Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 253341 times)

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4040 on: Today at 01:57:35 pm »
no news yet from lfc on their site for acs fa cup :

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/auto-cup-scheme-information/ticket-prices

ynwa
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4041 on: Today at 02:04:12 pm »
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4042 on: Today at 02:05:34 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 02:04:12 pm
Oh yes there is

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-norwich-city-28-jan-2024-0230pm-319

Interesting:

Quote
A register of interest process will be trialled for this sale. 

REGISTRATION

Registration will be available online from 10am Friday January 19 until 7.30am Monday January 22 ONLY.

Please note: This is not a ballot; tickets will be available to purchase on a first come first served basis and no guarantee can be given to all who apply. 

TICKET SALE

Supporters who register will be sent a unique link on Tuesday January 23, which will allow them to access the ticketing site when the ticket sale opens at 11am Wednesday January 24.

STADIUM ACCESS

Anfield uses NFC near field communication for stadium entry and all tickets will be digital on a smartphone in the form of an NFC pass.

NFC is compatible with iPhone 6 and above and most Android/Google phones.

ALL tickets purchased during this sale must be downloaded to a smart phone

Assume the above is aimed at making it harder for bots etc.

If I have a unique link can I open it in multiple browsers to try and get a better queue position?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4043 on: Today at 02:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:05:34 pm
Interesting:

Assume the above is aimed at making it harder for bots etc.

If I have a unique link can I open it in multiple browsers to try and get a better queue position?

No unique link is only 1 time maybe twice as they expect people to maybe click by mistake(at a guess) but I have seen people get invalid queue number from trying multiple browsers and need to go the live chat to sort
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 02:20:39 pm »
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 01:48:15 pm
Might have missed it but anyone know when the ACS payment comes out for the FA Cup? Just making plans etc!

Auto Cup Scheme payments will be taken from Thursday 18 January until Monday 22 January
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 02:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:05:34 pm
Interesting:

Assume the above is aimed at making it harder for bots etc.

If I have a unique link can I open it in multiple browsers to try and get a better queue position?

they do this for a home fa cup 4th round tie but no requisite for the away sales that drop haha
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 02:26:44 pm »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on Today at 02:26:00 pm
they do this for a home fa cup 4th round tie but no requisite for the away sales that drop haha

Says its a trial, think you'll find it'll be applied across the board if succesful
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4047 on: Today at 02:29:13 pm »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on Today at 02:26:00 pm
they do this for a home fa cup 4th round tie but no requisite for the away sales that drop haha

I must be missing the joke?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4048 on: Today at 02:29:48 pm »
Quote from: LFCagro77 on Today at 02:26:00 pm
they do this for a home fa cup 4th round tie but no requisite for the away sales that drop haha

Tickets for The FA Cup Semi-Final vs Manchester United will be sold to qualifying supporters successful in the Royal Rumble scheduled to take place on Walton Breck Road on Friday, 5th April.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4049 on: Today at 02:29:51 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:26:44 pm
Says its a trial, think you'll find it'll be applied across the board if succesful

hopefully
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4050 on: Today at 02:30:35 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:29:13 pm
I must be missing the joke?

His point is that they have introduced this for a match which should be reasonably easy to get a ticket for but not for the away game against Arsenal where about 2,000 tickets were on sale between 50 odd thousand people trying to get them.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4051 on: Today at 02:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:30:35 pm
His point is that they have introduced this for a match which should be reasonably easy to get a ticket for but not for the away game against Arsenal where about 2,000 tickets were on sale between 50 odd thousand people trying to get them.

A home fixture with 'low stakes' if the processes cocks up is probably the best place to start with this tbf

Imagine the uproar if links didnt work on the away game, compared to an fa cup 4th round where the away team has give us 6k back. Probably the best fixture to do this since Leicester in the league cup
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4052 on: Today at 02:38:25 pm »
yes kick in the teeth for those with terrible numbers in the arsenal sales that they do this so soon after

the links worked great so far, fairer process all round. good work lfc

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4053 on: Today at 02:38:50 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:34:19 pm
A home fixture with 'low stakes' if the processes cocks up is probably the best place to start with this tbf

Imagine the uproar if links didnt work on the away game, compared to an fa cup 4th round where the away team has give us 6k back. Probably the best fixture to do this since Leicester in the league cup

No I do get that and actually agree, I was just explaining the joke.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4054 on: Today at 02:40:25 pm »
So why not do a sale for unsuccessful auto cup registrations!?
Still no news on full capacity amd where are the prices for Norwich!?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4055 on: Today at 02:40:30 pm »
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4056 on: Today at 02:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:30:35 pm
His point is that they have introduced this for a match which should be reasonably easy to get a ticket for but not for the away game against Arsenal where about 2,000 tickets were on sale between 50 odd thousand people trying to get them.

