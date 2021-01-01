« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup

30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4080 on: Yesterday at 09:27:08 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:35:51 pm
That was the kids playing because of the winter break wasn't it?

Yeah, vibe might not be too dissimilar this time haha
30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4081 on: Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:47:43 pm
Theyll try repeatedly until its successful.

If all of those attempts are unsuccessful then theyll send you an email giving you a period of a few days to log in and buy the ticket.

Then if it still fails hunt you down and put your front door through till you pay up 😁
Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4082 on: Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm
Then if it still fails hunt you down and put your front door through till you pay up 😁


They are relentless with it.

I had the wrong card details down once and the account had no money in it, didnt looks at my phone for a few hours and came back to about 10 notifications from them trying to take the payment.  ;D
keano7

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4083 on: Today at 09:03:13 am
Autocup payment taken this morning.
ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4084 on: Today at 10:48:41 am
Credit hunters will all be out in force for this...then will be complaining when they are in a potential ballot for the potential final  ::)
tasmichkata

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4085 on: Today at 10:54:56 am
Nah not a chance, only the mightys who never missed a game in the past 30 years are the always struggling.
DIOJIM

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4086 on: Today at 10:58:36 am
Autocup payment taken this morning off my Barclaycard - no blocks or stoppages, seems to have gone smoothly!
Hij

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4087 on: Today at 11:00:03 am
Was doing some mates and once I changed 2 of the 3 names, it would let me check out including myself even though I'm on the ACS. Feels like a bit of a flaw in the process if anyone can register including those who already have tickets.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4088 on: Today at 11:01:01 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:48:41 am
Credit hunters will all be out in force for this...then will be complaining when they are in a potential ballot for the potential final  ::)

I'll be guaranteed the final and the semi final now and will attend all the homes, so inevitably we go out to some bums away.
redgriffin73

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4089 on: Today at 11:02:49 am
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 10:58:36 am
Autocup payment taken this morning off my Barclaycard - no blocks or stoppages, seems to have gone smoothly!

Amazing how our ACS payments go through fine yet when we try to use the same card to buy tickets in ther sales they fail!
Schmarn

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4090 on: Today at 11:05:09 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:01:01 am
I'll be guaranteed the final and the semi final now and will attend all the homes, so inevitably we go out to some bums away.

Will the Arsenal away plus all home games guarantee a semi and final ticket? Doubt Ill ever get an away game again so I hope so!
Hij

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4091 on: Today at 11:06:54 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:05:09 am
Will the Arsenal away plus all home games guarantee a semi and final ticket? Doubt Ill ever get an away game again so I hope so!
Yes mate.
Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4092 on: Today at 11:07:55 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:05:09 am
Will the Arsenal away plus all home games guarantee a semi and final ticket? Doubt Ill ever get an away game again so I hope so!

Unless they change the policy for the first time in decades then yeah.

Suspect that Arsenal credit will come in more useful for future aways than people seem to think, both Wolves and Brighton's much more modest away allocations went to all members last season so it will likely give you at least a chance so long as we draw someone with 30-40k capacity.
swoopy

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4093 on: Today at 11:25:41 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:48:41 am
Credit hunters will all be out in force for this...then will be complaining when they are in a potential ballot for the potential final  ::)

Registered this morning but quite unsure whether to book a flight or not yet ! Already been offered a few from elsewhere but obvs want my own credit for attending.
The credit situation for cups being allowed to be forwarded and retained is BS.
ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4094 on: Today at 11:34:21 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:25:41 am
Registered this morning but quite unsure whether to book a flight or not yet ! Already been offered a few from elsewhere but obvs want my own credit for attending.
The credit situation for cups being allowed to be forwarded and retained is BS.
Agreed, its a ridiculous situation. You need to book it asap imo, hopefully you'll get to go in your own name but if not, spares will be like confetti for this.
swoopy

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4095 on: Today at 11:36:09 am
West Ham was easy enough to get in the LC in December (although was mid-week), should be similar numbers available for this I'd hope.
Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4096 on: Today at 11:46:22 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:36:09 am
West Ham was easy enough to get in the LC in December (although was mid-week), should be similar numbers available for this I'd hope.

It's actually more tickets available for this than West Ham as Norwich have brought about 3,000 less fans than they did. The other thing to note is that the loyalty for this dates back to Wolves of last year when the ground had about 3,000 less seats and Wolves took 5693 (so less home fans for the Wolves credit).
swoopy

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4097 on: Today at 11:49:14 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:46:22 am
It's actually more tickets available for this than West Ham as Norwich have brought about 3,000 less fans than they did. The other thing to note is that the loyalty for this dates back to Wolves of last year when the ground had about 3,000 less seats and Wolves took 5693 (so less home fans for the Wolves credit).

Interesting! I did go back earlier today to see if I could work out how many Wolves took, but I didn't take into account the lower capacity.
With the unique links will hopefully weed out the bots anyway.
ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4098 on: Today at 12:05:28 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 11:25:41 am
Registered this morning but quite unsure whether to book a flight or not yet ! Already been offered a few from elsewhere but obvs want my own credit for attending.
The credit situation for cups being allowed to be forwarded and retained is BS.

