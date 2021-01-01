« previous next »
VVM

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3800 on: Today at 11:01:54 am
Over an hour for what I bet is about 100 tickets. Shouldn't have bothered.
nayia2002

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3801 on: Today at 11:02:37 am
10000+ position
 :butt :butt
ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3802 on: Today at 11:03:18 am
Over 18,000 in the queue. All members and STHs for this is one massive joke
Hij

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3803 on: Today at 11:03:21 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:02:37 am
10000+ position
 :butt :butt
One of mine is 21,000 haha.
nayia2002

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3804 on: Today at 11:05:07 am
Quote from: VVM on Today at 11:01:54 am
Over an hour for what I bet is about 100 tickets. Shouldn't have bothered.
Don't know why they do it
All aways are literally a closed shop
jordon148

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3805 on: Today at 11:05:20 am
Best here 2000 - sigh
Schmarn

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3806 on: Today at 11:05:49 am

Got 181. All gone
Jm55

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3807 on: Today at 11:06:39 am
Once you get in if you've got time it's probably worth refreshing the hallmap, I did that for an hour on the original sale and got sorted.

Appreciate that there would have been more tickets available for that sale than this one but just passing on my experience with it.
nayia2002

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3808 on: Today at 11:07:17 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 11:03:18 am
Over 18,000 in the queue. All members and STHs for this is one massive joke

It's a piss take imo for it to go to all seasies/members  :rollseyes :rollseyes
VVM

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3809 on: Today at 11:08:48 am
I don't understand why it couldn't have gone to all members and season tickets that had something really basic like 1 fa cup home game from the last 5 years or something. Yeah it would still be a big pool but it would cut it down dramatically.
sonofkenny

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3810 on: Today at 11:10:58 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:07:17 am
It's a piss take imo for it to go to all seasies/members  :rollseyes :rollseyes

But you literally said two posts up about closed shops, you are contradicting yourself a little here!
nayia2002

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3811 on: Today at 11:13:11 am
Quote from: VVM on Today at 11:08:48 am
I don't understand why it couldn't have gone to all members and season tickets that had something really basic like 1 fa cup home game from the last 5 years or something. Yeah it would still be a big pool but it would cut it down dramatically.

Completely agree. Nonsensical it went to all members/season tickets
nayia2002

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3812 on: Today at 11:14:16 am
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 11:10:58 am
But you literally said two posts up about closed shops, you are contradicting yourself a little here!
What I meant was why bother as it's a closed shop
ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3813 on: Today at 11:16:25 am
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 11:10:58 am
But you literally said two posts up about closed shops, you are contradicting yourself a little here!

I know what youre saying here about the closed shop but you can get on the ladder for the fa cup homes with a small amount of effort. Home cup games should be a first tier minimum before getting to any aways. The away opportunities come along once every couple of years..

Not like theyll change it though, as its always been like that..  ::)

I aint too fussed about the away ladder personally as footy doesnt trump my time looking after the kids (sadly) haha. Although Id like to experience it at least once in my lifetime. Having been to every home cup game for the last decade and not having priority is wrong
sonofkenny

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3814 on: Today at 11:21:11 am
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:14:16 am
What I meant was why bother as it's a closed shop

But it is literally not a closed shop if all ST holders and Members have a shot. i don't agree with selling like this but calling it a closed shop is a bit ridiculous.
VVM

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3815 on: Today at 11:23:57 am
Just got in. No surprises but not a sniff to be had
RedSue

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3816 on: Today at 11:25:00 am
Some came up but wouldnt let me as said not eligible FFS??
pistol

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3817 on: Today at 11:32:00 am
My time just jumped up by about 25 mins. Wtf?
Schmarn

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #3818 on: Today at 11:36:23 am
Where did these tickets come from? Cancelled tickets bought by bots?
