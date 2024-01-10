« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 249775 times)

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4000 on: January 10, 2024, 04:12:00 pm »
Hopefully beat them then, be arsed with a scrap for a ticket.
Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4001 on: January 10, 2024, 04:15:01 pm »
The segregation in upper tier will have a few options, they'll have to use the 9k one (where shutters go across on concourse) ?

No offence, but have you been in the Upper, its open plan across the concourse
for the test event some of the facilities (t-Bars) were clearly not ready/finished.

but for the most recent game against Newcastle, there was NO signs of any segregation for future games
in fact there's a bar right in the middle of the concourse that was blocked off for the test event.

if anything I'd say they would get either the whole end  (top and bottom minus the hospitality blocks)
or possibly what Fulham have got (the usual home side) plus the upper
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,877
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4002 on: January 10, 2024, 04:56:53 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on January 10, 2024, 04:15:01 pm
The segregation in upper tier will have a few options, they'll have to use the 9k one (where shutters go across on concourse) ?

No offence, but have you been in the Upper, its open plan across the concourse
for the test event some of the facilities (t-Bars) were clearly not ready/finished.

but for the most recent game against Newcastle, there was NO signs of any segregation for future games
in fact there's a bar right in the middle of the concourse that was blocked off for the test event.

if anything I'd say they would get either the whole end  (top and bottom minus the hospitality blocks)
or possibly what Fulham have got (the usual home side) plus the upper

The whole end without hospo would be about 11-12k. They aren't getting that  ;D ;D

The max fa cup away allocation is the whole of the lower - 6k. Plus 3k in the upper if they want it - there is segregation options in the upper.
I have attached a screenshot I took when I signed up to ACS, you can see exactly what the max 9k is, and where hospo is as well.

Logged

Online bignred84

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4003 on: January 10, 2024, 05:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on January 10, 2024, 04:56:53 pm
The whole end without hospo would be about 11-12k. They aren't getting that  ;D ;D

The max fa cup away allocation is the whole of the lower - 6k. Plus 3k in the upper if they want it - there is segregation options in the upper.
I have attached a screenshot I took when I signed up to ACS, you can see exactly what the max 9k is, and where hospo is as well.


or maybe just give the the first few blocks in the Lower KK.
sure they have done this before for other games

much easier to manage, with segregation in several ways.

again I'd say have you seen the Upper Anny concourse, there's a bar in situ smack bang in the middle of it
there's nothing like the lower Anny in terms of segregation gates at all in the upper to block off either a third or 50% of it.

weather that's something to be added later, maybe cutting through the T-bar in the middle

**although saying that the T-bar is in the middle of the last 2 orange blocks
so they could put some temporary segregation up I suppose
« Last Edit: January 10, 2024, 05:20:50 pm by bignred84 »
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,877
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4004 on: January 10, 2024, 11:08:53 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on January 10, 2024, 05:16:41 pm
or maybe just give the the first few blocks in the Lower KK.
sure they have done this before for other games

much easier to manage, with segregation in several ways.

again I'd say have you seen the Upper Anny concourse, there's a bar in situ smack bang in the middle of it
there's nothing like the lower Anny in terms of segregation gates at all in the upper to block off either a third or 50% of it.

weather that's something to be added later, maybe cutting through the T-bar in the middle

**although saying that the T-bar is in the middle of the last 2 orange blocks
so they could put some temporary segregation up I suppose

Yes I went to the test event
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4005 on: January 11, 2024, 07:53:51 am »
There's definitely segregation shutters between AU5 and 6.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,035
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4006 on: January 11, 2024, 09:54:25 am »
Quote from: emitime on January 11, 2024, 07:53:51 am
There's definitely segregation shutters between AU5 and 6.

Yes there is, ive seen them down

but others will tell you they dont exist
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,235
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4007 on: January 11, 2024, 04:20:43 pm »
Sunday 2.30pm KO on ITV.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,258
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4008 on: January 11, 2024, 04:34:33 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 11, 2024, 04:20:43 pm
Sunday 2.30pm KO on ITV.

Makes sense. EFCs potential game needs to be on the Saturday (as they play the following Tuesday), so they may have had to think ahead to that possibility when deciding days.
Logged

Offline DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 844
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4009 on: January 12, 2024, 11:37:34 am »
Auto-Cup payments likely on 18th or is the 19th more likely?
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,035
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4010 on: January 12, 2024, 12:08:38 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on January 12, 2024, 11:37:34 am
Auto-Cup payments likely on 18th or is the 19th more likely?

I'd hope the club decide the pricing structure prior to the replay being played
Logged

Offline Joff123

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • They say our days our numbered
    • Twitter
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4011 on: January 12, 2024, 02:18:34 pm »
Do we think this will drop to members/STs?
Logged

Online tgi91

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4012 on: January 12, 2024, 04:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Joff123 on January 12, 2024, 02:18:34 pm
Do we think this will drop to members/STs?

100%
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,550
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4013 on: January 12, 2024, 05:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Joff123 on January 12, 2024, 02:18:34 pm
Do we think this will drop to members/STs?
Yes it will although no doubt it will be the same shit show as it was for the Arsenal cup match with the bots hoovering them all up whilst the genuine supporters get blocked for refreshing.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Joff123

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • They say our days our numbered
    • Twitter
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4014 on: January 12, 2024, 09:04:01 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on January 12, 2024, 05:28:28 pm
Yes it will although no doubt it will be the same shit show as it was for the Arsenal cup match with the bots hoovering them all up whilst the genuine supporters get blocked for refreshing.

Missed out on the FA Cup 21/22 even though I had the away credits by forgetting to do the ACS... and can sense another final so need the homes.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,550
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4015 on: January 12, 2024, 09:27:56 pm »
Quote from: Joff123 on January 12, 2024, 09:04:01 pm
Missed out on the FA Cup 21/22 even though I had the away credits by forgetting to do the ACS... and can sense another final so need the homes.
Ahh shite that, good luck for when it drops mate.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Folkestonebaddie

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 11:04:04 am »
Hi when do they set the price for this?  Is it after wed when we know our opponents?
Logged

Online wild_wild_wild

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 11:47:19 am »
Had to denounce my 12 years fa cup loyalty to enter the ACS ballot with my kids. Was unsuccessful. Hope all three of us can get sorted in the drop.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 