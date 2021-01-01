But you literally said two posts up about closed shops, you are contradicting yourself a little here!



I know what youre saying here about the closed shop but you can get on the ladder for the fa cup homes with a small amount of effort. Home cup games should be a first tier minimum before getting to any aways. The away opportunities come along once every couple of years..Not like theyll change it though, as its always been like that..I aint too fussed about the away ladder personally as footy doesnt trump my time looking after the kids (sadly) haha. Although Id like to experience it at least once in my lifetime. Having been to every home cup game for the last decade and not having priority is wrong