They need to sort this out asap. Itll get to a final and someone might have a ticket and they havnt been the games. Like the league cup if we get there this season

Is there a reason why this hasnt been introduced already? Likely that itll happen soon?
ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4099 on: Today at 12:10:46 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:05:28 pm
They need to sort this out asap. Itll get to a final and someone might have a ticket and they havnt been the games. Like the league cup if we get there this season

Is there a reason why this hasnt been introduced already? Likely that itll happen soon?
Decisions won't be made quickly. I was told on live chat (I've still got the screenshots) that I wouldn't have to pay £42 for my daughter to go to a game that should cost her (me) £9 that a system being in place to sort the price difference was imminent...that was 2.5 seasons ago.

As mad as it sounds, its not on Phil Dutton, decisions are seemingly made way above his head.
red_Mark1980

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4100 on: Today at 12:17:10 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:05:28 pm
They need to sort this out asap. Itll get to a final and someone might have a ticket and they havnt been the games. Like the league cup if we get there this season

Is there a reason why this hasnt been introduced already? Likely that itll happen soon?

It's been happening since we started getting to finals.
G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4101 on: Today at 12:23:02 pm
I'm in the ACS so already sorted. I've just registered interest for the Norwich game in my own season ticket number and it has let me. Does this mean i'm going to be able to buy another ticket - so I can take my lad?

If so, will it keep the 'credit' and a way to get my lad on the ladder? No idea what is going on to be honest!
Hij

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4102 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:23:02 pm
I'm in the ACS so already sorted. I've just registered interest for the Norwich game in my own season ticket number and it has let me. Does this mean i'm going to be able to buy another ticket - so I can take my lad?

If so, will it keep the 'credit' and a way to get my lad on the ladder? No idea what is going on to be honest!
No I don't think so I just don't think they've put a block on you applying to register interest- when you go to purchase on your own card in that sale it won't let you in my opinion.

To get your lad on the ladder, you'd need to sign him for a light membership, register his interest in purchasing and then buy a ticket in the Wednesday 11am sale. If you wanted to be sat together if you're not already on the ACS then you'd have to wait till Wednesday to purchase together (which is a bit of a risk).
G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4103 on: Today at 12:27:51 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:24:19 pm
No I don't think so I just don't think they've put a block on you applying to register interest- when you go to purchase on your own card in that sale it won't let you in my opinion.

To get your lad on the ladder, you'd need to sign him for a light membership, register his interest in purchasing and then buy a ticket in the Wednesday 11am sale. If you wanted to be sat together if you're not already on the ACS then you'd have to wait till Wednesday to purchase together (which is a bit of a risk).
I tried to use my lads membership but it wouldn't let me proceed. When I chose my membership it did.
swoopy

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4104 on: Today at 12:33:44 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:27:51 pm
I tried to use my lads membership but it wouldn't let me proceed. When I chose my membership it did.
m
You need to select the correct age bracket. Did you do that for him ?
upthereds1993

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4105 on: Today at 12:39:56 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:27:51 pm
I tried to use my lads membership but it wouldn't let me proceed. When I chose my membership it did.

How old's your lad?

If he qualifies for a junior ticket it might be that the club don't allow members of a certain age to purchase / attend games without an adult. Probably something you'd be best speaking to them on Livechat about
mighty magpie

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4106 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm
Can i buy on an account for norwich if a ticket has been forwarded to me?
G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4107 on: Today at 01:16:48 pm
Ta lads, just been on the live chat. He can't buy one because it's only a general admission pass - hence why it wouldn't let me. It also won't let me buy a ticket when I try next week
Hij

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4108 on: Today at 01:19:13 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 01:16:48 pm
Ta lads, just been on the live chat. He can't buy one because it's only a general admission pass - hence why it wouldn't let me. It also won't let me buy a ticket when I try next week
Yeah to build credits he needs the light membership at £26.99 per season. Must be a lovely guaranteed income they get from that! Wild if someone's only doing domestic cup games as a percentage per game. If we got knocked out vs Norwich it's basically double the ticket price.

Depends on affordability though really, if you can afford the £26.99 and to get him the odd ticket in the FA Cup then if you can build his credits to match yours, barring some misfortune like United in the 3rd round at home etc, then you'd be able to go to most FA Cup home games together season after season (or alternatively just enter together in the ACS every year).
Djibriliant

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4109 on: Today at 01:26:58 pm
I've registered for 4, hoping this is a good opportunity to take my two kids to their first game.
mighty magpie

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4110 on: Today at 01:29:36 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:19:13 pm
Yeah to build credits he needs the light membership at £26.99 per season. Must be a lovely guaranteed income they get from that! Wild if someone's only doing domestic cup games as a percentage per game. If we got knocked out vs Norwich it's basically double the ticket price.

