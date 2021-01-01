Here's the definitive on the tube strikes



Planned strike action will affect Tube services between Sunday 7 and Friday 12 January. If the strike action goes ahead:

 On Sunday 7 January, Tube services will close earlier than normal. Customers are advised to complete Tube journeys by 17:30

 From Monday 8 until Thursday 11 January, severe disruption is expected, with little to no service expected to run

 On Friday 12 January, Tube services will start later than normal with a good service expected by midday

London Overground, Elizabeth line, DLR, tram, bus and National Rail services are not involved in this strike action. Some services will be much busier than normal and affected by station closures where stations also serve London Underground lines. Queuing and one-way systems may be in place.



Effectively means the tube options back to Euston are fucked - is an option to get the overground from Highbury and Islington to Camden road and walk down which is about a mile as opposed to the 2 and a half mile hike from the Emirates. Loads of bus options too if you head over towards Upper Street further along from the Union Chapel where the traffic will be clearer

