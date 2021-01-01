But you literally said two posts up about closed shops, you are contradicting yourself a little here!
I know what youre saying here about the closed shop but you can get on the ladder for the fa cup homes with a small amount of effort. Home cup games should be a first tier minimum before getting to any aways. The away opportunities come along once every couple of years..
Not like theyll change it though, as its always been like that..
I aint too fussed about the away ladder personally as footy doesnt trump my time looking after the kids (sadly) haha. Although Id like to experience it at least once in my lifetime. Having been to every home cup game for the last decade and not having priority is wrong