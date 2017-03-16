His point is that they have introduced this for a match which should be reasonably easy to get a ticket for but not for the away game against Arsenal where about 2,000 tickets were on sale between 50 odd thousand people trying to get them.



A home fixture with 'low stakes' if the processes cocks up is probably the best place to start with this tbfImagine the uproar if links didnt work on the away game, compared to an fa cup 4th round where the away team has give us 6k back. Probably the best fixture to do this since Leicester in the league cup