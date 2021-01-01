« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 238166 times)

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,785
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 10:14:15 pm »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 11:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm
Sounds like all of them

https://tfl.gov.uk/campaign/strikes

If they go ahead

Will keep an eye on it, cheers
Logged

Offline nfletcher23

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3842 on: Today at 06:07:21 am »
If the strikes go ahead best plan for parking? Was going to park at Cockfosters and tube down but no idea now  :butt
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,865
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3843 on: Today at 08:53:04 am »
Quote from: nfletcher23 on Today at 06:07:21 am
If the strikes go ahead best plan for parking? Was going to park at Cockfosters and tube down but no idea now  :butt

If you want to park outside, look at the national rail services to Finsbury park, Drayton park or Highbury & Islington. There is a rail line that runs from Welwyn Garden City to them, via places like Potters Bar & New Barnet.
Don't know timings on Sunday, but you could look at them as an alternative if the strike happens

EDIT: Sorry these appear to be mid week only
« Last Edit: Today at 08:55:17 am by Craig S »
Logged

Offline SDFKOP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We've conquered all of Europe...
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3844 on: Today at 02:40:59 pm »
Just had the email with NFC attached 👌
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,177
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3845 on: Today at 02:41:49 pm »
Quote from: SDFKOP on Today at 02:40:59 pm
Just had the email with NFC attached 👌

Same.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3846 on: Today at 02:49:35 pm »
Quote from: SDFKOP on Today at 02:40:59 pm
Just had the email with NFC attached 👌

Yep
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3847 on: Today at 03:09:24 pm »
Anyone know if I can have two on the same phone for this, going with my dad and its easier than fucking around sending it over to him and working out how to download it on Android (which Ive never used).
Logged

Offline monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3848 on: Today at 03:27:40 pm »
Here's the definitive on the tube strikes

Planned strike action will affect Tube services between Sunday 7 and Friday 12 January. If the strike action goes ahead:
   On Sunday 7 January, Tube services will close earlier than normal. Customers are advised to complete Tube journeys by 17:30
   From Monday 8 until Thursday 11 January, severe disruption is expected, with little to no service expected to run
   On Friday 12 January, Tube services will start later than normal with a good service expected by midday
London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR, tram, bus and National Rail services are not involved in this strike action. Some services will be much busier than normal and affected by station closures where stations also serve London Underground lines. Queuing and one-way systems may be in place.

Effectively means the tube options back to Euston are fucked  - is an option to get the overground from Highbury and Islington to Camden road and walk down which is about a mile as opposed to the 2 and a half mile hike from the Emirates. Loads of bus options too if you head over towards Upper Street further along from  the Union Chapel where the traffic will be clearer
Logged
+6 ticket exchange

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,121
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3849 on: Today at 03:28:00 pm »
Quote from: nfletcher23 on Today at 06:07:21 am
If the strikes go ahead best plan for parking? Was going to park at Cockfosters and tube down but no idea now  :butt

Park at Radlett/Elstree & Borehamwood/Mill Hill Broadway - get Thameslink to West Hampstead Thameslink, 1 minute walk to West Hampstead Overground station then London Overground to Highbury & Islington

London Overground not affected by the strikes and these three aren't too far off the M1
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,865
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3850 on: Today at 03:30:36 pm »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Today at 03:27:40 pm


Effectively means the tube options back to Euston are fucked


This bbc article says it is going to be running later for the lines serving the Emirates:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-67868906.amp



 
Quote
On Sunday, 7 January, Tube services will end earlier than normal. Customers are advised to complete Tube journeys by 17:30, although lines serving the Emirates will try to remain open longer. Football fans are encouraged to make their way straight to the trains after the match as services will start to close from 1930 on those lines
Logged

Offline monkeyharris

  • Best Monkey In Show
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3851 on: Today at 03:43:27 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 03:30:36 pm
This bbc article says it is going to be running later for the lines serving the Emirates:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-67868906.amp



 
Defund the BBC!