I know I was being sarcastic!  This is a great move by the club
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4057 on: Today at 02:47:19 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:40:25 pm
So why not do a sale for unsuccessful auto cup registrations!?
Still no news on full capacity amd where are the prices for Norwich!?

Prices

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices/cup-price-update
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4058 on: Today at 02:50:12 pm »
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4059 on: Today at 02:51:03 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:41:14 pm
I know I was being sarcastic!  This is a great move by the club

Agreed
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4060 on: Today at 02:56:40 pm »
£26 for 304 in the Kop, can't complain with that  :)
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4061 on: Today at 03:00:44 pm »
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 02:56:40 pm
£26 for 304 in the Kop, can't complain with that  :)

Prices are £10 higher than they should be imo
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4062 on: Today at 03:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on Today at 03:00:44 pm
Prices are £10 higher than they should be imo

tbf I thought they're a little high compared to normal
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4063 on: Today at 03:14:09 pm »
I'm used to paying over £50 for the Main Stand so it seemed cheap to me FFS  :D

*for PL games I should add
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4064 on: Today at 03:25:11 pm »
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 03:14:09 pm
I'm used to paying over £50 for the Main Stand so it seemed cheap to me FFS  :D

*for PL games I should add

I remember Shrewsbury town in the replay being £5 for young adults and £10 for adults! :D

£1 kids tickets in the league cup at norwich away etc
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4065 on: Today at 03:28:21 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:25:11 pm
I remember Shrewsbury town in the replay being £5 for young adults and £10 for adults! :D

£1 kids tickets in the league cup at norwich away etc
The good old days for my bank balance
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4066 on: Today at 03:34:09 pm »
Quote from: DIOJIM on Today at 02:56:40 pm
£26 for 304 in the Kop, can't complain with that  :)

£27 for 105.

I think they were that price two years ago when we played them in the Cup, and they were in a higher league then
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4067 on: Today at 03:36:50 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 03:28:21 pm
The good old days for my bank balance

I miss them young adult tickets

Going Dugout hospo for this, mates got 4 seasies in there but fancied a game on the kop so swapped for the free upgrade
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4068 on: Today at 04:06:57 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:36:50 pm
Going Dugout hospo for this, mates got 4 seasies in there but fancied a game on the kop so swapped for the free upgrade
Not a bad swap just to get a free match day programme
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4069 on: Today at 04:16:05 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 04:06:57 pm
Not a bad swap just to get a free match day programme

Free food and half time pints

Also a better selection of pre match bevs than the piss they serve called carlsberg in 305
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4070 on: Today at 04:17:32 pm »
Mine's just been taken out, £24 for Kop 202.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4071 on: Today at 04:36:06 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 04:16:05 pm
Also a better selection of pre match bevs than the piss they serve called carlsberg in 305

Give me 6 cans of Tyskie on the wall over either of those options
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4072 on: Today at 05:00:21 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:47:19 pm
Prices

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices/cup-price-update

I decided to sit in the main stand for at least one comp this year so I could sit down haha.

The price difference thoughno wonder everyone goes for the kop even though some arent bothered either way
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4073 on: Today at 05:47:25 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 04:36:06 pm
Give me 6 cans of Tyskie on the wall over either of those options


888 reds
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4074 on: Today at 06:35:51 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:25:11 pm
I remember Shrewsbury town in the replay being £5 for young adults and £10 for adults! :D



That was the kids playing because of the winter break wasn't it?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4075 on: Today at 06:48:17 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:40:25 pm
So why not do a sale for unsuccessful auto cup registrations!?

They have a separate sale for those with wolves?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4076 on: Today at 07:05:41 pm »
Quote from: SnowGoon on Today at 06:48:17 pm
They have a separate sale for those with wolves?

Think everyone with Wolves got sorted on the ACS, I dont have Wolves but was able to apply for the ACs and was unsuccessful.

Suspect it shouldnt matter, plenty of tickets so Id hope anyone who can put the time in will get sorted.
