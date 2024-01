If the strikes go ahead… best plan for parking? Was going to park at Cockfosters and tube down but no idea now



If you want to park outside, look at the national rail services to Finsbury park, Drayton park or Highbury & Islington. There is a rail line that runs from Welwyn Garden City to them, via places like Potters Bar & New Barnet.Don't know timings on Sunday, but you could look at them as an alternative if the strike happensEDIT: Sorry these appear to be mid week only