Doesn't give much  too hope here though does it
Piccadilly from Arsenal back to KX or Victoria to Euston   - both stations with mad arse q systems - game over at 18.30 ....gonna be tight getting on before last train leaves?

Logged
+6 ticket exchange

Online Christy Phelan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3852 on: Today at 03:51:15 pm »
Heading back to Tottenham Hale myself.  Says one hour moderate walk so might just do this. 
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,865
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3853 on: Today at 03:54:16 pm »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Today at 03:43:27 pm
Defund the BBC!

Doesn't give much  too hope here though does it
Piccadilly from Arsenal back to KX or Victoria to Euston   - both stations with mad arse q systems - game over at 18.30 ....gonna be tight getting on before last train leaves?


Yes, I normally go for a pint somewhere first, but will just walk back to Euston. Not standing in those queues
Logged

Offline Tiger Tony

  • Ginger knob who used to be barred from the Crows Nest. Will scweam and scweam and scweam if he doesn't get a Cardiff ticket. Aluminium. Thinks he's clever.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,362
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3854 on: Today at 04:23:04 pm »
Had 2 of my 3 NFC ticket emails. Anyone else still waiting for some?
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3855 on: Today at 04:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Tiger Tony on Today at 04:23:04 pm
Had 2 of my 3 NFC ticket emails. Anyone else still waiting for some?

Yeah waiting on 1 here too
Logged

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 202
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3856 on: Today at 05:03:25 pm »
Going to walk it both ways, get my steps in .
Logged

Online Philipm20

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 791
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3857 on: Today at 05:25:52 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Today at 05:03:25 pm
Going to walk it both ways, get my steps in .

Going to walk back to Euston too I think 58 mins on street view it says
Logged

Offline scouser102002

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3858 on: Today at 05:31:21 pm »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Today at 03:27:40 pm
Here's the definitive on the tube strikes

Planned strike action will affect Tube services between Sunday 7 and Friday 12 January. If the strike action goes ahead:
   On Sunday 7 January, Tube services will close earlier than normal. Customers are advised to complete Tube journeys by 17:30
   From Monday 8 until Thursday 11 January, severe disruption is expected, with little to no service expected to run
   On Friday 12 January, Tube services will start later than normal with a good service expected by midday
London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR, tram, bus and National Rail services are not involved in this strike action. Some services will be much busier than normal and affected by station closures where stations also serve London Underground lines. Queuing and one-way systems may be in place.

Effectively means the tube options back to Euston are fucked  - is an option to get the overground from Highbury and Islington to Camden road and walk down which is about a mile as opposed to the 2 and a half mile hike from the Emirates. Loads of bus options too if you head over towards Upper Street further along from  the Union Chapel where the traffic will be clearer


Im fucked here
Logged

Offline Tiger Tony

  • Ginger knob who used to be barred from the Crows Nest. Will scweam and scweam and scweam if he doesn't get a Cardiff ticket. Aluminium. Thinks he's clever.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,362
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3859 on: Today at 07:37:41 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 04:42:42 pm
Yeah waiting on 1 here too
Mine still not shown
Logged

Online walterwhite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3860 on: Today at 07:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Tiger Tony on Today at 07:37:41 pm
Mine still not shown

No still no email for me either see a few on twitter too also didn't get any
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3861 on: Today at 09:06:22 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 09:02:02 pm
Arsenal set to make an announcement regarding the game/travel on Thursday. 

https://x.com/redactionafc/status/1742596640333009050?s=46&t=K9u_QDNNagEl-kG3Wa4b-g

Surely they cant be changing the kick off time/date at this short notice?
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3862 on: Today at 09:06:28 pm »
Arsenal set to make an announcement regarding the game/travel on Thursday. 

https://x.com/redactionafc/status/1742596640333009050?s=46&t=K9u_QDNNagEl-kG3Wa4b-g


Arsenal supporters group:
Meeting this afternoon: postponement unlikely but not impossible, Police will not allow zero tube availability when 60k kick out at 1830 - so there may be an extension
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Up
« previous next »
 