Re: The FA Cup
Today at 01:57:35 pm
no news yet from lfc on their site for acs fa cup :

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/auto-cup-scheme-information/ticket-prices

ynwa
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:04:12 pm
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:05:34 pm
Oh yes there is

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/tickets-availability/liverpool-fc-v-norwich-city-28-jan-2024-0230pm-319

Interesting:

A register of interest process will be trialled for this sale. 

REGISTRATION

Registration will be available online from 10am Friday January 19 until 7.30am Monday January 22 ONLY.

Please note: This is not a ballot; tickets will be available to purchase on a first come first served basis and no guarantee can be given to all who apply. 

TICKET SALE

Supporters who register will be sent a unique link on Tuesday January 23, which will allow them to access the ticketing site when the ticket sale opens at 11am Wednesday January 24.

STADIUM ACCESS

Anfield uses NFC near field communication for stadium entry and all tickets will be digital on a smartphone in the form of an NFC pass.

NFC is compatible with iPhone 6 and above and most Android/Google phones.

ALL tickets purchased during this sale must be downloaded to a smart phone

Assume the above is aimed at making it harder for bots etc.

If I have a unique link can I open it in multiple browsers to try and get a better queue position?
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:12:51 pm
Assume the above is aimed at making it harder for bots etc.

If I have a unique link can I open it in multiple browsers to try and get a better queue position?

No unique link is only 1 time maybe twice as they expect people to maybe click by mistake(at a guess) but I have seen people get invalid queue number from trying multiple browsers and need to go the live chat to sort
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:20:39 pm
Might have missed it but anyone know when the ACS payment comes out for the FA Cup? Just making plans etc!

Auto Cup Scheme payments will be taken from Thursday 18 January until Monday 22 January
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:26:00 pm
If I have a unique link can I open it in multiple browsers to try and get a better queue position?

they do this for a home fa cup 4th round tie but no requisite for the away sales that drop haha
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:26:44 pm
they do this for a home fa cup 4th round tie but no requisite for the away sales that drop haha

Says its a trial, think you'll find it'll be applied across the board if succesful
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:29:13 pm
I must be missing the joke?
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:29:48 pm
Tickets for The FA Cup Semi-Final vs Manchester United will be sold to qualifying supporters successful in the Royal Rumble scheduled to take place on Walton Breck Road on Friday, 5th April.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:29:51 pm
Says its a trial, think you'll find it'll be applied across the board if succesful

hopefully
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:30:35 pm
His point is that they have introduced this for a match which should be reasonably easy to get a ticket for but not for the away game against Arsenal where about 2,000 tickets were on sale between 50 odd thousand people trying to get them.
Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:34:19 pm
A home fixture with 'low stakes' if the processes cocks up is probably the best place to start with this tbf

Imagine the uproar if links didnt work on the away game, compared to an fa cup 4th round where the away team has give us 6k back. Probably the best fixture to do this since Leicester in the league cup
