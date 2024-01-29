« previous next »
The FA Cup

Re: The FA Cup
January 29, 2024, 05:10:31 pm
Getting ahead of myself I know, but if we reach the quarter finals assume our match would be on the Sunday as we play Europa league on 14 March. 
Re: The FA Cup
January 29, 2024, 05:19:28 pm
Id say yes. I dont think it could be the Monday as thats the start of the international break.
Re: The FA Cup
January 29, 2024, 05:48:04 pm
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on January 29, 2024, 05:10:31 pm
Getting ahead of myself I know, but if we reach the quarter finals assume our match would be on the Sunday as we play Europa league on 14 March.

Has to be Sunday due to Europa League and the International break, so Everton (A) would move

If we won the QF, then Everton would have to be 23rd/24th April

Fulham (A) would then move to 14th/15th May

Those are the only two mid-weeks free unless we're knocked out of Europe, and you know what UEFA are like for having clubs playing midweeks when their comps are on....

Luton Town (H) will have to be 13th/14th/21st Feb, no other options
Re: The FA Cup
January 29, 2024, 05:55:35 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on January 29, 2024, 05:48:04 pm
Has to be Sunday due to Europa League and the International break, so Everton (A) would move

If we won the QF, then Everton would have to be 23rd/24th April

Fulham (A) would then move to 14th/15th May

Those are the only two mid-weeks free unless we're knocked out of Europe, and you know what UEFA are like for having clubs playing midweeks when their comps are on....

Luton Town (H) will have to be 13th/14th/21st Feb, no other options

That Sunday is the Liverpool BTR half marathon. Could be interesting
Re: The FA Cup
January 29, 2024, 06:00:37 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 29, 2024, 05:55:35 pm
That Sunday is the Liverpool BTR half marathon. Could be interesting

Starts 9am though
Or we draw away and it's not relevant :D
Re: The FA Cup
January 30, 2024, 02:58:29 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on January 29, 2024, 05:48:04 pm
Has to be Sunday due to Europa League and the International break, so Everton (A) would move

If we won the QF, then Everton would have to be 23rd/24th April

Fulham (A) would then move to 14th/15th May

Those are the only two mid-weeks free unless we're knocked out of Europe, and you know what UEFA are like for having clubs playing midweeks when their comps are on....

Luton Town (H) will have to be 13th/14th/21st Feb, no other options

So what will happen if both ourselves & Brighton / Villa get to the semis & don't draw each other.
Someone's going to have to play on the Saturday Semi even though they'll have only played Thursday night in the EL.
Re: The FA Cup
January 30, 2024, 06:50:53 pm
Quote from: swoopy on January 30, 2024, 02:58:29 pm
So what will happen if both ourselves & Brighton / Villa get to the semis & don't draw each other.
Someone's going to have to play on the Saturday Semi even though they'll have only played Thursday night in the EL.

They'll cross that bridge when they come to it.. 😂

Maybe use some common sense if we draw a team based up north they give us a neutral ground nearby, doubt it tho
Re: The FA Cup
January 30, 2024, 10:18:17 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on January 30, 2024, 06:50:53 pm
They'll cross that bridge when they come to it.. 😂

Maybe use some common sense if we draw a team based up north they give us a neutral ground nearby, doubt it tho

Don't think they'd be allowed with the club Wembley lot.

We had this debate two years ago when there were no trains for the City semi final
Re: The FA Cup
January 30, 2024, 10:35:46 pm
Quote from: swoopy on January 30, 2024, 02:58:29 pm
So what will happen if both ourselves & Brighton / Villa get to the semis & don't draw each other.
Someone's going to have to play on the Saturday Semi even though they'll have only played Thursday night in the EL.
They'll convince UEFA to move the EL game from Thursday to Wednesday/Tuesday. I am pretty sure it's been done before in similar situations.
Re: The FA Cup
January 30, 2024, 10:37:13 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on January 29, 2024, 05:48:04 pm

Luton Town (H) will have to be 13th/14th/21st Feb, no other options
When do we expect this to be announced? Obviously the 21st makes more sense as 13/14th is only in 2 weeks from today.
Re: The FA Cup
January 31, 2024, 12:30:02 am
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on January 30, 2024, 10:37:13 pm
When do we expect this to be announced? Obviously the 21st makes more sense as 13/14th is only in 2 weeks from today.

