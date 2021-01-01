That was the kids playing because of the winter break wasn't it?
Theyll try repeatedly until its successful.If all of those attempts are unsuccessful then theyll send you an email giving you a period of a few days to log in and buy the ticket.
Then if it still fails hunt you down and put your front door through till you pay up 😁
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Credit hunters will all be out in force for this...then will be complaining when they are in a potential ballot for the potential final
Autocup payment taken this morning off my Barclaycard - no blocks or stoppages, seems to have gone smoothly!
I'll be guaranteed the final and the semi final now and will attend all the homes, so inevitably we go out to some bums away.
Will the Arsenal away plus all home games guarantee a semi and final ticket? Doubt Ill ever get an away game again so I hope so!
Registered this morning but quite unsure whether to book a flight or not yet ! Already been offered a few from elsewhere but obvs want my own credit for attending.The credit situation for cups being allowed to be forwarded and retained is BS.
West Ham was easy enough to get in the LC in December (although was mid-week), should be similar numbers available for this I'd hope.
It's actually more tickets available for this than West Ham as Norwich have brought about 3,000 less fans than they did. The other thing to note is that the loyalty for this dates back to Wolves of last year when the ground had about 3,000 less seats and Wolves took 5693 (so less home fans for the Wolves credit).
