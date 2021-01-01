« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 275977 times)

Offline Rodneyhide

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 10:49:42 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 08:52:34 am
The issue wouldnt have been their fault though, no chance, it would have been down to something else. The usual suspects that defend them to the hilt will no doubt be on here soon to defend them too.

"But they're really busy"
"Can't please everyone"
Online DIOJIM

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 10:50:36 am »
There was a bloke in the FV facebook groups (cesspits) a couple of years ago from Northern Ireland. Hailed as the messiah, everyone loved him, sound bloke who sorted everyone out for spares. Always tagged in posts whenever someone desperately needed a ticket.

Started selling at FV then gradually upped it, with the cash he made he bought a load of hospo and sold that under FV to build credits. Ended up making his own empire with multiple memberships selling them to desperate fans for over the odds and always retained the credits. I could see the bubble would burst and of course it did. Ended up being caught ripping people off with the same tickets, pocketing a few grand then disappearing off the face of the earth.

Never heard properly what happened to him but did hear he was spotted at the CL final in Madrid and someone lamped him.
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 10:51:04 am »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 10:46:34 am
How has it sold out when we have a bugger ground now from when we played norwich?

Southampton have taken 5.5k which is about 2.5k more than Norwich.

Assuming the ground is 3k bigger now than it was then you'd still expect to see a few go to all members though so assume some of the increased allocation are reserved for corporate.
Online Danyaals Kop

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 10:55:29 am »
Anyone have a link to the hall map? Missed the sale this morning and thought everyone with Norwich would be sorted before it went to all members
Online didopich

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 10:58:15 am »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on Today at 10:15:44 am
Heard rumours that accounts who had NOT bought for Norwich were allowed to proceed to checkout with tickets in basket during the period this morning when others who HAD Norwich were not allowed to purchase.
If true (and some of those ended up buying), that explains why it sold out so quickly and there are loads with Norwich who haven't bought anything yet.
Not rumors it also happened to me it allowed me to put a name that didn't have Norwich and I took it as far as payment and then backed out cus I was worried ticket will get cancelled.
Later on it actually let me buy on my qualifying account where at first it didn't.
Online RJane89

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 11:03:44 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 09:45:06 am
Very sceptical of all these 'FV' accounts which have started popping up on Twitter. Think the vast majority are just hoarding credits on multiple cards to tout out at a later date. Unfortunately there seems to be an endless supply of people on who have "tried everything" to get tickets, apart from actually joining a sale and trying to buy one, so they view somebody sorting them a Europa League group game at FV as a selfless hero

They don't attend any of the games, they sell the 'passlink' build up their credits and will take it back once they're useful for the big games/ballots for finals etc. Wish the club knew a way of stopping the pass links, that and mixed in with the creating burner F&F must be hundreds every week created for one sole reason. Ballots wouldn't be so relentless if it was only people who actually attended the games they were purchasing.
Online si999

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 11:08:30 am »
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 10:55:29 am
Anyone have a link to the hall map? Missed the sale this morning and thought everyone with Norwich would be sorted before it went to all members

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20southampton%20(fa%20cup%20round%205)/2024-2-28_20.00/anfield?hallmap
Online bignred84

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 11:08:30 am »
Quote from: RJane89 on Today at 11:03:44 am
They don't attend any of the games, they sell the 'passlink' build up their credits and will take it back once they're useful for the big games/ballots for finals etc. Wish the club knew a way of stopping the pass links, that and mixed in with the creating burner F&F must be hundreds every week created for one sole reason. Ballots wouldn't be so relentless if it was only people who actually attended the games they were purchasing.

Forgive me whats the Pass Link
I'm an Apple iPhone user here
I thought all this QR code sharing had been knocked in the head
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 11:12:08 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 11:08:30 am
Forgive me whats the Pass Link
I'm an Apple iPhone user here
I thought all this QR code sharing had been knocked in the head

Its a link which you send to someone to allow them to download your members pass, they then get access to the ground via that ticket and as far as the club is concerned, you have done so, hence you retain the credit.

Anyone who does it is a fucking idiot as its massively asking for you to get fucked over as the person who has the pass has to delete it after the match for you to then be able to re-download it to your phone. Fairly sure the club will get wise to people downloading their NFC passes multiple times and start cancelling accounts.
Online walterwhite

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 11:15:16 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:12:08 am
Its a link which you send to someone to allow them to download your members pass, they then get access to the ground via that ticket and as far as the club is concerned, you have done so, hence you retain the credit.

Anyone who does it is a fucking idiot as its massively asking for you to get fucked over as the person who has the pass has to delete it after the match for you to then be able to re-download it to your phone. Fairly sure the club will get wise to people downloading their NFC passes multiple times and start cancelling accounts.

I don't think they can get wise to downloading multiple times as the instructions on android to refresh is go in and redownload your pass. I know of 1 tout who shared there passlink and the person who downloaded it is now going into games on it still  ;D ;D
Online Danyaals Kop

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 11:16:04 am »
Online Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 11:17:01 am »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 11:15:16 am
I don't think they can get wise to downloading multiple times as the instructions on android to refresh is go in and redownload your pass. I know of 1 tout who shared there passlink and the person who downloaded it is now going into games on it still  ;D ;D

Fair enough - on iPhone it will only let you do it once or twice and you then have to contact LFC Help to get them to reset the pass for you which I had to do when I got a new phone.

It just seems to me like something which will definitely end up getting people caught out.
