then gradually upped it, with the cash he made he bought a load of hospo and sold that under FV to build credits. Ended up making his own empire with multiple memberships selling them to desperate fans for over the odds and always retained the credits. I could see the bubble would burst and of course it did. Ended up being caught ripping people off with the same tickets, pocketing a few grand then disappearing off the face of the earth.



Never heard properly what happened to him but did hear he was spotted at the CL final in Madrid and someone lamped him.