no news yet from lfc on their site for acs fa cup :https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/auto-cup-scheme-information/ticket-pricesynwa
Oh yes there is https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-norwich-city-28-jan-2024-0230pm-319
A register of interest process will be trialled for this sale. REGISTRATIONRegistration will be available online from 10am Friday January 19 until 7.30am Monday January 22 ONLY. Please note: This is not a ballot; tickets will be available to purchase on a first come first served basis and no guarantee can be given to all who apply. TICKET SALESupporters who register will be sent a unique link on Tuesday January 23, which will allow them to access the ticketing site when the ticket sale opens at 11am Wednesday January 24. STADIUM ACCESS Anfield uses NFC near field communication for stadium entry and all tickets will be digital on a smartphone in the form of an NFC pass. NFC is compatible with iPhone 6 and above and most Android/Google phones. ALL tickets purchased during this sale must be downloaded to a smart phone
Interesting:Assume the above is aimed at making it harder for bots etc.If I have a unique link can I open it in multiple browsers to try and get a better queue position?
Might have missed it but anyone know when the ACS payment comes out for the FA Cup? Just making plans etc!
they do this for a home fa cup 4th round tie but no requisite for the away sales that drop haha
Says its a trial, think you'll find it'll be applied across the board if succesful
I must be missing the joke?
His point is that they have introduced this for a match which should be reasonably easy to get a ticket for but not for the away game against Arsenal where about 2,000 tickets were on sale between 50 odd thousand people trying to get them.
A home fixture with 'low stakes' if the processes cocks up is probably the best place to start with this tbf Imagine the uproar if links didnt work on the away game, compared to an fa cup 4th round where the away team has give us 6k back. Probably the best fixture to do this since Leicester in the league cup
So why not do a sale for unsuccessful auto cup registrations!? Still no news on full capacity amd where are the prices for Norwich!?
Priceshttps://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices/cup-price-update
I know I was being sarcastic! This is a great move by the club
£26 for 304 in the Kop, can't complain with that
Prices are £10 higher than they should be imo
I'm used to paying over £50 for the Main Stand so it seemed cheap to me FFS *for PL games I should add
I remember Shrewsbury town in the replay being £5 for young adults and £10 for adults! £1 kids tickets in the league cup at norwich away etc
The good old days for my bank balance
Going Dugout hospo for this, mates got 4 seasies in there but fancied a game on the kop so swapped for the free upgrade
Not a bad swap just to get a free match day programme
Also a better selection of pre match bevs than the piss they serve called carlsberg in 305
Give me 6 cans of Tyskie on the wall over either of those options
So why not do a sale for unsuccessful auto cup registrations!?
They have a separate sale for those with wolves?