Depends on affordability though really, if you can afford the £26.99 and to get him the odd ticket in the FA Cup then if you can build his credits to match yours, barring some misfortune like United in the 3rd round at home etc, then you'd be able to go to most FA Cup home games together season after season (or alternatively just enter together in the ACS every year).

Now reduced to £15 for remainder of season
30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4111 on: Today at 01:39:02 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:10:46 pm
Decisions won't be made quickly. I was told on live chat (I've still got the screenshots) that I wouldn't have to pay £42 for my daughter to go to a game that should cost her (me) £9 that a system being in place to sort the price difference was imminent...that was 2.5 seasons ago.

As mad as it sounds, its not on Phil Dutton, decisions are seemingly made way above his head.

You're right, seems to be

Not saying I agree with the upgrade/downgrade situation or the reason why it is how it is.... but for those who don't know, there's 2 main reason the feature is not currently implemented

1) More adults send tickets to concessions, than the other way round... reduces income for the club

2) Club could sell a ticket in July/November then in December/May have to refund a portion of that ticket because someone's forwarded to a Child/YA/O65. It makes the accounting/cashflow/budgeting side of things difficult not knowing how much you may need to refund quite a considerable distance in future, or just in general I guess as its applicable for every feature, no doubt a transaction cost on their side too to fork out for if its not done using ticket cash.
Hij

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4112 on: Today at 01:57:33 pm
Quote from: mighty magpie on Today at 01:29:36 pm
Now reduced to £15 for remainder of season
Fair play, wasn't aware of that!
Hij

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4113 on: Today at 01:59:03 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:39:02 pm
You're right, seems to be

Not saying I agree with the upgrade/downgrade situation or the reason why it is how it is.... but for those who don't know, there's 2 main reason the feature is not currently implemented

1) More adults send tickets to concessions, than the other way round... reduces income for the club

2) Club could sell a ticket in July/November then in December/May have to refund a portion of that ticket because someone's forwarded to a Child/YA/O65. It makes the accounting/cashflow/budgeting side of things difficult not knowing how much you may need to refund quite a considerable distance in future, or just in general I guess as its applicable for every feature, no doubt a transaction cost on their side too to fork out for if its not done using ticket cash.

Fair but annoying taking a ticket off a mate for a match and paying an adult price for my 6 year old daughter. Hope she appreciates it when she's older ;D
G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4114 on: Today at 02:36:25 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:19:13 pm
Yeah to build credits he needs the light membership at £26.99 per season. Must be a lovely guaranteed income they get from that! Wild if someone's only doing domestic cup games as a percentage per game. If we got knocked out vs Norwich it's basically double the ticket price.

Depends on affordability though really, if you can afford the £26.99 and to get him the odd ticket in the FA Cup then if you can build his credits to match yours, barring some misfortune like United in the 3rd round at home etc, then you'd be able to go to most FA Cup home games together season after season (or alternatively just enter together in the ACS every year).
I've got another season ticket roughly position 1700 so that'll be his when he is about 30 I guess (he's 8 now).

He gets enough games through mates not going. Still only a yound lad so won't bother with the membership yet, give him a few more years and see where that season ticket is on the list and go from there.

Nice one anyway mate
ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4115 on: Today at 02:39:18 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:59:03 pm
Fair but annoying taking a ticket off a mate for a match and paying an adult price for my 6 year old daughter. Hope she appreciates it when she's older ;D
She will Tom, 1 day  ;) My daughter is in a similar boat, she did every league home bar 2 last season and around 10/19 aways with me. She'll thank me one day, I hope!
DanS

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4116 on: Today at 04:22:47 pm
Made 2 reservations on our season tickets, adult and child. I had to select adult ticket when doing it on the child season ticket, very strange.
red_Mark1980

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4117 on: Today at 04:28:51 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 02:36:25 pm
I've got another season ticket roughly position 1700 so that'll be his when he is about 30 I guess (he's 8 now).

He gets enough games through mates not going. Still only a yound lad so won't bother with the membership yet, give him a few more years and see where that season ticket is on the list and go from there.

Nice one anyway mate

I'm not having a go. But when did you go on the waiting list?
Hij

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #4118 on: Today at 05:54:04 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 02:36:25 pm
I've got another season ticket roughly position 1700 so that'll be his when he is about 30 I guess (he's 8 now).

He gets enough games through mates not going. Still only a yound lad so won't bother with the membership yet, give him a few more years and see where that season ticket is on the list and go from there.

Nice one anyway mate
Yeah fair play, obviously well versed already, didn't mean to come across patrionising if I did -was just trying to be helpful mate. Hope you get him into Norwich anyway.
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 02:39:18 pm
She will Tom, 1 day  ;) My daughter is in a similar boat, she did every league home bar 2 last season and around 10/19 aways with me. She'll thank me one day, I hope!

If you're ever looking to adopt? ;D

Nah fair play man, I'm sure she will, lots of memories.
