Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 270331 times)

Online 1964allezallezallez

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4280 on: January 29, 2024, 05:10:31 pm »
Getting ahead of myself I know, but if we reach the quarter finals assume our match would be on the Sunday as we play Europa league on 14 March. 
Offline LFCStuart

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4281 on: January 29, 2024, 05:19:28 pm »
Id say yes. I dont think it could be the Monday as thats the start of the international break.
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4282 on: January 29, 2024, 05:48:04 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on January 29, 2024, 05:10:31 pm
Getting ahead of myself I know, but if we reach the quarter finals assume our match would be on the Sunday as we play Europa league on 14 March.

Has to be Sunday due to Europa League and the International break, so Everton (A) would move

If we won the QF, then Everton would have to be 23rd/24th April

Fulham (A) would then move to 14th/15th May

Those are the only two mid-weeks free unless we're knocked out of Europe, and you know what UEFA are like for having clubs playing midweeks when their comps are on....

Luton Town (H) will have to be 13th/14th/21st Feb, no other options
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4283 on: January 29, 2024, 05:55:35 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on January 29, 2024, 05:48:04 pm
Has to be Sunday due to Europa League and the International break, so Everton (A) would move

If we won the QF, then Everton would have to be 23rd/24th April

Fulham (A) would then move to 14th/15th May

Those are the only two mid-weeks free unless we're knocked out of Europe, and you know what UEFA are like for having clubs playing midweeks when their comps are on....

Luton Town (H) will have to be 13th/14th/21st Feb, no other options

That Sunday is the Liverpool BTR half marathon. Could be interesting
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4284 on: January 29, 2024, 06:00:37 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on January 29, 2024, 05:55:35 pm
That Sunday is the Liverpool BTR half marathon. Could be interesting

Starts 9am though
Or we draw away and it's not relevant :D
Offline swoopy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4285 on: January 30, 2024, 02:58:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on January 29, 2024, 05:48:04 pm
Has to be Sunday due to Europa League and the International break, so Everton (A) would move

If we won the QF, then Everton would have to be 23rd/24th April

Fulham (A) would then move to 14th/15th May

Those are the only two mid-weeks free unless we're knocked out of Europe, and you know what UEFA are like for having clubs playing midweeks when their comps are on....

Luton Town (H) will have to be 13th/14th/21st Feb, no other options

So what will happen if both ourselves & Brighton / Villa get to the semis & don't draw each other.
Someone's going to have to play on the Saturday Semi even though they'll have only played Thursday night in the EL.
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4286 on: January 30, 2024, 06:50:53 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on January 30, 2024, 02:58:29 pm
So what will happen if both ourselves & Brighton / Villa get to the semis & don't draw each other.
Someone's going to have to play on the Saturday Semi even though they'll have only played Thursday night in the EL.

They'll cross that bridge when they come to it.. 😂

Maybe use some common sense if we draw a team based up north they give us a neutral ground nearby, doubt it tho
Offline scouser102002

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4287 on: January 30, 2024, 10:18:17 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on January 30, 2024, 06:50:53 pm
They'll cross that bridge when they come to it.. 😂

Maybe use some common sense if we draw a team based up north they give us a neutral ground nearby, doubt it tho

Don't think they'd be allowed with the club Wembley lot.

We had this debate two years ago when there were no trains for the City semi final
Offline MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4288 on: January 30, 2024, 10:35:46 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on January 30, 2024, 02:58:29 pm
So what will happen if both ourselves & Brighton / Villa get to the semis & don't draw each other.
Someone's going to have to play on the Saturday Semi even though they'll have only played Thursday night in the EL.
They'll convince UEFA to move the EL game from Thursday to Wednesday/Tuesday. I am pretty sure it's been done before in similar situations.
Offline MakeUsDreamLFC

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4289 on: January 30, 2024, 10:37:13 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on January 29, 2024, 05:48:04 pm

Luton Town (H) will have to be 13th/14th/21st Feb, no other options
When do we expect this to be announced? Obviously the 21st makes more sense as 13/14th is only in 2 weeks from today.
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4290 on: January 31, 2024, 12:30:02 am »
Quote from: MakeUsDreamLFC on January 30, 2024, 10:37:13 pm
When do we expect this to be announced? Obviously the 21st makes more sense as 13/14th is only in 2 weeks from today.

God knows
Offline swoopy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4291 on: February 2, 2024, 06:02:46 pm »
Confirmed 28th feb
Online Djibriliant

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4292 on: Yesterday at 06:06:48 pm »
I've never had to forward a ticket before, am I right in saying you can only forward to friends and family?
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4293 on: Yesterday at 09:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Djibriliant on Yesterday at 06:06:48 pm
I've never had to forward a ticket before, am I right in saying you can only forward to friends and family?
Yes thats correct, you can distribute to anyone but can only forward to f&f.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online Djibriliant

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 08:55:15 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 09:04:59 pm
Yes thats correct, you can distribute to anyone but can only forward to f&f.
Thanks for the info. Does that mean you keep the credit if you forward it, but lose the credit if you distribute?
Quote from: Red Genius on August 21, 2012, 01:16:08 pm
He wasn't perfect, he made mistakes. But he was genuine. He had the best interests of the club at heart, and gave us a plethora of successful teams that we should have been thankful for.

Online mighty magpie

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4295 on: Today at 09:01:58 am »
Quote from: Djibriliant on Yesterday at 06:06:48 pm
I've never had to forward a ticket before, am I right in saying you can only forward to friends and family?

Your f+f is closed but if someone you know needs to use the ticket, get the to create an account and add you as f+f. New accounts allow this for 14 days.

Unsure if distribution is open for this game but forwarding will be for sure.
Online ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4296 on: Today at 09:07:21 am »
Quote from: Djibriliant on Today at 08:55:15 am
Thanks for the info. Does that mean you keep the credit if you forward it, but lose the credit if you distribute?
You dont lose the credit for cup matches regardless of if you forward or distribute.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
