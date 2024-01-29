Getting ahead of myself I know, but if we reach the quarter finals assume our match would be on the Sunday as we play Europa league on 14 March.



Has to be Sunday due to Europa League and the International break, so Everton (A) would moveIf we won the QF, then Everton would have to be 23rd/24th AprilFulham (A) would then move to 14th/15th MayThose are the only two mid-weeks free unless we're knocked out of Europe, and you know what UEFA are like for having clubs playing midweeks when their comps are on....Luton Town (H) will have to be 13th/14th/21st Feb, no other options