The whole end without hospo would be about 11-12k. They aren't getting that
The max fa cup away allocation is the whole of the lower - 6k. Plus 3k in the upper if they want it - there is segregation options in the upper.
I have attached a screenshot I took when I signed up to ACS, you can see exactly what the max 9k is, and where hospo is as well.
or maybe just give the the first few blocks in the Lower KK.
sure they have done this before for other games
much easier to manage, with segregation in several ways.
again I'd say have you seen the Upper Anny concourse, there's a bar in situ smack bang in the middle of it
there's nothing like the lower Anny in terms of segregation gates at all in the upper to block off either a third or 50% of it.
weather that's something to be added later, maybe cutting through the T-bar in the middle
**although saying that the T-bar is in the middle of the last 2 orange blocks
so they could put some temporary segregation up I suppose