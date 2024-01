Now saying sold out on match landing page!!



It will say that.Refresh it a couple of times and it will go red again.When you’re in keep refreshing until it goes orange, when it does click ‘select seats for me’ as quickly as you can, if you click the button before anyone else it will basket the ticket, if you don’t it will give you the error message you mentioned.Keep doing that until it baskets one for you, I’ve just done it for 2 mates in the last 5 minutes so they’re atill there.