Decisions won't be made quickly. I was told on live chat (I've still got the screenshots) that I wouldn't have to pay £42 for my daughter to go to a game that should cost her (me) £9 that a system being in place to sort the price difference was imminent...that was 2.5 seasons ago.



As mad as it sounds, its not on Phil Dutton, decisions are seemingly made way above his head.



You're right, seems to beNot saying I agree with the upgrade/downgrade situation or the reason why it is how it is.... but for those who don't know, there's 2 main reason the feature is not currently implemented1) More adults send tickets to concessions, than the other way round... reduces income for the club2) Club could sell a ticket in July/November then in December/May have to refund a portion of that ticket because someone's forwarded to a Child/YA/O65. It makes the accounting/cashflow/budgeting side of things difficult not knowing how much you may need to refund quite a considerable distance in future, or just in general I guess as its applicable for every feature, no doubt a transaction cost on their side too to fork out for if its not done using ticket cash.