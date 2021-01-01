Ta lads, just been on the live chat. He can't buy one because it's only a general admission pass - hence why it wouldn't let me. It also won't let me buy a ticket when I try next week



Yeah to build credits he needs the light membership at £26.99 per season. Must be a lovely guaranteed income they get from that! Wild if someone's only doing domestic cup games as a percentage per game. If we got knocked out vs Norwich it's basically double the ticket price.Depends on affordability though really, if you can afford the £26.99 and to get him the odd ticket in the FA Cup then if you can build his credits to match yours, barring some misfortune like United in the 3rd round at home etc, then you'd be able to go to most FA Cup home games together season after season (or alternatively just enter together in the ACS every year).