God knows
Re: The FA Cup
February 2, 2024, 06:02:46 pm
Confirmed 28th feb
Re: The FA Cup
February 3, 2024, 06:06:48 pm
I've never had to forward a ticket before, am I right in saying you can only forward to friends and family?
Re: The FA Cup
February 3, 2024, 09:04:59 pm
Quote from: Djibriliant on February  3, 2024, 06:06:48 pm
I've never had to forward a ticket before, am I right in saying you can only forward to friends and family?
Yes thats correct, you can distribute to anyone but can only forward to f&f.
Re: The FA Cup
February 4, 2024, 08:55:15 am
Quote from: ABJ on February  3, 2024, 09:04:59 pm
Yes thats correct, you can distribute to anyone but can only forward to f&f.
Thanks for the info. Does that mean you keep the credit if you forward it, but lose the credit if you distribute?
Re: The FA Cup
February 4, 2024, 09:01:58 am
Quote from: Djibriliant on February  3, 2024, 06:06:48 pm
I've never had to forward a ticket before, am I right in saying you can only forward to friends and family?

Your f+f is closed but if someone you know needs to use the ticket, get the to create an account and add you as f+f. New accounts allow this for 14 days.

Unsure if distribution is open for this game but forwarding will be for sure.
Re: The FA Cup
February 4, 2024, 09:07:21 am
Quote from: Djibriliant on February  4, 2024, 08:55:15 am
Thanks for the info. Does that mean you keep the credit if you forward it, but lose the credit if you distribute?
You dont lose the credit for cup matches regardless of if you forward or distribute.
Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 06:54:03 pm
Quote from: ABJ on February  4, 2024, 09:07:21 am
You dont lose the credit for cup matches regardless of if you forward or distribute.

Sorry to tag on, what if you purchase but dont attend for whatever reason. Do you loose the credit. As far as the t&c go it does not mention you will. Obv I will do all
I can to go , but 17th march if we get through is touch or go.
Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 06:59:44 pm
Quote from: kopte4ever on Yesterday at 06:54:03 pm
Sorry to tag on, what if you purchase but dont attend for whatever reason. Do you loose the credit. As far as the t&c go it does not mention you will. Obv I will do all
I can to go , but 17th march if we get through is touch or go.
Apparently not, you only lose the credit if you do not attend a PL Home match.
Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 07:26:37 pm
Quote from: kopte4ever on Yesterday at 06:54:03 pm
Sorry to tag on, what if you purchase but dont attend for whatever reason. Do you loose the credit. As far as the t&c go it does not mention you will. Obv I will do all
I can to go , but 17th march if we get through is touch or go.

Someone I go the game with got confirmation this season from the club via chat that they wouldnt lose the credit for not turning up. They werent well so couldnt get to it
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 01:04:34 pm
FA Cup replay tonight for our 6th round opposition

Would assume the sales notices and acs stuff will follow suit later this week, with ballot results tomorrow perhaps it'll be Thursday
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 01:55:28 pm
Watford winning I presume is better in terms of them taking the smaller amount of tickets.

How many would Watford and Southampton potentially take to Anfield on a Wednesday night?
Logged

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 01:58:45 pm
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 01:55:28 pm
Watford winning I presume is better in terms of them taking the smaller amount of tickets.

How many would Watford and Southampton potentially take to Anfield on a Wednesday night?

I remember in the league one year they took about 900 haha
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 01:58:52 pm
You can't imagine either of them will take too many given it's a Wednesday in the middle of February in a game they'll (likely) not progress.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:01:28 pm
Watford never bring many fans and Southampton is miles away, and its midweek.

Anyone with Norwich will get a ticket easily considering the additional capacity now further seats have been opened.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:02:01 pm
Get that tiny corner finished and stick them there.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:37:06 pm
Reckon Southampton would probably take all the lower tier? Not a badly supported club to be fair

Neither will take the full gargantuan allocation they'll be offered
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:38:12 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 02:37:06 pm
Reckon Southampton would probably take all the lower tier? Not a badly supported club to be fair

Neither will take the full gargantuan allocation they'll be offered

Id be really surprised midweek.
